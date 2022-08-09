Read full article on original website
East Texas death row inmate fighting for new trial says he is innocent
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - In an exclusive interview with KLTV 7, Texas Death Row inmate Robert Roberson says he is innocent and did not kill his daughter, Nikki Curtis. Roberson’s sentence stems from events that unfolded on January 31, 2002, when Roberson says Nikki was sleeping in his bed. At one point during the night, Roberson says he found Nikki had fallen onto the floor.
‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting
MINERAL WELLS, Texas (CNN) - Beto O’Rourke cursed at a heckler during an event Wednesday in Mineral Wells, Texas. The Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate responded to a person in the crowd who laughed at O’Rourke as he spoke about the Robb Elementary School mass shooting. “Nineteen kids and...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies cut shark free from crab trap
TAMPA BAY, Fla. (CNN) – Deputies in Florida risked their own safety Friday to help preserve sea life in Tampa Bay. The Pinellas County deputies freed a 6-foot long shark that had gotten caught in a crab trap. Someone had flagged down the marine patrol officers to report the...
Plane fighting wildfire crashes into Lake Livingston, reportedly rescued by onlookers
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A plane contracted to assist in battling the wildfires in Polk County crashed into Lake Livingston Tuesday evening. The Texas A&M Forest Service said that a Fire Boss single engine air tanker/scooper went down in the lake around 5 p.m. The pilot was one of several in the area fighting fires in the Corrigan area.
Survey finds 70% of Texas teachers are considering quitting
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Amid a nationwide teacher shortage, the Texas State Teachers Association put out a survey with an alarming finding on the future of the state’s educators. A record 70 percent of teachers said they were seriously considering leaving the profession. Zeph Capo, the president of the...
Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight, Forest Service says
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A pilot whose plane went down in a lake Tuesday in Polk County is safe. According to the Texas A&M Fire Service, the pilot who crashed into Lake Livingston while he was fighting wildfires in the area was uninjured. The forest service says he is in good health, and it is clear that the training the pilot had in dealing with emergency situations was properly executed. He acted quickly, they said, and got himself out of the crashed plane safely. His plane was a Fire Boss single engine air tanker/scooper.
11-year-old boy collects nearly 6,000 stuffed toys for Ukrainian children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A Florida boy is on a mission to bring some comfort and joy to children in Ukraine. The 11-year-old is partnering with businesses and the YMCA to collect stuffed animals to send to kids from the war-torn country. By most accounts, Sage Goodall is a...
National report raises concerns about economic wellbeing, education for Hawaii’s keiki
Mark Mclin, chief deputy for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, said the county commissioners approved purchasing radio towers in Diboll and Zavalla that are currently shut down. Mclin explains the impact it has for first responders and that it will take within 2-3 weeks to get the radio towers replaced.
