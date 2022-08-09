ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
kwhi.com

SOUTH TEXAS AG CONFERENCE COMING TO BRENHAM

The AgriLife Extension Offices of Grimes, Lee, Waller, and Washington Counties are excited to host the first in a series of Ag Conferences. The South Central Texas Ag Conference will be held Thursday, August 25, at the Washington County Expo in Brenham. Registration will be held at 8:30am. A catered lunch will be provided.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD TO PROPOSE BUDGET AND TAX RATE

The Brenham School Board will be holding a public hearing on the district budget and the proposed tax rate at their next meeting on Monday night. The proposed budget for the 2022-2023 school year is projected at $50 million. The proposed tax rate will be dropping from 98.84 cents to...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR THE BUNGER LAW FIRM

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Friday) for a law firm in downtown Brenham. The Bunger Law Firm, P.C., located at 105 West Alamo Street, will be welcomed as a new Chamber member with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The Bunger Law Firm,...
BRENHAM, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Washington County, TX
Government
County
Washington County, TX
kwhi.com

SCHOOL SAFETY AND SECURITY REMINDERS

With the first day of school approaching, on August 17, 2022, the Brenham ISD and the Brenham Police Department would like to remind and inform the community of school safety measures. “Flashing” School Zone Speed Sign and Marked School Zone Speed Sign. For the “flashing” speed signs, the time...
BRENHAM, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Guardian Program#Brenham Isd#The Brenham City Council
kwhi.com

FIRST RESPONDERS EAT FOR FREE AT BRENHAM ISD

First responders can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at Brenham ISD. The school district invites first responders to visit any of its campuses for a free meal during the breakfast and lunch hours. Visitors are asked to check in through the front office and be in uniform. Brenham ISD resumes...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Federal authorities are involved after a possible hostage situation in Bryan turned out to be a hoax. This was a form of swatting, a dangerous prank with potentially deadly consequences. Greg Fremin, a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and professor of Criminal Justice at...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. FIRES UNDER INVESTIGATION, SAYS SHERIFF

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local agencies are currently investigating the recent fires throughout the area. Sheriff Otto Hanak said in a release today (Tuesday) that several fires are undetermined and others are under investigation. A number of them have been on or near FM 390 and FM 1948 near Lake Somerville and on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE ISD SUPERINTENDENT RESIGNS; INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT NAMED

Somerville ISD is in the market for a new superintendent after the resignation of Karla Sparks at last (Wednesday) night’s School Board meeting. Sparks resigned from her position with no explanation given. According to the agenda for the meeting that was posted on the Somerville ISD website, the Board...
SOMERVILLE, TX
wtaw.com

Drought Emergency Declarations By The Mayors In College Station And Bryan

The mayors of College Station and Bryan have issued emergency declarations due to the ongoing drought. The cities refer to state law on what cities can now do. Options include mandatory evacuations and apply for state and/or federal assistance. Both cities are also allowed to activate emergency management plans.
kwhi.com

TWO HOMES DESTROYED AS BURNS CREEK FIRE GROWS TO 300 ACRES

Update @ 6 a.m. Monday: A grass fire south of Lake Somerville has grown to 300 acres and burned several homes as firefighters worked throughout Sunday night to contain the blaze. The Burns Creek Fire is at an estimated 20 percent containment as of midnight, according to the Texas A&M...
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

At 11:44 pm Friday MCHD and Conroe Fire were dispatched to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 northbound just south of FM 3083. Conroe Police investigating say a motorist was southbound and did not see the male who was in the middle lane of the freeway when he struck him. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was contacted for the inquest and ordered Eicenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Hispanic male had no identification on him.
CONROE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy