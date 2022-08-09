Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVM
Local food truck owner talks business in community
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This pandemic has warped the economy - mass layoffs at the beginning led to a boom in entrepreneurship in Black communities across the country, but especially right here in the Valley. Food truck owner, Asha Pitts, joined our Dee Armstrong to talk business during the pandemic.
WTVM
Local food bank to host shredding event, food drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley food bank is hosting a shredding event and food drive in Columbus. The event is set for September 10 - from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Feeding the Valley - located at 6744 Flat Rock Road in Midland. Collect all of your...
Opelika-Auburn News
HomeGoods to open this fall in Auburn, in the plaza soon to be formerly known as Flint's Crossing
Fencing has gone up across the street from Auburn Mall as the new HomeGoods begins its renovation process in Flint’s Crossing. The new 22,000-square-foot store will take over the old Earth Fare location and will act as an anchor store for the shopping center. The chain sells furniture, home...
WTVM
Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika-Auburn News
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $251,540
MOVE-IN READY! The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes & selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage & farmhouse style. The covered front porch welcomes you into the sizable living area with 9’ ceilings throughout. The large living area extends into open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen features a long island, plenty of counter space & luxurious appliances. Along with custom designed wooden cabinets & granite countertops throughout, there is ample room for storage with pantry & closets in each bedroom. Straight down the hall is a large bedroom featuring a walk-in closet & adjoined bathroom. Off the kitchen is another bedroom with a bathroom across the hall. Neighborhood pool & pavilion coming soon! Move-in ready in September! Lock in a lower rate on this home with our current incentive! View this video for more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gf9Wrmy-xo.
WTVM
Uptown Columbus announces 2022 fall concert series
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus’ Fall Concert Series debuts on September 9. Oct. 7: Relative Sound | 6-7:30 p.m. | Cover Band // Abbey Road Live | 8-10 p.m. | Beatles Tribute Band. Oct. 14: Jonboy Storey - Country. This event will take place through October 14 on...
Columbus lays out plans to renovate city pools after years of standstill
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus residents looking to get outdoors this weekend will be hard-pressed to find a public pool in their area. The majority of the city’s community pools have sat empty this summer. City officials have plans to renovate three of four public pools over the next few years but until then, options […]
WTVM
Investigation underway after Columbus woman found dead in hotel room in Valley
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a Columbus woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Valley. On August 11, at approximately 4:49 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department responded to the Quality Inn located in the 3600 block of 55th Street in reference to an unresponsive female found in one of the rooms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
CASA offering training to certify as volunteer via Zoom
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), you can make a difference in your community by providing a brighter future for a deserving child. “They need to know that somebody is there for them and that somebody is going to talk to the judge for them and advocate for them,” says Karan Albritton, director of SOWEGA CASA, when asked about the foster children who need representation.
WTVM
New road infrastructures coming to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several major road projects are in the works for Chattahoochee Valley, including widening a congested road in Harris County. “We’re trying to ease as much of the construction delays as possible as we can, with so much work going on in such a small corridor.”
WTVM
Roommate of woman found dead in Valley motel speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “A police officer knocked on the door,” says Nicola Smith’s best friend Melanie Priester. Melanie Priester says that’s how she found out her best friend of two years had been found dead in a hotel room. The discovery made Thursday morning of...
wrbl.com
Three arrested in connection to a two-state ‘chop shop’ operation based in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three people have been arrested following a multi-agency investigation into a local operation that allegedly produced and altered Vehicle Identification Numbers. Corderal Adravius Harris, 32, Erica Leenona Rankin, 34, and Jonathan Steve Routier, 31, are facing charges in connection to the “chop shop” operation....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
WTVM
Pet of the Week: Two happy pups looking for a loving family
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Lee County pups are in need of a loving family. Earl is a 2.5-year-old mixed breed. He weighs in at 62 pounds and is full to the brim with energy. Although he’s energetic, he would prefer to be the only pet in the home...
WTVM
Troup County newspaper closes permanently due to ‘economic circumstances’
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A local newspaper has shut its doors permanently after 17 years due to ‘economic circumstances’. The August 9 edition of the Troup County News will be its final edition. According to Troup County News’ Facebook post, the paper was founded in 2005 by...
WTVM
Postal mailboxes to be replaced in Columbus after string of thefts
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New postal service boxes are headed to our area after a string of mail thefts in Columbus. This comes 24 hours after a retired mailman says he and his wife lost $4,000 after two of their checks were stolen. Curtis Mansell is not 100% convinced the...
WALB 10
New poultry plant opens in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A new poultry plant opened Thursday in Americus, bringing job opportunities with it. Tamarack will be used for packaging food that will go out to stores across south Georgia and all around the world. Having Georgia as a home for poultry is what drove Tamarack to...
WTVM
Police: Shooting investigation underway on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials from the Columbus Police Department are on the scene of a shooting that happened in south Columbus. Police say the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Victory Drive. There have been no injuries reported as of now. Stay with News Leader 9 as we...
UPDATE: Power outages across Midtown due to fallen tree on powerlines
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Storms across the area caused a massive tree to fall down onto a major powerline along Macon Road. This resulted in a multitude of power outages for the areas surrounding Lakebottom Park and Wildwood Park. Several streetlights, residents, and businesses lost power in the Midtown, Columbus area. According to Georgia Power […]
Phenix City man runs successful ghost hunting equipment business, shares his story
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Driving on Summerville Road in Phenix City, you may have noticed a purple building labelled “Attic Junky Paranormal.” If you’re wondering what it is, it’s basically a warehouse and workshop for a locally owned ghost hunting equipment business. The online store can be found by clicking here. However, its founder and […]
Comments / 0