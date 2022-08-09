ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Like What You See?' Public Masturbating Good Samaritan Wanted By Pennsylvania State Police

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
The alleged public masterbating Good Samaritan. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

A Good Samaritan helping a stranger with car trouble became a predator when they suddenly began masturbating, according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police.

The man pictured helped a woman jump her car at Esbenshade's Garden Center located on East 28th Division Highway in Elizabeth Township, Lancaster County at 5:40 p.m. on July 22, Pennsylvania state police Troop J at Lancaster Station explain.

After getting the vehicle started, the woman approached the passenger side window of the man's vehicle and saw he had taken out his penis and was stroking himself, "in a masturbating fashion" police say.

He then asked the woman "if she liked what she saw," state police state in the release.

The woman "immediately returned to her vehicle" and the man fled the scene, police say.

The man is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, White, with tattoos of words on his left arm and pictorial tattoos on his right arm, acccording to the police release, and brown hair, according ot the release.

He was last scene wearing dark blue jeans, a lighter blue t-shirt, and a dark colored baseball hat, the release details.

He was driving a black or dark-colored 2009-2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT SUV, according to the police.

A cash reward is available for information that leads to the man's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Lancaster Station, at (717) 299-7650 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

