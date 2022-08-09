Read full article on original website
Dylan Carlson sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Carlson will take a seat after Tyler O'Neill was shifted to center field and Corey Dickerson was aligned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 265 batted balls this season, Carlson has recorded a 4.9%...
Eddie Rosario not in Braves' Game 1 lineup Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Rosario is being replaced in left field by Robbie Grossman versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. In 152 plate appearances this season, Rosario has a .186 batting average with...
Mauricio Dubon in Houston dugout for Thursday matinee
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Dubon will move back to the bench after starting in center field on Wednesday. Jake Meyers will reclaim the middle outfield spot and bat eighth. Ragans will be making just his second MLB start on Thursday afternoon against the Astros.
Christian Vazquez idle again Thursday for Astros
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Vazquez, who has gone 2-for-12 at the dish since becoming a member of the Astros, remains out of the lineup for a second straight game. Martin Maldonado will catch for Framber Valdez and bat ninth.
Michael Papierski starting Saturday for Cincinnati
Cincinnati Reds catcher Michael Papierski is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Papierski is gettin the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Papierski for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.4 RBI and 5.8 FanDuel...
Kolten Wong hitting sixth for Brewers on Saturday
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong is starting in Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong will man second base after Luis Urias was shifted to third and Mike Brosseau was rested. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Adam Wainwright, our models project Wong to score 11.7 FanDuel...
Josh Naylor joining Guardians' bench Thursday afternoon
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Garrett Hill and the Detroit Tigers. Naylor will grab a seat after starting the past six games. Owen Miller will replace Naylor on first base and bat cleanup in Thursday's finale.
Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' lineup Saturday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 113 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .250 batting average with a .641 OPS, 2...
Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Saturday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Flores is being replaced at third base by J.D. Davis versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. In 413 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .252 batting average with a .777 OPS, 16 home...
Trey Mancini hitting sixth for Astros on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Mancini will operate in left field after Aledmys Diaz was rested versus Oakland's left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Mancini to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
Brewers position Rowdy Tellez at first base on Saturday evening
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez is batting third in Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Tellez will operate first base after Keston Hiura was left on the bench versus their division rivals. In a matchup against Cardinals' right-hander Adam Wainwright, our models project Tellez to score 10.7 FanDuel...
J.D. Davis starting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Davis is getting the nod at third base, batting third in the order versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. Our models project Davis for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
Mike Brosseau out of Milwaukee's Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Brosseau is not starting in Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau will watch from the bench after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was aligned at second. According to Baseball Savant on 77 batted balls this season, Brosseau has...
Stephen Vogt hitting sixth in Athletics' Saturday lineup
Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vogt will bat in Oakland's designated hitting spot after Ramon Laureano was positioned in right field and Chad Pinder was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., our models project Vogt...
Leury Garcia starting Saturday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Garcia is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. Our models project Garcia for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.3 FanDuel...
Garrett Cooper in Marlins' Saturday lineup for Game 1
Miami Marlins infielder/outfielder Garrett Cooper is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Cooper is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. Our models project Cooper for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2...
Hunter Dozier in Royals' Saturday night lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dozier is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Dozier for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Franmil Reyes in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Reyes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project Reyes for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.3...
Elvis Andrus handling shortstop duties for Athletics on Saturday
Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus is starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Andrus will operate the shortstop position after Nick Allen was moved to second base and Jonah Bride was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., our models project Andrus to score 9.1 FanDuel points...
Christopher Morel sitting Saturday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs outfielder Christopher Morel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Morel is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project Morel for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.1...
