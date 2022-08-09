ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

The latest on NM’s tuition-free college — some answers and how to

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Higher Education Department is working to ensure that all New Mexicans receive accurate information on tuition-free college via the New Mexico Opportunity and Lottery Scholarships as classes begin at colleges and universities statewide this month. Students should first contact the financial aid office...
COLLEGES
State to launch healthcare price transparency tool

The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) has had the goal of establishing a new health insurance claims database for a while now. The DOH announced Wednesday that a database is on the way. The database will go live in early 2023. All Payer Claims Database (APCD) will include cost,...
HEALTH
NM pot sales reaches new high of more than $40 million

New Mexico in July reached more than $40 million in cannabis sales, according to the Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department. The agency pointed out Thursday that since the approval of recreational pot in April, the sales numbers have consistently increased. Recreational sales for the month topped...
ECONOMY
State
New Mexico State
Blake’s Lotaburger adds heat to its menu with Buffalo Chicken Boat

Blake’s Lotaburger is adding some hot stuff to its menu. The new item, Buffalo Chicken Boat, features boneless chicken pieces that are lightly breaded, tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce, drizzled with ranch dressing and served on top of a bed of natural fries. Sounds pretty good, but amounts...
RIO RANCHO, NM

