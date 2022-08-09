Read full article on original website
KLEM
Ronald Olson
Ronald Olson, 78, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
KLEM
Judy Lubben
Judy Lubben, 82 of Remsen, IA. passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at her home in Remsen. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Father Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, Iowa. Visitation with family present will be 4-6p.m. on Wednesday, there will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Online condolences and livestream funeral can be viewed at www.fischfh.com.
KLEM
Maroldine Grabe
Maroldine Grabe, 81, of Sioux City, IA formerly of Kingsley, IA, passed. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Bickford Cottage in Sioux City, IA. A memorial service will be held at. 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley with Darla Rock. officiating with visitation one hour...
KLEM
Sally Plueger – Citizen of the Day
Sally Plueger of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, August 11, 2022. Sally is celebrating her 97th birthday today. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Thursday News, August 11
The Plymouth County Fair Board met this wweek to review the county fair, and indications are that the fair was a big success. Board Chairman Loren Schnepf says attendance was great, but he also saw a problem area. Schnepf says those 118-thousand people come to the fair for different reasons.
KLEM
Kirk Hall – Citizen of the Day
Kirk Hall of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Kirk is employed with Le Mars Community School District and today he celebrates his 60th birthday. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Wednesday News, August 10
A new school season approaches, and that means teachers are preparing to welcome students. In the Le Mars Community School District, new teachers are being enfolded into an extensive orientation and mentoring process. Superintendant Dr Steven Webner says the district continues to find well-qualified teachers. Dr Webner says new teachers...
KLEM
Hinton UTV fatal accident
An 8-year-old boy has died as the result of a UTV accident that occurred late Wednesday morning west of Hinton. According to a Plymouth County Sherriff’s news release, at 11:46 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from Hill Lane, west of Hinton. It’s reported that an 8-year-old boy was driving a 2012 Polaris Ranger UTV owned by the homeowner. The young boy lost control in a grassy area of their residence causing the UTV to rollover onto its top.
KLEM
Tuesday News, August 9
Facilities in the Le Mars Community School are nearly ready for students when they return this month. Superintendant Dr Steven Webner says the board Monday toured the renovations made at the Le Mars Middle School. One other project has been completed, while another is wrapping up. The Board also identified...
KLEM
Tuesday Morning Semi Fire
The Le Mars Fire Department was called out shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning to a location just north of Le Mars, on the ramp near Fedders Marine and RV. The engine compartment of a semi-trailer truck was engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished. The trailer was filled with livestock, but none of the animals were injured.
KLEM
Alton Firehouse Addition Now in Use
The Alton Fire Department recently moved into an 88-hundred square foot addition. The expansion allows plenty of room for equipment, and high ceilings to test equipment indoors. There’s also a mezzanine behind the trucks for storage. Much of the firemen’s training is done online. This conference room allows large...
