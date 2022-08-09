ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Parish, LA

KPLC TV

Passenger killed when car hits tree in Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - A vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree off Hwy 113 near Dry Creek Friday, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the driver, police say. A 2008 Chrysler Sebring was traveling south on Hwy 113 near Hwy 394 when the car traveled off the roadway...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur woman sought in connection with molestation of juvenile arrested

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur woman who authorities say was present while a juvenile was sexually abused has been arrested, authorities said. Brooklyn Lafleur Manuel, 25, was arrested Thursday evening for cruelty to juveniles, molestation of a juvenile, and failure to report a felony. She is being held at the Jeff Davis Jail on $27,000 bond.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Basile, LA
Allen Parish, LA
Allen Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Lake Charles American Press

8/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Mark A. Handy, 55, 115 Fry St. — possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; two counts drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Bond: $6,250. Joseph Bradley Riggs, 57, 1600 4th St. — possession of...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 12, 2022. Dana Trey Morgan, 23, Westlake: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less). Christopher Allen Jacobs, 37, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana...
KPLC TV

Precautionary boil advisory issued for area of Moss Bluff

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for certain customers in Moss Bluff due to a broken water main. The advisory affects customers on the following streets:. Woodland Trail. Frontier Trail. Pin Oak Drive. Willow Drive. Pecan Drive. Cherry Street. Pine...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

Two Calcasieu deputies on leave while domestic situations investigated

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently on leave pending investigations into domestic situations. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso confirmed to KPLC that both officers are on leave. While one case arose recently, the other has been turned over to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges are warranted, he said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area

18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:25 am the Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory for drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound near Shattuck Street (Exit 31) until at least approximately 5:25 am due to a flipped car hauler 18-wheeler.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Nelson Road Market Basket reopens

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Market Basket on Nelson Road reopened Friday. The store had just reopened from hurricane damage in June when a fire broke out, forcing the store to close again. Repairs once again made, the store known for its boudin and sausage is open for business.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KSLA

Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities release identity of Opelousas St. carjacking suspect

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the identity of a suspect that was arrested for a carjacking incident on Opelousas St. yesterday, Aug. 10, 2022. Jyron L. Harper, 19, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, and the possession of a stolen firearm.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities say Lake Arthur woman present during molestation of juvenile

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a Lake Arthur woman allegedly present when a juvenile was molested earlier this year. Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Lake Arthur man Colby Case Manuel, 28, who is accused of the molestation. Colby Manuel was arrested Wednesday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Juvenile injured in Wednesday night shooting near Shaw, Eighth streets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Shaw and Eighth streets Wednesday night, authorities said. When officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. , they found a male juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cpl. Andrew Malveaux, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

One in custody following carjacking, police chase

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is in custody following a carjacking and police chase in Lake Charles, authorities said. The carjacking took place on Opelousas Street around 5 p.m., according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office put out a BOLO...

