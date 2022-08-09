ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Horse Racing Best Bets for Thursday 8/11/22

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #4 Miss Dillingham – Delaware Park R6 (3:00 PM ET) Miss Dillingham has an excellent chance at the weights and looks the one to beat. She’s won four times this season and regularly records faster speed figures than these. Mavilus should find the return to this trip a good move and is taken for the forecast. Bet Now at FanDuel.
Hunter Dozier in Royals' Saturday night lineup

Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dozier is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Dozier for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Myles Straw in Guardians' Saturday lineup

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Straw is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Mitch White. Our models project Straw for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
CLEVELAND, OH
Nate Eaton starting Saturday night for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Eaton is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Eaton for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tommy La Stella in Giants' Saturday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. La Stella is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. Our models project La Stella for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Zach McKinstry in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. McKinstry is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project McKinstry for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.7...
CHICAGO, IL
Charles Leblanc in Marlins' Saturday lineup for Game 1

Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Leblanc is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. Our models project Leblanc for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1...
MIAMI, FL
Matt Reynolds in Reds' Saturday lineup

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Reynolds is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Reynolds for 1.0 hts, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.2...
CINCINNATI, OH
J.D. Davis starting Saturday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Davis is getting the nod at third base, batting third in the order versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. Our models project Davis for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Francisco Mejia in lineup Saturday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Mejia is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter DL Hall. Our models project Mejia for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Gavin Lux starting Saturday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Brad Keller. Our models project Lux for 1.1 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tommy Edman hitting sixth for Cardinals on Friday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is starting in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Edman will operate second base after Nolan Gorman was given a breather versus their division competitors. numberFire's models project Edman to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,300.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
A.J. Pollock leading off for Chicago on Friday

Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Pollock will start in left field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Daniel Norris and Detroit. Seby Zavala returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pollock for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
Jason Delay in lineup Friday night for Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Delay for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.8 FanDuel points.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Nick Fortes starting in Game 1 Saturday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. Our models project Fortes for 1.0 hits, 0.6...
MIAMI, FL
Brewers position Rowdy Tellez at first base on Saturday evening

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez is batting third in Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Tellez will operate first base after Keston Hiura was left on the bench versus their division rivals. In a matchup against Cardinals' right-hander Adam Wainwright, our models project Tellez to score 10.7 FanDuel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
C.J. Cron in Rockies' Friday lineup

Colorado Rockies infielder C.J. Cron is starting Friday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cron is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Cron for 1.2 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.2 home runs, 1.0 RBI and 13.8...
DENVER, CO
Vinnie Pasquantino sitting Saturday night for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals infielder Vinnie Pasquantino is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pasquantino is being replaced at first base by Nick Pratto versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 166 plate appearances this season, Pasquantino has a .247 batting average with a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kyle Isbel sitting Saturday for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Isbel is being replaced in right field by Nate Eaton versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 189 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .220 batting average with a...
KANSAS CITY, MO

