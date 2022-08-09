Read full article on original website
Filing Period Still Open for Some Local City, School Races
UNDATED -- The candidate filing period is still open for local cities and school districts that did not participate in Tuesday's primary election. In Waite Park, the seats held by Mayor Rick Miller and council members Vic Schulz are all up for election. In St. Joseph, the seats held by...
St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
Recount in St. Cloud Council Race Separated by 3 Votes
ST. CLOUD -- As of right now just three votes separate the second and third place finishers in St. Cloud's City Council race in Ward 2. After Tuesday night's vote Sandra Brakstad is leading Seal Dwyer 432 votes to 429 votes. Karen Larson is the top overall vote-getter in that ward with 638 votes.
St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN
A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
Minnesota State Fair Police is Back, Still Need to Hire 100 Officers
The Minnesota state fair is just a couple of weeks away. It unofficially marks the end of summer in Minnesota. Last year, the fair disbanded their police force and asked Ramsey County to provide the police for the fair. This was a huge undertaking, and this year, they have reinstated the State Fair Police.
Money for New South St. Cloud Bridge in U.S. Senate Bill
ST. CLOUD -- For the first time ever some federal funding has been earmarked to build a new bridge over the Mississippi River in south St. Cloud. Mayor Dave Kleis says he spoke with Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar last week and learned that $850,000 is in a Senate appropriations bill for the bridge project.
Kleis Wants 1,000 Housing Units in Downtown St. Cloud in 5 Years
ST. CLOUD -- Calling it the city's top economic development priority, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the city will be holding a Downtown Summit sometime this fall. Kleis says we need to look to Rochester and Duluth and the success they have had lobbying for big state funding dollars in their downtowns.
742 Prepares For School Lunch Changes
ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds of nutrition experts are in St. Cloud this week for the Minnesota School Nutrition Association’s annual conference. Many of the sessions deal with the lifting of the nutrition waiver, meaning Minnesota students will restart paying for school lunches. Sarah Motl is the Supervisor of Nutrition...
Downtown St. Cloud Hosting Art Crawl on Friday Night
ST. CLOUD -- There will be a lot of people strolling around downtown St. Cloud Friday night for another Art Crawl. Organizer Michelle Henderson says about 20 businesses will have artists' work on display between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. She says every venue will be marked with a black...
Update on Former Tech Media Services Building and Herberger’s Location
The city of St. Cloud is still doing tours and has received 3 offers for the former St. Cloud Tech High School media services building near the new city hall. Matt Glaesman is the Community Development Director for the city of St. Cloud. He says they are giving tours almost weekly so if someone is interested they should get through the building soon. Glaesman explains they are looking for the right use and the right price. He says if they find that combination the property could be sold at any time. The "right" use for the property ranges from professional services like a chiropractor or medical service to some retail element that could include a restaurant or coffee shop. Because of the size of the property the zoning approved by the city council would allow for expansion of the building or take down and construction of a new building.
Memorial Bench Dedicated for Fallen St. Joseph Firefighter
ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph Fire Department honored one of their own Tuesday night. The department dedicated a memorial bench for former St. Joseph Fire Captain Andy Loso. Loso passed away in November at the age of 42 after getting COVID while in the line of duty. He served...
St Joseph Considered One of the Safest Small Towns
When you think of safe cities in Minnesota, small towns always come to mind first. Especially with the unrest that has been happening in the Twin Cities area for the last year or more, this is especially true. I have heard so many people mention how they appreciate the small town living that you can experience in greater Minnesota.
Mankato To Host Fishing Opener
ST. PAUL -- Next year’s Minnesota fishing opener is coming to Mankato. Governor Tim Walz announced the 75th Annual Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will move to Mankato on May 12th and 13th. I am incredibly excited to bring the longtime tradition of the Governor’s Fishing Opener to Southern...
Summer Does Not End On Labor Day!
Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!
Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
More Commercial Development Expected Along 33rd Street in South St. Cloud
33rd Street South in St. Cloud is expected numerous development opportunities in both housing and commercial expansion in the near future. St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman joined me on WJON. He says the Klein Landscaping location will include retail along 33rd Street South with multi-family housing and park land on the southern portion of the property.
The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud
Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
Operation Safe Streets Underway in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- You will likely see law enforcement officers wearing a variety of different uniforms patrolling the streets of St. Cloud for the next few weeks. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says Operation Safe Streets officially kicked off at 4:00 p.m. Monday and will run through August 20th. The...
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota
I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
