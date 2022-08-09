Read full article on original website
The latest on NM’s tuition-free college — some answers and how to
SANTA FE – The New Mexico Higher Education Department is working to ensure that all New Mexicans receive accurate information on tuition-free college via the New Mexico Opportunity and Lottery Scholarships as classes begin at colleges and universities statewide this month. Students should first contact the financial aid office...
Report: Sandoval, Bernalillo among top 20 counties in state with high COVID infection rates
Sandoval County (Rio Rancho) is number 17 among the state’s counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates, according to a report by Stacker. Neighboring Bernalillo County (Albuquerque) is 19. Sandoval County numbers are declining, however, the report said. Indeed, the county numbers per 100,000 residents is 5 percent lower...
State to launch healthcare price transparency tool
The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) has had the goal of establishing a new health insurance claims database for a while now. The DOH announced Wednesday that a database is on the way. The database will go live in early 2023. All Payer Claims Database (APCD) will include cost,...
NM pot sales reaches new high of more than $40 million
New Mexico in July reached more than $40 million in cannabis sales, according to the Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department. The agency pointed out Thursday that since the approval of recreational pot in April, the sales numbers have consistently increased. Recreational sales for the month topped...
Blake’s Lotaburger adds heat to its menu with Buffalo Chicken Boat
Blake’s Lotaburger is adding some hot stuff to its menu. The new item, Buffalo Chicken Boat, features boneless chicken pieces that are lightly breaded, tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce, drizzled with ranch dressing and served on top of a bed of natural fries. Sounds pretty good, but amounts...
AAA New Mexico: Gas prices fall for 8th consecutive week; national average dips below $4
The continued drop in gas price averages around the state has been a welcome sight for drivers — AAA New Mexico spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. Gas prices continue to tumble, with the national average falling below $4. In New Mexico, the average gas price was $3.75 for a gallon of...
