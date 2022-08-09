In the wake of Anne Heche's death at the age of 53, stars are paying tribute to the "Six Days, Seven Nights" actor. On Aug. 5, Heche was in a car crash in Los Angeles, and on Aug. 12, her rep confirmed to People that although she's still on life support because she wanted to be an organ donor, she is legally dead in the state of California. People went on to share a statement from the actor's family and friends: "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO