ZDNet
Samsung's folding phones have an unexpected benefit that might just win you over
Smartphones are great for many things, and one thing they are especially excellent at is ruining what's meant to be quality time with your friends and family. We probably all have a friend like this: the one who sits down and places their phone, face up, on the table when you meet them.
ZDNet
Design thinking can help connect tech pros more directly to customer experience
There's a lot of buzz about using the technology tools and skills at our disposal to boost the customer experience -- providing friendly, real-time-ish responses to inquiries and orders, and perhaps even providing customers more direct input on the design of products and services they receive. Marketers, salespeople, and company leaders make promises, promises, promises -- then it all falls in the laps of technology professionals. The question is: Is the technology community ready to deliver? Industry leaders have mixed opinions on its state of readiness.
ZDNet
Donate to charity by purchasing the App Store's top scanning app
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Modern smartphones can be a blessing or a curse depending on how you use them. On one hand, social media and games can kill your productivity. But if you use your phone wisely, it could actually turn into a valuable learning tool, especially if you use it to learn new skills or streamline everyday tasks.
ZDNet
Google wants to make Linux kernel flaws harder to exploit
Google says it uses Linux in "almost everything" from Chromebooks to the cloud. Now it is increasing its rewards for security researchers who can spot flaws in the open-source operating system. Since 2020, Google has run an open-source Kubernetes-based Capture-the-Flag (CTF) project called kCTF which allows researchers to connect to...
ZDNet
How to set a reminder in Slack with the help of Slackbot
Slack is the go-to collaboration tool for the majority of teams across the globe. One reason for that is the sheer number of features the platform has to offer. Included with every Slack account is a handy tool called Slackbot, which is a built-in digital assistant that hangs out in Slack, waiting for commands to help you find or create something you need.
ZDNet
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro brings tweaked shape, lighter weight to iconic gaming mouse line
If any single product has defined Razer as a gaming peripheral company over the years, it's likely the DeathAdder gaming mouse line. This ergonomic mouse family has been around since all the way back in 2006, and remains "the world's best-selling gaming mouse," according to a Razer support post from earlier this year.
ZDNet
How to get Photoshop for free
There's a reason why most photography buffs and 90% of professional creatives gravitate to Adobe Photoshop. The application allows users to make flexible changes to their imagery, from cropping or rotating a photo to touching up blemishes and imperfections. You can also correct lighting, make the red of an apple pop even more, and see what you would look like with blonde hair before you make the mistake of dying it.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Which foldable phone should you buy?
Samsung's wrapping up a big week where the smartphone giant announced two new foldable phones -- the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 -- along with the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. All of these are currently available for preorder, with shipments and in-store availability kicking off on Aug. 26.
ZDNet
Back to Education: Get 1TB of lifetime cloud storage for only $140
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Capturing high-definition images and videos with the latest smartphones and drones is a double-edged sword. The content is sharp, but it takes much more storage space than your laptops and mobile devices can handle. And no one wants to constantly decide which files to delete.
ZDNet
Move fast if you want this Google Pixel 4 for only $279
The Google Pixel 4 is on sale for $278 on Amazon. Google's Pixel smartphone range is akin to Apple's iPhone line or Samsung's Galaxy or S handsets. The Pixel line is now up to the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 -- although we are still waiting for an official launch date for these latest flagship devices -- but this doesn't mean that legacy devices, including the Pixel 4, are too outdated for the modern user.
ZDNet
Canonical releases Ubuntu 22.04.1
Linux is always evolving and improving. So Canonical, Ubuntu Linux's parent company, releases point upgrades about twice a year to deliver the latest software, improvements, and security fixes. Now you can easily update your Ubuntu release or download and install Ubuntu 22.04.1. Unlike Windows 10, where Microsoft's new releases are...
ZDNet
After Samsung Unpacked: What does the foldable phone market look like now?
Samsung's Dr Tim Roh, president & head of MX business, recently claimed that 'the mainstream moment for foldable smartphones is here' (MX, by the way, stands for 'Mobile eXperience'), citing sales in 2021 of "almost 10 million foldable smartphones shipped worldwide". Analyst firm IDC puts the 2021 figure at 7.1 million and forecasts that 2025 will see 27.6 million foldables sold – a near-fourfold increase.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Lighter, brighter, and more user-friendly
Since the very first Galaxy Fold, Samsung has made it clear that it believes the future of mobile computing lies within handsets that can shape-shift from regular slabs to large-screen tabs. To reach this apex of smartphone engineering, the company has gradually built and tested its Z Fold line, with...
ZDNet
Top 25 emerging technologies: Which ones will live up to the hype?
Gartner has identified 25 key emerging technologies to watch in its latest Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies study, with the metaverse, NFTs, causal AI and industry cloud platforms amongst those topping the list in 2022. The research firm put together this list by identifying key insights from more than 2,000...
ZDNet
The 5 best drawing tablets: Top picks for artists and designers
Goodbye, pen and paper; there's a new way to let your creativity show. The evolution of technology in our lives is incredibly fascinating and the ability to draw on a tablet is something many thought we'd never see. Contrary to typical tablets, some drawing tablets don't have screens. Rather, they...
ZDNet
Best Buy's anniversary sale is here, and these are our top deal picks
Best Buy has been around for a really long time (since it was called Sound of Music in 1966), so it comes as no surprise that they want to celebrate their success by helping customers find products they love. So, they're hosting an Anniversary Sale! The catch is that you have until August 14 to pick up these fan-favorite items.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro early review: Most comfortable wireless earbuds yet?
Earlier this week Samsung announced a handful of new devices, all slated to begin arriving on Aug. 26. There are new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds. Shortly after the event ended, I received a review sample of the Buds 2 Pro.
ZDNet
Should you upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from the Z Flip 3?
Samsung officially released the latest generation of its best-selling Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, the Z Flip 4. While the clamshell handset brings changes to the camera system, processing power, and battery life, current Z Flip 3 owners may be on the fence with the similar-looking, similarly priced successor. If you're wondering whether the new changes are worth upgrading to, here's our take.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Key reasons to buy one over the other
Whether you've just set your eyes on a folding smartphone or have long considered hopping on the innovation wagon, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models should be at the top of your list. While the two differ in form factor and approaches to the folding display philosophy, the Z Fold and Z Flip continue to sit comfortably atop ZDNet's best foldable phone rankings, introducing meaningful improvements generation after generation and furthering the gap from competing handsets.
ZDNet
Yes, robots have taken over (So why don't we care?)
The past couple of years has seen an unprecedented surge in the adoption of robots by a variety of sectors, including major employers like manufacturers and warehouse operators such as Amazon. The trend was already ramping up when the pandemic hit, but labor shortfalls and supply chain pressures sent it into overdrive, and there's no going back.
