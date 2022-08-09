‘Nothing like waking up to the sea.’ Sofia Vergara spends quality time back in Miami

You can take the TV star out of Miami, but you can’t ... well, you know the rest.

Sofia Vergara was back in her old stomping grounds of Miami, where the native Colombian spent time as a model in the ’90s.

The “Modern Family” alum’s career has come a long way since then. She now calls California home, but still has family and friends in the area.

Vergara was snapped on Friday lunching with a large group, which included her mother, Margarita.

“Family time in Miami,” the “America’s Got Talent” judge captioned the shot for her 26 million plus followers.

Besides multiple Insta pics of her and her posse going out on the town, the 50-year-old (yes! she is 50!) also spent down time checking out our magical scenery.

Another selfie sees Vergara on a terrace with the gleaming ocean behind her.

“Nada como despertarse en el mar.”

Translation: “Nothing like waking up to the sea.”

We hear you, Sofia. Come on back, anytime.

Among the thousands of people who liked Vergara’s tropical post was fellow “AGTer” Heidi Klum, who was also recently in Miami strutting her stuff at a local hotel.

In the comments section, Klum reminded her coworker that vacation time was over.

“Can’t wait to see you Tuesday!” wrote the supermodel to Vergara, of the live talent show that airs at 8 p.m. on NBC.