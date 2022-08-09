49ers list QB Jimmy Garoppolo as fourth-string option on depth chart

The San Francisco 49ers may or may not be holding onto veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo through August, even though he's been replaced by 2021 rookie Trey Lance as their new starter, just so that the division-rival Seattle Seahawks can't get their hands on him for the Week 2 matchup between the clubs on Sept. 18.

Ahead of this past weekend, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area suggested that Garoppolo could maybe "accept a backup role and the significant pay cut that would come along with it" to stay with the 49ers if no other team traded for his services before Week 1 next month. However, it appears the 30-year-old and his employer won't be traveling down the route anytime soon.

As Mike Florio noted for Pro Football Talk, the 49ers have released a depth chart ahead of this coming Friday's preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers. Garoppolo is listed as the fourth-string option at the sport's most important position behind Lance and backups Nate Sudfeld and Brock Purdy.

According to Florio, Garoppolo's $24.2 million base salary for 2022 only becomes guaranteed if he's still on San Francisco's active roster as of 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 10. Theoretically, this reality could give the 49ers some extra time to shop Jimmy G to would-be buyers and would also force Seattle to start either veteran Geno Smith or 2019 second-round draft pick Drew Lock against San Francisco in Week 2.

Garoppolo is not expected to play for the 49ers in any August exhibition games as he continues his recovery from March shoulder surgery.