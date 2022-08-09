ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark-area boil water advisory extended into Wednesday, after water main break affects 100,000

By Louis C. Hochman, Karen Yi
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6iRs_0hAZWBsO00
A car is submerged in water after a water main break in Newark's Branch Brook Park.

Newark city workers were going door-to-door with water Tuesday after more than 100,000 people were affected by a 72-inch water main break that compromised service in the city as well as in nearby Bloomfield and Belleville.

Officials said most of the affected area was experiencing low water pressure, though most residents still had water.

Early Tuesday, officials estimated the water main break in Essex County's Branch Brook Park would be repaired by the end of the day. Belleville issued an update on its website late Tuesday afternoon, saying service to most customers in that township would have service restored by about 5 p.m. But Anthony Iacono, Belleville’s township manager, clarified to Gothamist that many could still see low water pressure, and the main hadn't yet been fixed as of 5 p.m.

A boil water advisory had been extended into Wednesday morning.

Workers were trying to divert water into different directions to take pressure off the broken pipe, so they could isolate it and conduct repairs, Iacono said.

"It’s a jigsaw puzzle," he said.

Kareem Adeem, director of Newark's water and service department, previously told Gothamist that by late morning, officials had closed off most of the valves in the area of the break, which sent water gushing through the park and flooded nearby streets for hours.

Iacono said a car was swallowed up by a sinkhole after the 140-year-old pipe ruptured and a street caved in around 6:30 a.m.

“It literally absorbed the entire vehicle,” he said, but added the woman driving the car was able to escape the car before it sunk.

In Newark, the North, West, South and Central Wards had all been affected. The Newark Board of Education canceled all summer school programs.

Belleville's fire department was pumping water to Clara Maass Medical Center, officials there said . Belleville Mayor Michael Melham said on Facebook midafternoon the township would request bottled water from the state "if the problem cannot be addressed in a timely fashion."

"Please know. This is NOT your typical water main break," he wrote.

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center temporarily suspended visitation. The hospital otherwise remained open with partial impacts to some operations, it said via Twitter. Surgical procedures had been canceled or postponed and some outpatient services were canceled.

A spokesman for University Hospital, the region's only designated Level 1 trauma center, said the hospital had implemented emergency conservation of water. It was providing bottled water for patients and limiting visitors. All clinic visits and elective procedures had been canceled "for the time being," and the spokesman said members of the public should refrain from coming for non-emergency purposes until the water situation was resolved.

Melham provided video of the break to Gothamist:

“I want to assure residents that we are testing and retesting the water supply system as often as possible and we haven’t detected the presence of any contaminants such as E. coli or fecal coliform," Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia said in an alert to residents. "Until the situation is resolved, the township will continue to sample and re-sample the water to verify that these contaminants have not been introduced into the potable water system."

Newark was asking anyone with a water emergency to call 973-733-3654, though some social media users responded to alerts from the city saying they were having trouble getting through. Newark also asked anyone with questions to call 973-733-4311. Bloomfield was asking residents with questions to call 973-680-4009.

The break came amid a heat wave that had already prompted a code red declaration from Newark. The city has opened several emergency shelters to provide overnight respite to residents who need it.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story has been updated to include newer information about the state of repairs as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Mayor Ras Baraka: Newark dealing with another water main break

NEWARK, N.J. -- There has been a setback two days after that massive watermain break in New Jersey. According to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, another water main break happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday, this time in the Vailsburg section of the city at around 2 a.m. A boil water advisory remains in effect in that area. On Tuesday, water flooded Branch Brook Park, leaving tens of thousands of Newark and Belleville residents without running water.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomfield, NJ
Education
Newark, NJ
Government
Bloomfield, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Belleville, NJ
Education
City
Belleville, NJ
Newark, NJ
Education
City
Bloomfield, NJ
Belleville, NJ
Government
NJ.com

Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train in North Jersey, officials say

A man was struck and killed Thursday night by an NJ Transit train in Paterson, officials said. The man, who was identified only as an “adult male pedestrian” by an NJ Transit spokesperson, was hit around 8:30 p.m. by a Main Bergen County Line train on its way from Hoboken to Suffern, New York. He was hit west of the train station, officials said.
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Newark ‘water emergency’ after Belleville main break: NJ officials

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A massive water main break in Belleville has sparked a “city-wide water emergency” in nearby Newark, prompting boil water advisories in both cities and leading to the cancellation of Newark’s summer school programs for the day, according to officials. The 72-inch main burst in Branch Brook Park along the Belleville-Newark border […]
bloomfieldtwpnj.com

Boil Water Advisory UPDATE 8-10-22

This is an Emergency Announcement from the Township of Bloomfield. Due to a watermain break on the City of Newark supply line in Belleville yesterday morning, the township remains under a boil water advisory. You will be advised of any updates to this notice. While the township’s water pressure has...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Supply#Door To Door#Potable Water#Water Pressure#Urban Construction
Chalkbeat

Newark water emergency forces thousands of summer school students to stay home

The Newark Board of Education canceled summer school Tuesday because of a “city-wide water emergency” stemming from a major water main break at Branch Brook Park, near the city’s border with Belleville.Residents and establishments throughout Newark and parts of neighboring Belleville, Bloomfield, and Nutley — which all get water from the Newark water supply line — were experiencing low water pressure, discolored water, or had no running water, town officials said.City...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange has closeout event for 2022 SWEP

EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Aug. 4, East Orange held a closeout event for its 2022 Summer Work Experience Program, which teaches area youths about entrepreneurship and leadership, while paying them to create their own businesses and maintain internships. “We are so proud of all of you for the...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Just Fish Bar + Grill Opens in Newark

Just Fish Bar & Grill, a seafood and soul food restaurant, has opened up in Newark at 27 Halsey Street. With its motto, ‘fresh from the sea to your table,’ this spot aims to serve delicious and sustainable seafood. Owner Gary Simpson previously ran Just Fish Cafe at 57 William Street for almost 30 years — and this new spot is his latest venture into furthering the reach of his southern seafood eats. Diners can expect to find shrimp, scallops, catfish, chicken, fries, wings, and more. Read on to learn all about Newark’s latest seafood addition, located at 27 Halsey Street.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Female Carjacker Captured At Jersey Shore After Dumping Son, 7, In Paterson: Authorities

A carjacker was captured at the Jersey Shore hours after abandoning her 7-year-old son in Paterson, authorities said. Two women with an unspecified state agency were transporting Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson and her son in a minivan when she “became agitated and assaulted” both of them in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues Friday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement with police.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Arrest made in Newark shooting death, officials say

Authorities have announced an arrest weeks after a man was shot and killed in Newark last month. Joseph Dowdell, 33, of Newark, has been charged with murder, assault and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Dowdell gunned down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By Train In Paterson

A man was struck and killed by a commuter train in Paterson, authorities confirmed. The Suffern-bound train had left Hoboken shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday and struck him about an hour later west of the Paterson station, NJ TRANSIT said. The body had to be retrieved from an elevated portion...
PATERSON, NJ
bulletin-news.com

Maplewood Man Took Coins From Short Hills Mall Fountain, Hit Officer

Following his theft of cash from a fountain at the Mall at Short Hills and subsequent attack of an officer with a bag of change, a Newark man was charged on Tuesday with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, according to the Millburn police. According to officials, the officer received medical...
NEWARK, NJ
rew-online.com

$9.8M in financing secured for Jersey City multi-housing development

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $9.775 million in construction financing for One Mallory, a 44-unit, seven-story luxury multi-housing development at 70 Fisk Street in Jersey City’s West Side. JLL represented the borrower, 70 Fisk, LLC, to secure the 2.5-year, floating-rate construction loan through Spencer Savings...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
347
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy