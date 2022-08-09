Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Related
Transit Police identify rape suspect sought for incident at MBTA’s Tuft’s Medical Station
BOSTON — Transit Police are looking for a rape suspect wanted in connection with an incident that occurred earlier this month at MBTA’s Tuft’s Medical Station. According to police, detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Steven Wade Coffey, 28, for an alleged assault and rape that happened on August 4th at 2:30 a.m.
whdh.com
Girlfriend of Boston police officer found dead in a snowbank appears in court, facing murder charge
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read appeared in Dedham Superior Court Friday ahead of her upcoming second degree murder trial for the death of her boyfriend John O’Keefe in January. The 42-year-old Mansfield woman is accused of backing her SUV into the Boston Police Officer and leaving him in...
Officer Sean Murphy will not face criminal charges for 2021 fatal shooting of Stephanie Gerardi in Saugus
Nearly a year to the day after Officer Sean Murphy fatally shot a Saugus woman who police say was advancing on him with a knife, the Essex District Attorney’s office announced Friday it will not pursue criminal charges against the officer. On Aug. 14, 2021, four Saugus police officers...
‘He wanted to control the house and her’: Antonio Lucas found guilty of first degree murder in killing of Cleucilene Alves da Silva
A Worcester Superior Court jury has found Antonio Lucas guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his former girlfriend Cleucilene Alves da Silva on May 31, 2019, at their 27 County St. townhome in Worcester. The jury deliberated for roughly three hours Thursday before issuing the verdict. Lucas fatally...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man in his 60s accused of attacking 80-year-old man at Park Street MBTA station
A man in his 60s is accused of attacking an 80-year-old man Friday morning at the Park Street MBTA station in Boston, according to authorities. MBTA Transit Police said a fight broke out between the two men around 10 a.m. after the older man approached the younger one to reclaim a bag in the other man’s possession that he alleged was his.
whdh.com
Lawrence man pleads guilty in connection with 11-year-old girl’s death
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man charged with the rape and death of an 11-year-old girl in December 2018 has plead guilty to those charges. Miguel Rivera, 62, was sentenced to 25 to 27 years in state prison and five years of probation. “This was a senseless killing of...
Antonio Lucas trial: Blood found on defendant’s clothes and body matched blood of Cleucilene Alves da Silva, officials testify
When Worcester police arrived at 27 County St. after receiving a report that a woman had been stabbed inside the townhome, officers found a running truck with keys in its ignition, a license, $80 dollars and a red suitcase in the backseat. That’s what two Worcester Police Department Crime Scene...
liveboston617.org
Armed Car Jacking or Just Unlicensed Driving, Investigation Underway After Bizarre 911 Call
On Thursday August 11, at approximately 19:30 hours, Boston Police Officers from District D-4 responded to a reported armed carjacking at 811 Massachusetts Ave. The victim reported that their 2020 KIA rental had been stolen at gunpoint by someone known to them. The victim went on to say they saw a gun in the possession of the offender.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steven Fike arrested in connection to the 1980 Boston hotel rape and killing of Wendy Dansereau
Boston police officers assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office have arrested Steven Fike, 62, of Alabama on an outstanding warrant for murder and rape, the department said. The arrest was in connection to the rape and killing of 19-year-old Wendy Dansereau in 1980. Dansereau’s body was found...
Bogus 911 call of person with explosive, gun draws large police response in Westfield
A bogus 911 call about a person with an explosive device and a gun drew a significant police response in Westfield on Friday, authorities said. The Westfield Police Department’s 911 center received a call Friday evening from a person saying they had an explosive device and rifle, the department wrote in a Facebook post.
Jessica Lugo, of Roxbury, charged with armed robbery after gaining job at cannabis shop under fake name and assisting in robbery of store, officials say
A Roxbury woman who was hired at a cannabis shop under a fake name and later claimed to be the victim of an armed robbery was arraigned yesterday on charges that she participated in the gunpoint robbery, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. Jessica Lugo, 27, was arraigned Thursday...
Worcester man found guilty of first degree murder in the 2019 stabbing of ex-girlfriend
WORCESTER — A Worcester man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of his former girlfriend. Antonio Lucas, 43, was found guilty Thursday of first murder for stabbing Cleucilene Alves da Silva, 41, on May 31, 2019 while inside a home at 27 County St. in Worcester.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail
LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
Massachusetts man arrested for assaulting mother, daughter in gas station
A Massachusetts man was arrested for assaulting a store clerk and her mother in a gas station after his credit card failed to work.
Hurricane Betty’s in Worcester looks to reopen patio following fatal March shooting: ‘It’s hindering our business’
More than four months after a fatal shooting at Hurricane Betty’s, the strip club’s owners are trying to reopen the patio. The Worcester License Commission voted to suspend the strip club’s license for 10 days on March 30 following the March 26 shooting that killed 27-year-old Deondre Matthews and injured a 32-year-old man.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy: Legal experts and friends of the 2019 crash victims discuss the ‘not guilty’ verdict
As the sun set in West Barnstable on Wednesday, around 20 motorcycles roared down Route 6A, in part to process the recent “not guilty” verdict related to a 2019 New Hampshire crash that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club. On Tuesday, a jury found 26-year-old Volodymy...
Carolyn Putnam identified as 53-year-old Spencer woman found dead in Lake Whittemore at Luther Hill Park
Police this week identified the 53-year-old Spencer woman found dead in a lake in the town earlier this month. A lifeguard discovered the body of Carolyn Putnam floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a Facebook post from the Spencer Police Department.
Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
‘Operation Snowfall’ drug trafficking supervisor sentenced
A supervisor of a drug trafficking organization in the Boston area was sentenced Wednesday in connection with a cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
Worcester Man Found Guilty of Killing Ex-Girlfriend
WORCESTER - After a three-day trial, a Worcester man was found guilty on Thursday of first-degree murder in the 2019 killing of his ex-girlfriend in Worcester. According to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr., Antonio Lucas, 43, was found guilty by a Worcester Superior Court jury in the murder of his ex-girlfriend Cleucilene Alves da Silva.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0