Business Barbie: Eva Longoria Pretty In Pink Sporting Her New Favorite Tote Bag — Get The Look

By Rebecca Friedman
 4 days ago
Eva Longoria 's summer staples include neon fashion, high pony tails and tequila.

The brunette bombshell has been hitting the streets of Los Angles in show-stopping styles lately — with her most recent outing featuring a sizzling hot matching pink blazer and shorts set.

The Desperate Housewives star spent her Saturday evening on August 6 enjoying a delicious meal at Catch Steak L.A. while rocking her new favorite accessory: A tote bag featuring her very own brand's name, Casa Del Sol Tequila .

The alcohol company's luxury sipping tequila was founded back in 2021 and inspired by the golden hour of the Aztec goddess of agave, Mayahuel. Though her very own tequila likely has her feeling good, the glow radiating off of the actress may also have something to do with her iconic fashion moment.

The business Barbie ensemble featured a Skies Are Blue Neon Blazer and Shorts Set , retailing for $148, which the 47-year-old paired perfectly with a white crop top and clear sandals. The admirable design was accessorized with a chunky silver necklace and large hoop earrings.

Longoria went with her favorite go-to hairstyle — a high ponytail that showed off her gorgeous curtain bangs . The actress even expressed her love for this look in a recent Instagram post, stating: "I don’t know what it is but this ponytail has got me feeling some type of way."

The mother-of-one's lavish look is selling out fast — with limited availability of sizes left. Luckily, OK! has discovered an-all pink moment that is just as stylish.

Obsessed with Eva Longoria's fashionable 'fit? OK! helps you shop the celeb's exact chic couture as well as a similar styles from Boohoo and Amazon below!

Skies Are Blue
Skies Are Blue's Neon Welt Pocket Blazer retails for $90 at shopskiesareblue.com .

Skies Are Blue
Skies Are Blue's Neon Structured Shorts retail for $58 at shopskiesareblue.com .

Boohoo
Boohoo's Tailored Fitted Blazer is on sale retailing for $26 (regularly $65) at boohoo.com .

Boohoo
Boohoo's Tailored Shorts are on sale retailing for $16 (regularly $40) at boohoo.com .

Amazon
Santa Barbara Design Studio's Tote Bag is on sale retailing for $36.86 (regularly $38.99) at amazon.com .

