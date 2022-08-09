ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Man sentenced for hiding meth in gas tank

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local man was sentenced to prison after evidence revealed that he allegedly helped hide several pounds of meth inside a gas tank.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office , Carmelo Valdez Romero, 35, of Sioux City, was sentenced to prison after a jury trial that lasted for four days.

The release stated the evidence presented at the trial showed that Valdez Romero helped to remove 20 pounds of meth that were hidden in the gas tank of a rental car and intended to distribute it.

Valdez Romero traveled from California to rural Dickinson County in the rental vehicle, in which he had allegedly removed the back seats, the fuel pump, and other parts that had been attached to the gas tank.

Timeline of events for Siouxland quadruple homicide

The release stated that a search warrant of the property led agents to find 15 pounds of meth in a safe, and five pounds that were being driven away from the property. The agents on scene obtained $700 from Valdez Romero and $900 from two other individuals who were helping move the drugs.

The release specified that the money had been pre-serialized by agents and used to purchase one pound of meth from Valdez Romero’s associate.

Valdez Romero was sentenced to 10 years in prison and is required to serve a 5-year term of supervised release upon completion of the prison sentence.

Valdez Romero remains in the custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal holding facility.

