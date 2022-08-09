Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSAT 12
Group arrested after allegedly trying to smash open North Side ATM
SAN ANTONIO – At least four people are in custody facing criminal charges in connection with the attempted burglary of an ATM on the city’s North Side Friday morning. San Antonio police tracked down the suspects as they allegedly tried to run from the scene of the crime in the 5200 block of Blanco Road.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after drive-by shooting at barbecue gathering, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of shooting up a man’s vehicle during a barbecue. An arrest warrant affidavit states that on Tuesday, people were having a gathering at a house when the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Edward Trevino, drove by and opened fire.
KSAT 12
South Side woman seeks justice after man exposes himself on her front porch
SAN ANTONIO – A South Side woman is seeking justice after a man walked onto her front porch, exposed himself, and touched himself inappropriately in July. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the man has not been arrested. “I was just completely grossed out, like, it was...
CBS Austin
Man is transported to hospital after he was shot by stray bullet
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in stable condition after police say he was shot by a stray bullet. Police were dispatched to the Whataburger at 303 Roland Road at around 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a man in his 20s with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Man accused of killing two goes free - for now
SAN ANTONIO – Richard Montez was supposed to go to trial for capital murder on Aug. 1, almost exactly four-and-a-half years after prosecutors say he and two other men killed a teenager and an elderly man in a robbery. Instead, with several witnesses unavailable and the judge unwilling to...
news4sanantonio.com
Man getting order at food truck shot dead during carjacking, police search for suspects
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot and killed during a recent car jacking and police need your help to bring the killers to justice. The deadly incident happened just before 3 a.m. on July 31 in the parking lot near a food truck off South Flores Street near Beatrice Avenue on the South Side.
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspects gunned down 2 people outside Northwest Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in catching the suspects who gunned down two people in a parking lot of a Northwest Side bar. Police said Jasmine Scott, 27, and Evan Scott, 41, were sitting in a vehicle just after 9:30 p.m. on Apr. 27 in the parking lot off Fredericksburg Road not far from Medical Drive.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after threatening to shoot Victoria’s Secret employees during robbery at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a woman who they say stole from a Victoria’s Secret in Ingram Park Mall and threatened to shoot the people inside. Anna Marie Apreciado, 44, was taken into police custody. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on June 7 Apreciado...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Authorities searching for suspect who shot, killed 2 teens at South Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Two teens were shot and killed last month at a South Side apartment complex. Now, San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help in tracking down the suspect responsible. On Friday, July 29, Angel Ray Garcia, 15, and Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, 19, were...
Police find 12-foot reticulated python under a car
There are snakes. And then there are 12-foot reticulated pythons like the ones police found Thursday in Cibolo, about 25 miles out of San Antonio.
KSAT 12
‘I saw it all’: More eyewitness testimony in trial of man accused in brutal murder
SAN ANTONIO – Another eyewitness took the stand on Friday in the trial of a man accused of brutally murdering a woman in 2020. Rafael Castillo is facing a murder charge in the death of Nicole Perry. Perry’s body was found in November 2020 off South W.W. White Road...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after leaving 6-month-old child alone in West Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she abandoned her 6-month-old child alone in an apartment on the city’s West Side, an arrest affidavit said. A man who identified himself as the child’s father and who told police that he and child’s mother were having an “on-and-off” relationship, discovered the infant alone sleeping on the living room floor on Monday, the affidavit said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Eyewitness reveals horrific details of woman’s death involving a machete, ax, on the witness stand
SAN ANTONIO – **Warning details in this story are graphic. A jury on Thursday heard horrific details of the moments a woman was killed with a machete and ax. Rafael Castillo is on trial for murder in the death of Nicole Perry. The jury was shown images of the...
KTSA
Dozens of shots fired in neighborhood on San Antonio’s West side, wounding a man while he slept
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for whoever fired dozens of shots in a West side neighborhood, resulting in a man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face. It was just before 3 A.M. Thursday in the 700 block of South San Bernardo...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for suspect, crime scene after stabbing on SE Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Interstate 37 and Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio mother missing for nearly 16 years, Help Us Find: Susie Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department continues to search for missing mom Susie Ruiz. "This has case been active for 16 years at this point, we're just hoping if anbody knows anything, " said Officer Ricardo Guzman, spokesperson with SAPD. Ruiz, a mother of 5 was 36 years...
news4sanantonio.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for attacking deputy, leaving him permanently blind
A man was found guilty by a jury for aggravated assault and was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after he shot and left a deputy permanently blinded during a 2018 incident. According to officials, Shazizz Mateen, a wanted sex offender, assaulted a La Grange officer who was attempting...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after being shot in face on city’s West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 2:45 a.m. to the 700 block of South San Bernardo Avenue, not far from South General McMullen and Castroville Road after receiving word of a shooting.
foxsanantonio.com
Man found beat up, shot in driveway of Southwest Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the Southwest Side. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in a driveway outside a home off West Theo Avenue near Nogalitos Street. When police arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim had been beaten up...
KTSA
Toy gun forces San Antonio elementary school lock down
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will order a mental health evaluation for a man accused of pulling a toy gun on two people and causing the lock down of a public school. Oak Grove Elementary School was placed on lock down Wednesday morning after officers cornered...
Comments / 0