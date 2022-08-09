ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Filing Period Still Open for Some Local City, School Races

UNDATED -- The candidate filing period is still open for local cities and school districts that did not participate in Tuesday's primary election. In Waite Park, the seats held by Mayor Rick Miller and council members Vic Schulz are all up for election. In St. Joseph, the seats held by...
WAITE PARK, MN
St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Recount in St. Cloud Council Race Separated by 3 Votes

ST. CLOUD -- As of right now just three votes separate the second and third place finishers in St. Cloud's City Council race in Ward 2. After Tuesday night's vote Sandra Brakstad is leading Seal Dwyer 432 votes to 429 votes. Karen Larson is the top overall vote-getter in that ward with 638 votes.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN

A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
MINNESOTA STATE
Money for New South St. Cloud Bridge in U.S. Senate Bill

ST. CLOUD -- For the first time ever some federal funding has been earmarked to build a new bridge over the Mississippi River in south St. Cloud. Mayor Dave Kleis says he spoke with Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar last week and learned that $850,000 is in a Senate appropriations bill for the bridge project.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Kleis Wants 1,000 Housing Units in Downtown St. Cloud in 5 Years

ST. CLOUD -- Calling it the city's top economic development priority, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the city will be holding a Downtown Summit sometime this fall. Kleis says we need to look to Rochester and Duluth and the success they have had lobbying for big state funding dollars in their downtowns.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
742 Prepares For School Lunch Changes

ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds of nutrition experts are in St. Cloud this week for the Minnesota School Nutrition Association’s annual conference. Many of the sessions deal with the lifting of the nutrition waiver, meaning Minnesota students will restart paying for school lunches. Sarah Motl is the Supervisor of Nutrition...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Downtown St. Cloud Hosting Art Crawl on Friday Night

ST. CLOUD -- There will be a lot of people strolling around downtown St. Cloud Friday night for another Art Crawl. Organizer Michelle Henderson says about 20 businesses will have artists' work on display between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. She says every venue will be marked with a black...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Update on Former Tech Media Services Building and Herberger’s Location

The city of St. Cloud is still doing tours and has received 3 offers for the former St. Cloud Tech High School media services building near the new city hall. Matt Glaesman is the Community Development Director for the city of St. Cloud. He says they are giving tours almost weekly so if someone is interested they should get through the building soon. Glaesman explains they are looking for the right use and the right price. He says if they find that combination the property could be sold at any time. The "right" use for the property ranges from professional services like a chiropractor or medical service to some retail element that could include a restaurant or coffee shop. Because of the size of the property the zoning approved by the city council would allow for expansion of the building or take down and construction of a new building.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St Joseph Considered One of the Safest Small Towns

When you think of safe cities in Minnesota, small towns always come to mind first. Especially with the unrest that has been happening in the Twin Cities area for the last year or more, this is especially true. I have heard so many people mention how they appreciate the small town living that you can experience in greater Minnesota.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Mankato To Host Fishing Opener

ST. PAUL -- Next year’s Minnesota fishing opener is coming to Mankato. Governor Tim Walz announced the 75th Annual Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will move to Mankato on May 12th and 13th. I am incredibly excited to bring the longtime tradition of the Governor’s Fishing Opener to Southern...
MANKATO, MN
Summer Does Not End On Labor Day!

Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
MINNESOTA STATE
More Commercial Development Expected Along 33rd Street in South St. Cloud

33rd Street South in St. Cloud is expected numerous development opportunities in both housing and commercial expansion in the near future. St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman joined me on WJON. He says the Klein Landscaping location will include retail along 33rd Street South with multi-family housing and park land on the southern portion of the property.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud

Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
NEW LONDON, MN
Operation Safe Streets Underway in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- You will likely see law enforcement officers wearing a variety of different uniforms patrolling the streets of St. Cloud for the next few weeks. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says Operation Safe Streets officially kicked off at 4:00 p.m. Monday and will run through August 20th. The...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota

I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
ROCHESTER, MN
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota

Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
MINNESOTA STATE
