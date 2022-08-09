Read full article on original website
Related
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Dynasty Stages Victorious Reunion With Liz Gillies and Matt Bennett — Watch
Jade West and Robbie Shapiro are all grown up and together again. Matt Bennett made a surprise appearance on Friday’s episode of The CW’s Dynasty, which was directed by his Victorious co-star Liz Gillies. “Anyone else into complex Lego and puppetry? Surprise! I snuck onto the set of [Dynasty] last night and made a little appearance,” Bennett wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. “Big thanks to director [Liz Gillies] and to the whole cast for allowing me to bring Cole to life. OH and thank you to the City of Atlanta for awarding me with the Best Boy In Town Peach...
Elvis Costello Has an Ambitious Residency Coming to NYC in 2023
Elvis Costello has, over the course of many years, recorded a lot of music. A review of his most recent work with The Imposters, the album A Boy Named If, was his 32nd studio album, according to this review in Pitchfork. He’s recorded some all-time classic albums and has collaborated with everyone from The Roots to Burt Bacharach. He shows few signs of slowing down — including getting back together with his first band.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream High Society Free Online
Cast: Bing Crosby Grace Kelly Frank Sinatra Celeste Holm John Lund. Childhood friends Tracy Lord and C.K. Dexter Haven got married and quickly divorced. Now Tracy is about to marry again, this time to a shrewd social-climbing businessman. C.K. still loves her. Spy magazine blackmails Tracy's family by threatening to reveal her playboy father's exploits if not allowed to cover the wedding. A remake of the 1940 rom com The Philadelphia Story.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tell Us The Worst And Most Out-Of-Place Moment From An Otherwise Great TV Series
Tyrion had a lot of nerve saying Bran had the best story in front of Arya and Sansa.
epicstream.com
Kim Garam Shares Her Side of the Story; Hybe Reacts
Kim Garam had broken her silence over the school bullying issues thrown against her since before she debuted with LE SSERAFIM and after Hybe kicked her out of the group. As she maintains her innocence, the music label released a statement responding to her claims. Table of Contents. Kim Garam’s...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Metallica: Some Kind of Monster Free Online
Cast: James Hetfield Lars Ulrich Kirk Hammett Robert Trujillo Jason Newsted. After bassist Jason Newsted quits the band in 2001, heavy metal superstars Metallica realize that they need an intervention. In this revealing documentary, filmmakers follow the three rock stars as they hire a group therapist and grapple with 20 years of repressed anger and aggression. Between searching for a replacement bass player, creating a new album and confronting their personal demons, the band learns to open up in ways they never thought possible.
13 Of The Most Uncomfortable Moments From '90s And '00s Kids TV Shows
Zack and Cody were kinda gross.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Leslie Grace Reportedly Declines New Batgirl Project Following WB Discovery Cancelation
Leslie Grace is gaining a ton of sympathy following the shocking cancelation of her Batgirl project. The internet-breaking axing of the DC Extended Universe film was confirmed last week by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and it appears to be his first step in restructuring the franchise to make way for his "10-year plan" that will take the DCEU to a new creative direction.
Comments / 0