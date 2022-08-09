ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Donald Trump
Axios

August election results suggest GOP's "red wave" may be subsiding

Three August elections that pitted Republicans against Democrats on the same ballot on Tuesday are providing fresh indications that Democrats have gained political momentum over the summer. What's happening: In the Minnesota 1st District special election on Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad only defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger by four points in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

National Archives rejects Trump's claim that Obama took classified documents

The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration on Friday rejected former President Donald Trump's claims that former President Barack Obama took classified documents from the White House. The big picture: After the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday — finding 11 sets of classified documents — the former president...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Americans
Axios

House incumbents face historic primary peril

The 2022 midterms are on track to see the most losses by House members in their primaries in three decades. Why it matters: The number of incumbents who have been ousted — or are likely to be toppled in upcoming primary contests — highlights a political realignment that has been underway in both parties for years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Axios

Judge unseals warrant and inventory related to Mar-a-Lago search

A judge on Friday unsealed certain documents related to the search warrant for former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Why it matters: The unsealed warrant and inventory provides a glimpse into the items seized during the search and what potential crimes the Department of Justice is investigating, including those related to Trump's handling of presidential records.
POTUS
Axios

House report details grisly threats to election workers

A report from the House Oversight Committee offers new details into how election misinformation has hamstrung the work of election offices and spurred a deluge of violent threats against their workers. Why it matters: The report's findings highlight the enduring effects of the still-ongoing effort by former President Trump and...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy