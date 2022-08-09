ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Trucks used to try to steal ATM in an early morning heist attempt

By Andrew Foran
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Early Tuesday morning, people using two trucks attempted to steal an ATM from a building in east Portland.

Police say that around 4:15 a.m. the two trucks showed up and tried to pull an ATM away on East Burnside.

Officers say they located at least one of the trucks and the subjects attempted to run.

Tigard Police ‘blitz’ at Fred Meyer ends with accused shoplifters arrested

At least one suspect was caught and is currently being interviewed by detectives.

Maaly Maal
4d ago

I hope you’ll smart enough to know they have GPS in them. So by the time you get it half open swat will be outside 🤦🏾‍♂️

KOIN 6 News

Fire again damages Reo’s Ribs in NE Portland

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, a fire started near the door of the eatery, 4211 NE Sandy Boulevard, and extended inside, PFR officials told KOIN 6 News. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and no one was hurt.
PORTLAND, OR
