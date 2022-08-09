Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Ritchheart named to Otoe County court
LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
iheart.com
NSP Finds 72 Safety Violations after Surprise Inspections in Seward County
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division found 72 safety violations across 20 vehicle inspections after conducting random commercial vehicle inspections in Seward County. The Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted the inspection Wednesday, August 10th. The MAPS team put six of the vehicles out...
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s identify body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the body that was found Sunday near N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. Officials identified the person as Lamar A. Nedd who is also known as “Freddy Dead.”. Nedd’s death is ruled a homicide according to the release...
WOWT
FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital
Law enforcement gains access to school cameras in case of an emergency
If there is an emergency like an active shooter situation at Papillion La Vista schools or Bellevue Public Schools, law enforcement can now access their cameras.
thereader.com
Douglas County Board Denies Permit for Firearm Sales at Bennington Home.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met for a brief meeting Tuesday to discuss a special use permit for firearm sales and transfers from a Bennington home. The Board ultimately denied the permit in a 4-2 vote, citing fears of gun violence. The Omaha City Council did not meet Tuesday.
WOWT
OPD: Weapon fired during struggle with officer at north Omaha bank
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An off-duty Wahoo Police officer was involved in an altercation Wednesday with a bank customer in Omaha. No one was injured in the incident, an Omaha Police Department spokesman said. According to the spokesman, a man walked into a First National Bank branch at 50th Street...
Oakland police chief resigns and offers to give up law enforcement certificate
LINCOLN – The police chief in Oakland, under fire since a state audit revealed that he’d used $15,000 in city funds for personal items, has resigned, and is giving up his license to work as a law enforcement officer. Terry Poland, who had served as police chief in the northeast Nebraska community since 2016, had […] The post Oakland police chief resigns and offers to give up law enforcement certificate appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Attempted bank robbery on 50th and Ames ends in K-9 pursuit
An apparent attempted bank robbery in Omaha on Wednesday resulted in a shot being fired and ended in a K-9 chase.
York News-Times
Warrant issued for woman who hauled meth into York County
YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for Bianca Gonzalez Marengo, 35, of Omaha, who was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in York County. Marengo was scheduled for sentencing in York County District Court but failed to appear. Judge James Stecker issued...
WOWT
Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call
WOWT
Omaha man suspected of arson tracked down at Council Bluffs casino
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is in jail Tuesday facing a felony charge. Jacob Hansen, 42, is accused of trying to trap the occupants of a southwest Omaha home in their bedrooms before setting the house on fire. Court documents reveal Hansen had been angry with the occupants...
KETV.com
Omaha police unaware of connection between 2 decomposed bodies found this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they're not aware of any connection between two badly decomposed bodies found less than four miles from each other this week. On Sunday morning, Douglas County deputies were called to the area of 75th Street and Rainwood Road for a body found on the side of a roadway.
WOWT
Omaha man charged with arson after occupants locked inside home set on fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after he was arrested at a Council Bluffs casino, an Omaha man was formally charged with arson after police said he tried to trap people in a home before setting it on fire. Jacob Hansen, 42, appeared in a Douglas County courtroom Wednesday morning...
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
WOWT
FBI Director Christopher Wray in Omaha
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities investigate accidental drowning
Authorities are investigating an accidental drowning Friday at Victory Lake. At about 6:05 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission responded to the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, located just west of Fremont to a report of a male party who had been pulled from the water and was not breathing.
KETV.com
How Nebraska's good Samaritan laws protect 911 callers reporting overdose
Neb. — The Douglas County Attorney’s Office reported a 400% increase in fentanyl overdose deaths between 2019 and 2020 – they say numbers have only gone up since. Nebraska’s good Samaritan laws were implemented to prevent situations like this – protecting 911 callers and potentially saving lives.
KETV.com
71-year-old man dies in house fire in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 71-year-old man died in a house fire in Omaha, according to authorities. First responders rushed James Campbell to a local hospital while performing CPR after a house fire near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue on Aug. 6. Officials said Campbell was declared dead at the...
WOWT
Omaha Police conducting death investigation in Benson
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers were investigating a death near the Benson Golf Course on Tuesday evening. An OPD spokesman confirmed to 6 News that the homicide unit was at the scene north of 72nd Street and Ames Avenue. — This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News...
