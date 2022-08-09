Read full article on original website
dbusiness.com
Censys in Ann Arbor Debuts 360 Visibility to Computer Cybersecurity Platforms
Censys, an Ann Arbor-based cybersecurity company that specializes in attack surface management (ASM), has introduced its worldwide channel partner program with more than 10 companies participating. ASM is the continuous discovery, inventory, classification, and monitoring of an organization’s information technology infrastructure from an attacker’s perspective. The program offers...
dbusiness.com
Detroit’s Huron Capital Invests in ExperiGreen, Launches Home Lawn Care Platform
Huron Capital has invested in ExperiGreen Lawn Care of Indiana, launching the Detroit-based middle-market private equity firm’s residential lawn care platform. The amount of the investment was not disclosed. The partnership brings Huron’ Capital’s history of scaling services businesses together with a leadership team and board of directors that...
dbusiness.com
Ann Arbor-based SolSummit Launches Premium Canned Wine Brand
SolSummit, a woman-owned company in Ann Arbor, has launched a certified-sustainable and certified-green premium and portable canned wine product said to be the first of its kind in the local market. After three years of development, SolSummit currently is sold at more than in 70 Michigan retail outlets. The product...
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Birmingham Cruise Event to Feature Classic Cars, Displays, Live Broadcasts, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Birmingham Cruise Event to Feature Classic Cars, Displays, Live Broadcasts. The city of...
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Soave Enterprises’ Ever Tru Farms Expanding Operations, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Soave Enterprises’ Ever Tru Farms Expanding Operations. Ever Tru Farms, the Kingsville,...
dbusiness.com
Fratarcangeli Wealth Management Market Update Dinner
Fratarcangeli Wealth Management in Bloomfield Hills hosted a market update dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at The Daxton Hotel in downtown Birmingham. To mark the event, Fratarcangeli Wealth made a charitable donation to the Antonella Improta Memorial Foundation, which works to feed those in need, provide funding for service animals, and provide support for struggling families and children. The event featured a dinner and a fireside chat with Jeff Fratarcangeli, managing principal of Fratarcangeli Wealth Management; Ron Isana, CNBC contributor; Gene Peroni, equity strategist of Peroni Portfolio Advisors; and Kevin O’Leary of ABC’s “Shark Tank.” // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
Michigan Daily
DTE is lying to you
Every light you flick on, every outlet you use to charge your Mac, every elevator you ascend at the University of Michigan is powered by Detroit-based DTE Energy. During my second semester at the University, I vividly remember looking across the Chrysler Center during a basketball game at a sign that advertised something to the effect of “DTE: green energy.” The sign caught my eye after discussing the company in a Sustainable Living Experience first-year seminar just a few weeks prior.
dbusiness.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Unveils Family Building and Maternity Solutions
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network in Detroit will offer a new, comprehensive family building and maternity support solution for 2023 open enrollment. The offering includes a personalized digital care app to help guide members on their journey through family planning, including different paths to parenthood, pregnancy, postpartum, and pediatrics.
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
dbusiness.com
Sewn Products Conference Coming to Detroit Sept. 13
The Sewn Products Equipment and Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA) will host its annual Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Detroit, bringing together both suppliers and manufacturers to discuss current and emerging innovation in the sewn products industry. The conference will commence at the Detroit Regional...
Boil Water Advisory lifted for 11 Michigan communities
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police auctioning off cars, trucks, RV, and more -- See the auction schedule here
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Numerous vehicles are available at upcoming Detroit police auctions. The department regularly hosts abandoned vehicle auctions. Cars, pickups, and an RV are all going to auction this month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make...
fox2detroit.com
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we’ve learned about a deadly fight inside GM Orion Assembly plant
DETROIT – GM’s Orion Assembly plant has closed as investigators work to get to the bottom of what really happened inside. The sheriff’s office says two building cleaners got into the fight around 1:30 a.m. More than 1,250 people work at Orion Assembly. They build the Chevy...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman wanted for assaulting cashier at Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The woman wanted for assaulting a cashier at a Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say. Police say the alleged suspect is a 32-year-old woman from Pontiac. Officials say the case will be presented to the prosecutors office Thursday (Aug. 11). Police say...
‘This is an emergency.’ Erosion near I-94 in Macomb County alarming officials
Severe erosion near I-94 in Roseville is worrying officials and causing Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller to order emergency stabilization of the drain banks.
Firefighters discover charred body after extinguishing vehicle fire on Detroit's east side
Detroit firefighters responding to a car on fire on the city’s east side made a “gruesome” discovery once the flames were put out Wednesday morning, WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports.
fox2detroit.com
Police use phone location pings to track down Grosse Pointe Woods bank robbery suspect
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police tracked down and arrested a man accused of robbing a Grosse Pointe Woods bank Friday morning. The suspect, later identified as Eric Anthony, went into the Flagstar Bank at 19733 Mack Ave. at 9:15 a.m. and told the teller to give him all the money from the cash drawer, police said. She gave him a mix of cash and bait bills.
