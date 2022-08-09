Judy Lubben, 82 of Remsen, IA. passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at her home in Remsen. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Father Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, Iowa. Visitation with family present will be 4-6p.m. on Wednesday, there will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Online condolences and livestream funeral can be viewed at www.fischfh.com.

REMSEN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO