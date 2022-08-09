ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester, MA
Worcester, MA
WCVB

Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail

LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack

WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Found Guilty of Killing Ex-Girlfriend

WORCESTER - After a three-day trial, a Worcester man was found guilty on Thursday of first-degree murder in the 2019 killing of his ex-girlfriend in Worcester. According to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr., Antonio Lucas, 43, was found guilty by a Worcester Superior Court jury in the murder of his ex-girlfriend Cleucilene Alves da Silva.
WORCESTER, MA
