Comedian Teddy Ray has died at the age of 32, sparking an outpouring of tributes on social media. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death late Friday, without providing further details on his cause of death. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,” the network wrote in a statement on Twitter. The Los Angeles-born star had most recently appeared in “Pause With Sam Jay” on HBO, and he was also a writer and actor on the comedy “How to Be Broke.” Ray also regularly performed at comedy clubs and appeared in viral sketches on YouTube. His death came shortly after his birthday, and just a few weeks after he paid tribute to fellow comedian Jak Knight on Instagram, writing “Love you 4ever” after Knight died in L.A.Read it at Deadline

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO