Passenger killed when car hits tree in Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - A vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree off Hwy 113 near Dry Creek Friday, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the driver, police say. A 2008 Chrysler Sebring was traveling south on Hwy 113 near Hwy 394 when the car traveled off the roadway...
Suspect arrested in Lake Charles homicide investigation
The suspect of a Calcasieu homicide has been identified and arrested by Lake Charles Police.
Man chasing cat into street gets hit by car in Lafayette, dies
** Lafayette Police issue correction** Police now say the man who died was trying to clear the roadway of the dead animal when he himself was struck and killed. LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -– A man who was reportedly chasing his cat was struck and killed by a car traveling on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. […]
Lake Arthur woman sought in connection with molestation of juvenile arrested
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur woman who authorities say was present while a juvenile was sexually abused has been arrested, authorities said. Brooklyn Lafleur Manuel, 25, was arrested Thursday evening for cruelty to juveniles, molestation of a juvenile, and failure to report a felony. She is being held at the Jeff Davis Jail on $27,000 bond.
Lake Charles American Press
8/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Mark A. Handy, 55, 115 Fry St. — possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; two counts drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Bond: $6,250. Joseph Bradley Riggs, 57, 1600 4th St. — possession of...
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 12, 2022. Dana Trey Morgan, 23, Westlake: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less). Christopher Allen Jacobs, 37, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana...
I-10 E exit to Hwy 165 reopened
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East Exit 44 to Hwy 165 has reopened following an accident Saturday, according to DOTD.
Precautionary boil advisory issued for area of Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for certain customers in Moss Bluff due to a broken water main. The advisory affects customers on the following streets:. Woodland Trail. Frontier Trail. Pin Oak Drive. Willow Drive. Pecan Drive. Cherry Street. Pine...
Two Calcasieu deputies on leave while domestic situations investigated
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently on leave pending investigations into domestic situations. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso confirmed to KPLC that both officers are on leave. While one case arose recently, the other has been turned over to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges are warranted, he said.
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:25 am the Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory for drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound near Shattuck Street (Exit 31) until at least approximately 5:25 am due to a flipped car hauler 18-wheeler.
Nelson Road Market Basket reopens
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Market Basket on Nelson Road reopened Friday. The store had just reopened from hurricane damage in June when a fire broke out, forcing the store to close again. Repairs once again made, the store known for its boudin and sausage is open for business.
Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
Authorities release identity of Opelousas St. carjacking suspect
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the identity of a suspect that was arrested for a carjacking incident on Opelousas St. yesterday, Aug. 10, 2022. Jyron L. Harper, 19, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, and the possession of a stolen firearm.
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
Authorities say Lake Arthur woman present during molestation of juvenile
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a Lake Arthur woman allegedly present when a juvenile was molested earlier this year. Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Lake Arthur man Colby Case Manuel, 28, who is accused of the molestation. Colby Manuel was arrested Wednesday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.
Kinder teen expected to survive shooting at back-to-school party; juvenile suspect wanted
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road Friday night. We are told fight broke out after students from Jennings and Welsh showed up uninvited to a Kinder back-to-school party at the camp. The victim tried to break up the fight and was shot in the abdomen, Nick Schmitz said.
Juvenile injured in Wednesday night shooting near Shaw, Eighth streets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Shaw and Eighth streets Wednesday night, authorities said. When officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. , they found a male juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cpl. Andrew Malveaux, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
One in custody following carjacking, police chase
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is in custody following a carjacking and police chase in Lake Charles, authorities said. The carjacking took place on Opelousas Street around 5 p.m., according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office put out a BOLO...
Breaux Bridge contractor accused of defrauding client out of $44,500
A contractor out of Breaux Bridge is arrested after charging a client thousands of dollars for work never completed.
Ville Platte pair arrested for using youth baseball credit card at casinos
A Ville Platte pair were arrested by Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies after they admitted to using a youth baseball organization's credit card at several different casinos in Louisiana.
