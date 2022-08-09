ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KTRE

East Texas death row inmate fighting for new trial says he is innocent

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - In an exclusive interview with KLTV 7, Texas Death Row inmate Robert Roberson says he is innocent and did not kill his daughter, Nikki Curtis. Roberson’s sentence stems from events that unfolded on January 31, 2002, when Roberson says Nikki was sleeping in his bed. At one point during the night, Roberson says he found Nikki had fallen onto the floor.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies cut shark free from crab trap

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (CNN) – Deputies in Florida risked their own safety Friday to help preserve sea life in Tampa Bay. The Pinellas County deputies freed a 6-foot long shark that had gotten caught in a crab trap. Someone had flagged down the marine patrol officers to report the...
Survey finds 70% of Texas teachers are considering quitting

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Amid a nationwide teacher shortage, the Texas State Teachers Association put out a survey with an alarming finding on the future of the state’s educators. A record 70 percent of teachers said they were seriously considering leaving the profession. Zeph Capo, the president of the...
Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight, Forest Service says

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A pilot whose plane went down in a lake Tuesday in Polk County is safe. According to the Texas A&M Fire Service, the pilot who crashed into Lake Livingston while he was fighting wildfires in the area was uninjured. The forest service says he is in good health, and it is clear that the training the pilot had in dealing with emergency situations was properly executed. He acted quickly, they said, and got himself out of the crashed plane safely. His plane was a Fire Boss single engine air tanker/scooper.
