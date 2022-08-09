Read full article on original website
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
"I told him this is going to actually increase your support in your base," Alina Habb said about the FBI raid, noting Trump was "honestly not surprised" by it.
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Liz Cheney's Chances of Winning GOP Primary With 4 Days to Election
The Wyoming representative has huge ground to cover to defeat her Trump-backed primary opponent on August 16.
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024
Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
August election results suggest GOP's "red wave" may be subsiding
Three August elections that pitted Republicans against Democrats on the same ballot on Tuesday are providing fresh indications that Democrats have gained political momentum over the summer. What's happening: In the Minnesota 1st District special election on Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad only defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger by four points in...
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
National Archives rejects Trump's claim that Obama took classified documents
The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration on Friday rejected former President Donald Trump's claims that former President Barack Obama took classified documents from the White House. The big picture: After the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday — finding 11 sets of classified documents — the former president...
Former sheriff pardoned by Trump loses political bid for a third time
Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff who in 2017 became the first person that then-President Trump pardoned, on Wednesday lost his third attempt at a political comeback, per AP. Driving the news: The 90-year-old, who was previously an influential figure in Republican politics and known for his hardline stance on...
Cheney slams "poisonous lies" about 2020 election in closing campaign ad
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in her closing ad before her primary election next week slammed fellow Republicans who she said are spreading "poisonous lies" about the 2020 election. Driving the news: The false claims that the 2020 election was stolen "is a cancer that threatens our great republic," said Cheney,...
House incumbents face historic primary peril
The 2022 midterms are on track to see the most losses by House members in their primaries in three decades. Why it matters: The number of incumbents who have been ousted — or are likely to be toppled in upcoming primary contests — highlights a political realignment that has been underway in both parties for years.
Breyer and Gorsuch to co-chair group promoting constitutional education
Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is joining Justice Neil Gorsuch as an honorary co-chair of the nonpartisan National Constitution Center. Why it matters: The announcement, which the group made Thursday, comes at a time of intense political polarization and as Americans' confidence in the Supreme Court has cratered. Driving...
Judge unseals warrant and inventory related to Mar-a-Lago search
A judge on Friday unsealed certain documents related to the search warrant for former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Why it matters: The unsealed warrant and inventory provides a glimpse into the items seized during the search and what potential crimes the Department of Justice is investigating, including those related to Trump's handling of presidential records.
House report details grisly threats to election workers
A report from the House Oversight Committee offers new details into how election misinformation has hamstrung the work of election offices and spurred a deluge of violent threats against their workers. Why it matters: The report's findings highlight the enduring effects of the still-ongoing effort by former President Trump and...
Florida judge who approved FBI search for Trump's home hit with threats
The Florida magistrate judge who approved the search warrant on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home has been targeted with anti-semitic comments and insults in the days since the raid happened, according to multiple reports. Why it matters: On Friday, the judge unsealed the FBI warrant that led to the raid...
