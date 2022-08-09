'Mo' trailer: Mo Amer explores life as Palestinian refugee in America

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Mo.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy Tuesday featuring actor and comedian Mo Amer.

Mo is created and executive produced by Amer and Ramy creator and star Ramy Youssef. Amer plays Mo on Ramy, which was renewed for a third season on Hulu in 2020.

Mo is a semi-autobiographical series inspired by Amer's life as a Palestinian refugee growing up in Houston. Amer plays Mo Najjar, a man who's learning to adapt to his new world as he embarks on the path to U.S. citizenship.

"[Mo's] trying to reconcile his two cultures and three languages, all while navigating the complicated and seemingly never-ending immigration process. He loves his family and tries to provide for them -- even if they don't like how he does it," an official synopsis reads.

Teresa Ruiz, Omar Elba, Farah Bsieso and Tobe Nwigwe also star.

Mo will consist of eight 30-minute episodes and premieres Aug. 24 on Netflix.