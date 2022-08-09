ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Butte County, NE

Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest held Wednesday

Box Butte County Fair events continued Wednesday in Hemingford, highlighted by the Fair Queen Contest at the grandstand. Twelve young Ladies were vying for the title. The days schedule included interviews and preparation throughout the day, leading up to the main event Wednesday night. At the end of the evening, 16 year old Brinna Phillips was crowned as Box Butte County Fair Queen. She is the daughter of Trent Phillips and Lisa Hickman and was sponsored by Pats Creative. First Attendant was 18 year old Elizabeth Mayer. She is the daughter of Tonya and Michael Mayer and was sponsored by Mobius Communications. Second Attendant was 17 year old Avery Davies. She is the daughter of Jessica and Adam Davies and was sponsored by The Body Shop and Clicks by Kim. Named as Miss Congeniality was 17 year old Peyton Kindred. She is the daughter of Cassie Kindred and Brian Kindred.
Chadron State Park, Fort Robinson revise schedules

Fort Robinson State Park and Chadron State Park in northwest Nebraska have revised their schedules for some services as visitors and employees returning to school have prompted staffing changes. The revised schedules will take effect Aug. 15. Fort Robinson State Park. Restaurant — Hours are now 6:30 a.m. to 2...
Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train to be held in Gering

GERING – On Sunday, August 21st, the Legacy of the Plains Museum is holding its 3rd Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train. The event is a continuation of Gordon Howard’s famous cookouts, with a ribeye steak, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, and roll. Ice cream is being added for dessert.
70 hot air balloons take flight in the Panhandle

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — Balloon festival employees said over 4,000 people gathered in Scottsbluff to watch the mass ascension. The Old West Balloon Fest is taking place in Scottsbluff from Aug. 10th until Aug. 13th. Hot air balloons were released every day of the festival. There were two groups of...
Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Father In Nebraska Panhandle Area Home

BROADWATER–(KNEP Aug. 9)–The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man is dead following a family dispute in Morrill County. On Monday around 6:30 p.m. MT, NSP troopers and investigators responded to a home near Broadwater, about 50 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office.
One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
Western Nebraska man arrested for murder of father

BROADWATER, Neb. (KNEP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man is dead following a family dispute in Morrill County. On Monday around 6:30 p.m. MT, NSP troopers and investigators responded to a home near Broadwater, about 50 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office.
APD Media Release

Panhandle Post received the following media release from Alliance Chief of Police, Philip Lukens, on Thursday August 11, 2022. Alliance Police Officers recently responded to a report from a male stating that his son was unaccounted for and had likely taken his missing AK-47 Assault Rifle. The male reported that...
Murder trial set for late October for Chadron man

A late October trial date has been set for the Chadron man charged with the city’s first homicide in nearly 13 years. October 26-28 has been set aside for the trial of 21-year old Ian Little Moon, who commonly goes by the first name of Sage. Little Moon is...
