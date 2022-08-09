Read full article on original website
Related
Scotts Bluff Nat. Mon. to offer free Civilian Conservation Corps program
Gering, NE – “It is my belief that what is being accomplished (through the Civilian Conservation Corps) will conserve our natural resources, create future national wealth and prove of moral and spiritual value not only to those of you who are taking part, but to the rest of the country as well.”
Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest held Wednesday
Box Butte County Fair events continued Wednesday in Hemingford, highlighted by the Fair Queen Contest at the grandstand. Twelve young Ladies were vying for the title. The days schedule included interviews and preparation throughout the day, leading up to the main event Wednesday night. At the end of the evening, 16 year old Brinna Phillips was crowned as Box Butte County Fair Queen. She is the daughter of Trent Phillips and Lisa Hickman and was sponsored by Pats Creative. First Attendant was 18 year old Elizabeth Mayer. She is the daughter of Tonya and Michael Mayer and was sponsored by Mobius Communications. Second Attendant was 17 year old Avery Davies. She is the daughter of Jessica and Adam Davies and was sponsored by The Body Shop and Clicks by Kim. Named as Miss Congeniality was 17 year old Peyton Kindred. She is the daughter of Cassie Kindred and Brian Kindred.
Carnegie Arts Center announces 'Organic and Geometric' exhibit in Alliance
We have another stunning show that both quilters and artists will love. Carnegie is excited to announce its new exhibit, “Organic and Geometric,” on display until September 17 in the upper Skala and Garwood Galleries. The exhibit is the work of fiber artist Mary Sue Suit from Sidney,...
Chadron State Park, Fort Robinson revise schedules
Fort Robinson State Park and Chadron State Park in northwest Nebraska have revised their schedules for some services as visitors and employees returning to school have prompted staffing changes. The revised schedules will take effect Aug. 15. Fort Robinson State Park. Restaurant — Hours are now 6:30 a.m. to 2...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train to be held in Gering
GERING – On Sunday, August 21st, the Legacy of the Plains Museum is holding its 3rd Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train. The event is a continuation of Gordon Howard’s famous cookouts, with a ribeye steak, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, and roll. Ice cream is being added for dessert.
News Channel Nebraska
70 hot air balloons take flight in the Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — Balloon festival employees said over 4,000 people gathered in Scottsbluff to watch the mass ascension. The Old West Balloon Fest is taking place in Scottsbluff from Aug. 10th until Aug. 13th. Hot air balloons were released every day of the festival. There were two groups of...
Knight Museum and Sandhills Center to hold Latin, Christian music concert
Alliance, NE – The Knight Museum & Sandhills Center invite you to a free concert on Thursday, August 11 at 6:30p.m. on the west Museum Patio. Area band, Across the Border will be playing a selection of light rock, Latin and Christian music. Bring a chair and enjoy a summer evening with some great local talent.
kfornow.com
Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Father In Nebraska Panhandle Area Home
BROADWATER–(KNEP Aug. 9)–The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man is dead following a family dispute in Morrill County. On Monday around 6:30 p.m. MT, NSP troopers and investigators responded to a home near Broadwater, about 50 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
Troopers assisting Morrill County Sheriff with shooting investigation
BROADWATER, NEB. — Troopers and Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a residence near Broadwater at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 6:30 pm MT, troopers were requested to assist at the scene of a family dispute which resulted in the shooting...
1011now.com
Western Nebraska man arrested for murder of father
BROADWATER, Neb. (KNEP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man is dead following a family dispute in Morrill County. On Monday around 6:30 p.m. MT, NSP troopers and investigators responded to a home near Broadwater, about 50 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office.
Scottsbluff police involved in vehicle pursuit, ask public for information
A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject whom had a local warrant for his arrest. The officer later observed the vehicle mobile in the area of his initial observation and attempted to catch up to the vehicle to identify any occupants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
APD Media Release
Panhandle Post received the following media release from Alliance Chief of Police, Philip Lukens, on Thursday August 11, 2022. Alliance Police Officers recently responded to a report from a male stating that his son was unaccounted for and had likely taken his missing AK-47 Assault Rifle. The male reported that...
News Channel Nebraska
Murder trial set for late October for Chadron man
A late October trial date has been set for the Chadron man charged with the city’s first homicide in nearly 13 years. October 26-28 has been set aside for the trial of 21-year old Ian Little Moon, who commonly goes by the first name of Sage. Little Moon is...
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0