Memorial park in Plymouth County vandalized
A park in Akron that was bulit in memory of two boys who died has been vandalized.
KLEM
Thursday News, August 11
The Plymouth County Fair Board met this wweek to review the county fair, and indications are that the fair was a big success. Board Chairman Loren Schnepf says attendance was great, but he also saw a problem area. Schnepf says those 118-thousand people come to the fair for different reasons.
KLEM
Matthew J. Dreckman
Matthew J. Dreckman, 29, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Rev. Timothy Geitz will officiate. Visitation with the family present will begin at 12:00 noon on Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
KLEM
Maroldine Grabe
Maroldine Grabe, 81, of Sioux City, IA formerly of Kingsley, IA, passed. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Bickford Cottage in Sioux City, IA. A memorial service will be held at. 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley with Darla Rock. officiating with visitation one hour...
KLEM
Ronald Olson
Ronald Olson, 78, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
KLEM
Judy Lubben
Judy Lubben, 82 of Remsen, IA. passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at her home in Remsen. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Father Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, Iowa. Visitation with family present will be 4-6p.m. on Wednesday, there will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Online condolences and livestream funeral can be viewed at www.fischfh.com.
KLEM
Sally Plueger – Citizen of the Day
Sally Plueger of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, August 11, 2022. Sally is celebrating her 97th birthday today. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Sioux City Journal
Teen dies in UTV crash in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Sunday in a utility vehicle crash in rural Spirit Lake. The crash occurred at about 2:28 p.m. in the East Lakes North neighborhood. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old lost control while driving a Polaris Ranger 800 owned by Scott Groeneweg, of Orange City, Iowa, south on Basswood Lane. The UTV rolled onto its side and struck a tree. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger both were ejected from the vehicle.
KLEM
Tuesday News, August 9
Facilities in the Le Mars Community School are nearly ready for students when they return this month. Superintendant Dr Steven Webner says the board Monday toured the renovations made at the Le Mars Middle School. One other project has been completed, while another is wrapping up. The Board also identified...
KLEM
Wednesday News, August 10
A new school season approaches, and that means teachers are preparing to welcome students. In the Le Mars Community School District, new teachers are being enfolded into an extensive orientation and mentoring process. Superintendant Dr Steven Webner says the district continues to find well-qualified teachers. Dr Webner says new teachers...
nwestiowa.com
Four hurt in collision near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Four people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 1:05 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. Thirty-five-year-old Roman Enique Huerta Nunez of Le Mars was driving north on Garfield when his 2014 Chevrolet van...
nwestiowa.com
New name, denomination for Primghar church
PRIMGHAR—An 85-year-old church in Primghar will soon go by another name. American Reformed Church, located at 280 First St. NE, will officially switch its name to Christ Community Church on Sunday, Aug. 28. The congregation will celebrate the new moniker that day following morning worship services with a community...
kiwaradio.com
Two Orange City Men Injured In Middleburg Area Accident
Middleburg, Iowa — Two Orange City men were taken to hospitals after an accident near Middleburg on Wednesday morning, August 10th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street or B30, about three miles northeast of Sioux Center, or about three-tenths of a mile west of Middleburg. They tell us 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th Street, and that Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
kiwaradio.com
Are You Ready To Rally In The (Rock) Valley?
Rock Valley, Iowa — Events for the next area town festival are ramping up, with more activities each day for Rally in the Valley — Rock Valley’s annual summer celebration. This Wednesday, there will be Crazy Days at the merchants, a farmers market, food trucks, and the...
KLEM
Kirk Hall – Citizen of the Day
Kirk Hall of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Kirk is employed with Le Mars Community School District and today he celebrates his 60th birthday. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KELOLAND TV
Teen’s FFA project brightens up Iowa landscape
AKRON, Iowa (KELO) — A local high schooler has found a way to brighten up the landscape in northwest Iowa. Ben Philips spent his summer caring for his three-and-a-half-acre sunflower patch as part of his FFA Supervised Agriculture Experience project. Since this was his first time growing this commodity, he had a lot to learn.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
kscj.com
TRUCK BURNS IN LAUREL NEBRASKA AT SCENE OF ELM STREET TRAGEDY
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota

There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
Sioux City man wins thousands in lottery
A man from Sioux City has won thousands of dollars through the lottery.
Iowa DOT discusses future of Gordon Drive viaduct
Iowa DOT discusses future of Gordon Drive viaduct

Over the past two days, the Iowa Department of Transportaion (DOT) Board has been touring project sites around Siouxland.
