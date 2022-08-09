Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO PROPOSE TAX RATE AT MEETING
Taxes will be one of the big topics of discussion at the next meeting of the Washington County Commissioners Court. The Commissioners are scheduled to propose the 2022 property tax rate and take a record vote. The proposed rate will be dropping from 50.32 cents to 38.60 cents per $100...
kwhi.com
SOUTH TEXAS AG CONFERENCE COMING TO BRENHAM
The AgriLife Extension Offices of Grimes, Lee, Waller, and Washington Counties are excited to host the first in a series of Ag Conferences. The South Central Texas Ag Conference will be held Thursday, August 25, at the Washington County Expo in Brenham. Registration will be held at 8:30am. A catered lunch will be provided.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD TO PROPOSE BUDGET AND TAX RATE
The Brenham School Board will be holding a public hearing on the district budget and the proposed tax rate at their next meeting on Monday night. The proposed budget for the 2022-2023 school year is projected at $50 million. The proposed tax rate will be dropping from 98.84 cents to...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR THE BUNGER LAW FIRM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Friday) for a law firm in downtown Brenham. The Bunger Law Firm, P.C., located at 105 West Alamo Street, will be welcomed as a new Chamber member with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The Bunger Law Firm,...
'It was a bad day for Conroe': Conroe city administrator fired and city CFO resigns on same day
A divided city council saw two of Conroe's leadership roles being shuffled in one day. One of the ousted leaders served the city for 25 years.
Conroe city administrator, chief financial officer to be terminated Aug. 11, pending vote
Conroe City Council is slated to vote during a closed executive session Aug. 11 on two items relating to terminating contracts with City Administrator Paul Virgadamo Jr. and Chief Financial Officer Steve Williams. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) Conroe City Council is slated to vote during a closed executive session Aug....
Click2Houston.com
$1,600 bill for water? Magnolia residents upset, complains to city about unreasonably high water bills
MAGNOLIA – Families in one Magnolia neighborhood are desperate for answers after they reported months of unreasonably high water bills. “We got our first initial water bill (and) it was like $1,659,” said homeowner Bridgit Spencer. Spencer said it was the start of a major water nightmare for...
kwhi.com
SCHOOL SAFETY AND SECURITY REMINDERS
With the first day of school approaching, on August 17, 2022, the Brenham ISD and the Brenham Police Department would like to remind and inform the community of school safety measures. “Flashing” School Zone Speed Sign and Marked School Zone Speed Sign. For the “flashing” speed signs, the time...
kwhi.com
FIRST RESPONDERS EAT FOR FREE AT BRENHAM ISD
First responders can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at Brenham ISD. The school district invites first responders to visit any of its campuses for a free meal during the breakfast and lunch hours. Visitors are asked to check in through the front office and be in uniform. Brenham ISD resumes...
KBTX.com
Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Federal authorities are involved after a possible hostage situation in Bryan turned out to be a hoax. This was a form of swatting, a dangerous prank with potentially deadly consequences. Greg Fremin, a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and professor of Criminal Justice at...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man’s 46th And 48th Visit To The Brazos County Jail For A Combined 62 Charges
A 30 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail for the 48th time in the last 13 years. Online records indicate Marcellious McGee, who was booked August 8, was released August 10 after posting bonds on 18 of 42 charges totaling almost $130,000 dollars. He was...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FIRES UNDER INVESTIGATION, SAYS SHERIFF
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local agencies are currently investigating the recent fires throughout the area. Sheriff Otto Hanak said in a release today (Tuesday) that several fires are undetermined and others are under investigation. A number of them have been on or near FM 390 and FM 1948 near Lake Somerville and on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property.
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE ISD SUPERINTENDENT RESIGNS; INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT NAMED
Somerville ISD is in the market for a new superintendent after the resignation of Karla Sparks at last (Wednesday) night’s School Board meeting. Sparks resigned from her position with no explanation given. According to the agenda for the meeting that was posted on the Somerville ISD website, the Board...
wtaw.com
Drought Emergency Declarations By The Mayors In College Station And Bryan
The mayors of College Station and Bryan have issued emergency declarations due to the ongoing drought. The cities refer to state law on what cities can now do. Options include mandatory evacuations and apply for state and/or federal assistance. Both cities are also allowed to activate emergency management plans.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WALKER COUNTY SEARCHING FOR DALLAS BANK ROBBERS
A pursuit has ended at the 124-mile marker in Walker County. Police are now searching for the suspects of a Dallas Bank robbery who are on foot in the area. The search is now in the Rest Area.
Montgomery County Tax Rate Exceeds the No New Revenue Rate
CONROE – On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved a proposed tax rate of $0.3764 per $100 of appraised property values without announcing the calculated value for the “No New Revenue” tax rate.
kwhi.com
FBI, NAVASOTA POLICE SEEKING ASSISTANCE IN ID’ING SUSPECTS IN NOV. 2021 BANK ROBBERY
The FBI and the Navasota Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two armed men who robbed the PNC bank in Navasota over six months ago. Police say on November 2, 2021, the two entered the bank in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue and took an undetermined amount of money before escaping in a black 2009 Honda Accord.
kwhi.com
TWO HOMES DESTROYED AS BURNS CREEK FIRE GROWS TO 300 ACRES
Update @ 6 a.m. Monday: A grass fire south of Lake Somerville has grown to 300 acres and burned several homes as firefighters worked throughout Sunday night to contain the blaze. The Burns Creek Fire is at an estimated 20 percent containment as of midnight, according to the Texas A&M...
300 acre wildfire torches part of Washington County
Multiple Agencies Working to Contain 300-Acre Grass Fire in Washington County. At 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, local agencies were called for a 100-acre grass fire on Schulenburg Lane in Washington County. A late afternoon storm emerged in the area bringing heavy winds, causing the fire to spread quickly....
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN CONROE
At 11:44 pm Friday MCHD and Conroe Fire were dispatched to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 northbound just south of FM 3083. Conroe Police investigating say a motorist was southbound and did not see the male who was in the middle lane of the freeway when he struck him. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was contacted for the inquest and ordered Eicenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Hispanic male had no identification on him.
