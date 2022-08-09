ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Local food truck owner talks business in community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This pandemic has warped the economy - mass layoffs at the beginning led to a boom in entrepreneurship in Black communities across the country, but especially right here in the Valley. Food truck owner, Asha Pitts, joined our Dee Armstrong to talk business during the pandemic.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Columbus, GA
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, GA
Columbus, GA
Restaurants
Opelika-Auburn News

2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $251,540

MOVE-IN READY! The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes & selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage & farmhouse style. The covered front porch welcomes you into the sizable living area with 9’ ceilings throughout. The large living area extends into open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen features a long island, plenty of counter space & luxurious appliances. Along with custom designed wooden cabinets & granite countertops throughout, there is ample room for storage with pantry & closets in each bedroom. Straight down the hall is a large bedroom featuring a walk-in closet & adjoined bathroom. Off the kitchen is another bedroom with a bathroom across the hall. Neighborhood pool & pavilion coming soon! Move-in ready in September! Lock in a lower rate on this home with our current incentive! View this video for more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gf9Wrmy-xo.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Uptown Columbus announces 2022 fall concert series

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus’ Fall Concert Series debuts on September 9. Oct. 7: Relative Sound | 6-7:30 p.m. | Cover Band // Abbey Road Live | 8-10 p.m. | Beatles Tribute Band. Oct. 14: Jonboy Storey - Country. This event will take place through October 14 on...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Investigation underway after Columbus woman found dead in hotel room in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a Columbus woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Valley. On August 11, at approximately 4:49 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department responded to the Quality Inn located in the 3600 block of 55th Street in reference to an unresponsive female found in one of the rooms.
VALLEY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Family Restaurant#Wtvm#Simons#Food Drink#Uptown Vietnamese#Sidney Simons Blvd Unit
WTVM

CASA offering training to certify as volunteer via Zoom

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), you can make a difference in your community by providing a brighter future for a deserving child. “They need to know that somebody is there for them and that somebody is going to talk to the judge for them and advocate for them,” says Karan Albritton, director of SOWEGA CASA, when asked about the foster children who need representation.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

New road infrastructures coming to Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several major road projects are in the works for Chattahoochee Valley, including widening a congested road in Harris County. “We’re trying to ease as much of the construction delays as possible as we can, with so much work going on in such a small corridor.”
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Roommate of woman found dead in Valley motel speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “A police officer knocked on the door,” says Nicola Smith’s best friend Melanie Priester. Melanie Priester says that’s how she found out her best friend of two years had been found dead in a hotel room. The discovery made Thursday morning of...
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTVM

3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

New poultry plant opens in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A new poultry plant opened Thursday in Americus, bringing job opportunities with it. Tamarack will be used for packaging food that will go out to stores across south Georgia and all around the world. Having Georgia as a home for poultry is what drove Tamarack to...
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Police: Shooting investigation underway on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials from the Columbus Police Department are on the scene of a shooting that happened in south Columbus. Police say the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Victory Drive. There have been no injuries reported as of now. Stay with News Leader 9 as we...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Power outages across Midtown due to fallen tree on powerlines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Storms across the area caused a massive tree to fall down onto a major powerline along Macon Road. This resulted in a multitude of power outages for the areas surrounding Lakebottom Park and Wildwood Park. Several streetlights, residents, and businesses lost power in the Midtown, Columbus area. According to Georgia Power […]
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy