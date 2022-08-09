Trucks used to try to steal ATM in an early morning heist attempt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Early Tuesday morning, people using two trucks attempted to steal an ATM from a building in east Portland.

Police say that around 4:15 a.m. the two trucks showed up and tried to pull an ATM away on East Burnside.

Officers say they located at least one of the trucks and the subjects attempted to run.

At least one suspect was caught and is currently being interviewed by detectives.

