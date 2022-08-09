ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

'Mo' trailer: Mo Amer explores life as Palestinian refugee in America

By Annie Martin
 4 days ago
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Mo.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy Tuesday featuring actor and comedian Mo Amer.

Mo is created and executive produced by Amer and Ramy creator and star Ramy Youssef. Amer plays Mo on Ramy, which was renewed for a third season on Hulu in 2020.

Mo is a semi-autobiographical series inspired by Amer's life as a Palestinian refugee growing up in Houston. Amer plays Mo Najjar, a man who's learning to adapt to his new world as he embarks on the path to U.S. citizenship.

"[Mo's] trying to reconcile his two cultures and three languages, all while navigating the complicated and seemingly never-ending immigration process. He loves his family and tries to provide for them -- even if they don't like how he does it," an official synopsis reads.

Teresa Ruiz, Omar Elba, Farah Bsieso and Tobe Nwigwe also star.

Mo will consist of eight 30-minute episodes and premieres Aug. 24 on Netflix.

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

