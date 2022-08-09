Read full article on original website
Chaim Bloom discusses Chris Sale's bike accident, broken wrist
BOSTON -- The Red Sox were confident that Chris Sale would return from his broken pinkie sometime this season. The lefty had begun throwing a baseball again and looked good at a Saturday throwing session at Boston College.But hopes of a Sale return were dashed around lunchtime Saturday afternoon. After returning home from Chestnut Hill, the 33-year-old jumped on his bike to get some grub. He hit something while going down a hill and was thrown from his bike, fracturing his wrist.Sale underwent surgery on the wrist on Monday. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that his 2022 season was...
Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury
The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
NBC Sports
Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team
Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees
The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
Yardbarker
National Pundit Slams Boston Front Office for Mookie Betts Trade
The Dodgers have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB and are coming off a three-game series sweep against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts made his presence known accruing at-least two hits each game and improved his batting average .275. The Dodgers success has come...
NBC Sports
Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
Red Sox Star Suffers Major Injury During Bike Accident
The 2022 season is officially over for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that Sale underwent season-ending surgery on his right wrist. He suffered a fractured wrist in a bicycle accident this past Saturday. Even though Sale will miss the remainder of the season,...
theScore
Keith Hernandez asks not to cover Phillies games: They're 'not up to it'
Keith Hernandez doesn't want to show up when he believes the opponent won't either. The New York Mets broadcaster and former NL MVP said he asked SNY to exempt him from covering games against the Philadelphia Phillies because he dislikes watching them, according to Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated. "As...
Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5
BALTIMORE (AP) -- Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of rain. Then Baltimore cut the lead in half on Ryan Mountcastle's RBI double in the seventh. Odor connected off Yimi Garcia (1-4) to give the Orioles the lead an inning later. Nick Vespi (4-0) struck out his only two hitters in the eighth, preventing the Blue Jays from adding to what...
Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before
St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas is not having a particularly sweet Tuesday evening, as he just got absolutely rocked on the mound by the Colorado Rockies. Mikolas started the game but was not even able to touch three innings after surrendering an embarrassing amount of runs to the Rockies that not only put the […] The post Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox: Pedro Martinez unloads on Boston for lack of direction
Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez wasn’t happy with the team’s lack of direction, and puts that squarely on the front office. Boston’s lack of trade deadline direction outlines a more valuable point — Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox are flirting with a rebuild, but refuse to pull the plug on their current crop of stars.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet. Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.
Yardbarker
Busy Day Sees Red Sox Lose Chris Sale For 2022, Add Veteran Reliever
Tuesday began with more bad news for Chris Sale and the Red Sox. Boston announced that the southpaw will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a right wrist fracture in a bicycle accident on Saturday, Aug. 6. Sale underwent surgery on Monday and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training in 2023.
Cubs latest low-risk waiver claim could pay dividends down the road
The Chicago Cubs have claimed Franmil Reyes off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians. Reyes was DFA’d be Cleveland over the weekend. The Cubs took a flyer on a proven veteran Monday by claiming Reyes off waivers. While there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to rediscover his old stroke, Chicago’s front office doesn’t have much to lose at this point.
"Confusion" abounds within Red Sox organization on team's direction
BOSTON -- If you find yourself confused about the direction of the Boston Red Sox, you're not alone. Turns out, actual members of the Red Sox are in the same boat.That's according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier, who reported that "confusion" is the most commonly used word from people within the organization when it comes to the team's approach at last week's trade deadline."Multiple members of the organization — from players and uniformed personnel to front-office members — used a common word in assessing the team's unwillingness to define itself as either a buyer or seller while orbiting the...
Atlanta Braves could have former All-Star closer for bullpen reinforcement
For the first time since the 2020 season, Kirby Yates could take the mound in a Major League Baseball game later this month. That appearance could be a boost for the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves. Yates signed to a two-year deal just before the MLB lockout went into place...
NBC Sports
Merloni: Red Sox have a morale problem amid fall to last place
The Boston Red Sox are now in last place in the AL East after losing three out of the last four games to the Kansas City Royals. The games between the Sox and Royals marked the first full series for both teams since the MLB trade deadline on August 2.
Cardinals: Miles Mikolas makes wrong kind of history in disastrous start
The St. Louis Cardinals were hoping Miles Mikolas could curtail his Coors Field struggles. Instead, things got much, much worse. St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas entered his Tuesday night start against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field with a 1.83 ERA in 12 night games this season. However, it didn’t take long for that impressive ERA to explode as Mikolas ended up on the wrong side of history in the Mile High City.
theScore
Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle
St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
Chaim Bloom sheds more light on bizarre Chris Sale injury
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale just returned to the majors in July after facing an injury. Now, he’s out for the rest of the season with another one. The Boston Red Sox have had an unpredictable season with their bullpen and starting rotation that just got even more unpredictable. Veteran pitcher Chris Sale just returned to the majors in July after recovering from a finger injury, and now he’s facing another one that’s keeping him out for the rest of the season.
