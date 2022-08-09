Read full article on original website
Serena Williams Covers 'Vogue' with Daughter Olympia as She Reveals Plans for a Second Baby
Serena Williams is shifting her focus from Grand Slams to growing a family. The tennis legend, 40, opened up in a first-person essay for Vogue about her decision to begin an "evolution" away from tennis and her hopes of adding another little one to her family of three. The mom...
First Lady Michelle Obama reminds Serena Williams she will ‘always be cheering’ her
First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to share a heartfelt message to Serena Williams after learning the beloved athlete would retire from tennis right after the U.S Open. “Serena, thank you for everything that you’ve done to break barriers and to be a positive light in...
Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia is Her Absolute Mini-Me in This Beautiful, New Photo
Click here to read the full article. Serena Williams surprised fans when she announced her retirement from tennis after a legendary career filled with Grand Slam trophies, gold medals and so much more — but the essay she penned for Vogue revealed her main reason for leaving had a lot to do with her plans for a growing family. Just two days after her big announcement, Williams shared a beautiful photo of her 4-year-old daughter Alexis ‘Olympia’ Ohanian Jr., who she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian — and we can’t help but notice just how much the stunning mommy-and-me pair look...
Serena Williams burst into tears after losing her first match since announcing she would be retiring from tennis
Williams was beaten in straight sets by Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Canadian Open.
Who is Serena Williams' husband? How Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian met the tennis star
Serena Williams is considered one of the best professional tennis players in the world. However, in August 2022, the Michigan native announced her plans to retire after competing in the U.S. Tennis Open in order to spend more time with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. He co-founded the one most popular website in the world, Reddit.
ETOnline.com
Serena Williams Gets Choked Up as She Begins Her Farewell Tour to Tennis
Goodbyes aren't easy, even for one of the greatest athletes of all time. Serena Williams got emotional on Wednesday as she played her final match in Canada just hours after she announced she was "evolving away from tennis." In a video posted on the Tennis Channel's Twitter, Williams can...
Tearful Serena Williams says ‘goodbye Toronto’ after exiting tournament
A tearful Serena Williams has admitted to being “terrible at goodbyes” as the National Bank Open triple champion said “goodbye Toronto” to a packed crowd one day after announcing her imminent retirement.The American lost 6-2 6-4 to Belinda Bencic in the second round in Toronto in her first defeat since saying she has decided to end her career.“It was a lot of emotions obviously,” Williams told the crowd on Wednesday.“I love playing here, I’ve always loved playing here. I wish I could have played better but Belinda played so well today. It’s been an interesting 24 hours.“As I said...
Ryan Reynolds Wearing Bracelets Made by His Kids Is Just So Sweet
Ryan Reynolds accessorized with sentimental jewelry for his "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance on Aug. 9. The "Deadpool" actor proudly wore beaded bracelets made by his daughters as he and guest host Rob McElhenney discussed Wrexham AFC, the Welsh soccer team they own together. He piled on several handmade creations with his Apple Watch: one with sparkly green and clear beads that spell out "DAD," one with pink smiley-face beads, and one with a rainbow assortment. The colorful stack popped against his outfit, consisting of otherwise muted tones in the form of a gray suit, white button-down, and black tie.
People Over 30 Are Sharing Their Favorite Part Of Getting Older, And I Wish Someone Would've Told Me This In My 20s
"Am I wrinklier and saggier and grayer? Yup. Am I hotter? HELL YES."
Melanie Lynskey Is in Touch With Some of Her "Sweet Home Alabama" Children: "Very Cute, Sweet Kids"
"Sweet Home Alabama" was released in 2002, but — two decades later — star Melanie Lynskey says she's still in touch with some of the kids who appeared in the movie with her. In a poolside interview that InStyle shared on TikTok on Aug. 9 to accompany her...
Simu Liu Explains Why He Minimizes His Past Martial-Arts Experience
Marvel star Simu Liu says that he deliberately downplayed some of his talents in the MCU's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" in order to avoid certain stereotypes. The admission came during a candid conversation with Kevin Hart for the comedian's series "Hart to Heart." Hart asked Liu, "I heard that martial arts was not in your background, that you had to learn it for the movie, and that you did like 70, 80 percent of the stunts that were involved for the movie?"
Mindy Kaling and the "Never Have I Ever" Cast Declare Whether They're Team Paxton or Team Ben
"Never Have I Ever" finally returned for season three on Aug. 12 and, of course, Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) never-ending love triangle is the source of more drama. We've watched Devi go back and forth between Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison) in the first two seasons of the teen series as she's tried to balance her love life to no avail. However, season three introduces a new face to her rotation: Des (played by Anirudh Pisharody) — a "really hot Indian guy," creator Mindy Kaling previously teased, who briefly dates our leading lady. Though their short-lived relationship puts Devi back at square one, the end of season three teases hopes for rekindled feelings between either her and Paxton or frenemy Ben.
Anirudh Pisharody Says Joining "Never Have I Ever" Felt Like "Being the New Kid at School"
In our Q&A series "POPSUGAR Crush," we get to know some of our favorite celebs' more intimate details — from their first celebrity crush to the best love advice they've ever received. This month, we're crushing on "Never Have I Ever" star Anirudh Pisharody. "Never Have I Ever" is...
"Raising Kanan" Star Patina Miller Says We're Going to See Raq Sweat in Season 2: "Strap In For the Ride"
If there's one thing we learned from the first installment of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," it's to not mess with Raquel "Raq" Thomas, played by Patina Miller. As a drug queen-pin and Kanan Stark's (Mekai Curtis) mom, Raq will do whatever it takes to expand her empire and keep her family together, even though their bond has started to break down.
Jordyn Woods Takes a Romantic Italian Getaway With Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods makes summer vacation look dazzling. On Aug. 11, the model posted photos from her Italian getaway with her boyfriend, Karl-Athony Towns, sharing a glimpse at mouthwatering dinners, sunsets accompanied by glasses of Champagne, and even a romantic boat ride on Lake Como. "I used to pray for times like this," Woods captioned photos of the trip, showing off the Italian vistas, sparkling ocean views, and one of her many chic vacation outfits.
Nicola Peltz-Beckham's New Bangs Are Anything but Boring
Hold on to your scissors, because Nicola Peltz-Beckham is putting a twist on your average bangs haircut. While the model recently unveiled a new dark hair color — a stark contrast to her trademark blond look — she just switched it up for a second time at Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration, debuting new arched bangs. The cut has a much more edgy vibe than we usually see for Peltz-Beckham, with an asymmetrical finish and wispy details, but it's all a part of her new look.
Ellen DeGeneres and More React to Anne Heche's Death: "This Is a Sad Day"
In the wake of Anne Heche's death at the age of 53, stars are paying tribute to the "Six Days, Seven Nights" actor. On Aug. 5, Heche was in a car crash in Los Angeles, and on Aug. 12, her rep confirmed to People that although she's still on life support because she wanted to be an organ donor, she is legally dead in the state of California. People went on to share a statement from the actor's family and friends: "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Martha Stewart Reacts to Pete Davidson Meme: "He Is a Charming Boy"
Yes, Martha Stewart has seen that viral Pete Davidson meme, but if she slides into the former "Saturday Night Live" star's DMs it will be to invite him to be on her podcast, not to strike up a romance. After news broke of Davidson and Kim Kardashian's split, a photo from April's White House Correspondents' Dinner featuring Stewart holding Davidson's hand began to circulate alongside jokes that the two would soon be dating. "We should've seen this coming," one fan tweeted.
Millie Bobby Brown's Blunt-Bob Haircut Is Decidedly Retro
Milly Bobby Brown is back with yet another head-turning hair moment. The "Stranger Things" actor attended the Samsung 2022 Galaxy Creators Lounge Event on Aug. 10 with a new blunt bob that's a far cry from the buzz cut that Eleven wears on the show. Hairstylist Marty Harper was behind...
Jennifer Lopez Shows How to Take the Plunging Crop Top Into Fall
Image Source: Getty Images/Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin. Crop tops are a summer staple, but when the temperatures drop and the wind gets more brisk, it can be tricky knowing how to get the most mileage out of them. When in doubt, take a cue from the one and only Jennifer Lopez, an undisputed queen of crop tops who knows that a head-to-toe black outfit works for just about any season. On Aug. 9, for instance, she made her way to a Los Angeles dance studio, where the 53-year-old superstar embraced the abbreviated shirt trend with a cropped long-sleeve top by sportswear brand Kith. It wasn't the first time she sported the crop top, as she was spotted wearing it on July 14, pictured above, with crocodile-print leggings.
