According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #4 Miss Dillingham – Delaware Park R6 (3:00 PM ET) Miss Dillingham has an excellent chance at the weights and looks the one to beat. She’s won four times this season and regularly records faster speed figures than these. Mavilus should find the return to this trip a good move and is taken for the forecast. Bet Now at FanDuel.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO