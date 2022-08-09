Read full article on original website
Report: Panthers shopping QB Sam Darnold
Well, the Carolina Panthers may already have themselves a winner in the Great Quarterback Competition of 2022. According to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Panthers are attempting to shop Sam Darnold. Allbright also notes, however, that the team “can’t get takers” on a potential deal due to Darnold’s fifth-year option.
fantasypros.com
Baker Mayfield has 'inside track' to winning QB job
Baker Mayfield appears to be winning the Panthers' QB battle against Sam Darnold, though HC Matt Rhule states no official announcement will be made for a couple of weeks. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Most sources believe the reluctance to give the job to Mayfield officially is due to...
NFL・
Carolina Panthers Report: There’s a Clear Leader in the Starting QB Battle Between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold
Has Baker Mayfield already won the starting QB job in Carolina? The post Carolina Panthers Report: There’s a Clear Leader in the Starting QB Battle Between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cleveland Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson in preseason opener in Jacksonville
The Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson at quarterback Friday in the preseason opener in Jacksonville. That is, if his suspension isn't lengthened.
Matt Rhule gets 100% real on potentially making ‘wrong decision’ in Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold QB battle for Panthers
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not yet ready to name their starting QB amid the intense battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, and for good reason. Rhule emphasized that the important thing for the Panthers is to determine the “right guy” for the job, and if it means taking their time and being thorough with everything, then so be it. The veteran head coach doesn’t want to make a mistake for QB1 and end up regretting it later on.
Meet the Cleveland Browns' 2022 NFL draft class
The 2022 NFL draft gave all 32 teams another chance to reload their rosters with young talent, as they hope to be contenders heading into the upcoming season. Here are all the picks made by the Cleveland Browns in this year’s draft:
FOX Sports
Why haven't Panthers named Baker Mayfield starting QB?
The Carolina Panthers aren't in a rush to name a starting quarterback for the regular season as they open up the preseason on Saturday. Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday he's "not putting a timetable on the quarterback position" until after the team's Week 2 preseason game against the Patriots on Aug. 19.
Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb spoke on how he felt about Kareem Hunt staying with the team.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled to start against Jaguars amid suspension
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is suspended for at least the first six games of the season, is scheduled to start a preseason game Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced. The Browns said Wednesday that Watson would start the game, which will kick...
ABC News
NFL says Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' use of ayahuasca didn't violate drug policy
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' use of the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca during an offseason retreat isn't considered a violation of the NFL's drug policy. Rodgers discussed on "The Aubrey Marcus Podcast" last week how he went on an ayahuasca retreat to Peru in 2020, before the third...
WATCH: Ben McAdoo Discusses QB Battle, Ekwonu's Growth + More
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo met with media prior to Tuesday's practice in Spartanburg.
Eli Manning confident Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones can turn Giants around
The New York Giants remain mired in one of their worst stretches in franchise history, but there are mounting reasons for optimism. First-year general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll seem like a stable pair, and their player-friendly approach has gone over well. It’s even sold former players such as Eli Manning.
NFL・
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/11/22)
It is Thursday, August 11, 2022, and the 2022 Cleveland Browns football season starts on Friday in Jacksonville with the first preseason game of the year for the Browns. The team has revealed who the starting quarterback will be on Friday night, and that is our lead story in the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Quick Hits: Darnold Trade Rumors, Mayfield Takes a 'Jump', Luvu Setting the Standard + More
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media following Monday's practice.
