gmauthority.com
GM Cleared Out 20,000 Incomplete Vehicles In The Last Month
In early July, GM revealed that it was sitting on roughly 95,000 incomplete vehicles as a result of its ‘build shy’ strategy, which has carried the automaker through the global microchip shortage. The automaker has been working hard to clear out these unfinished vehicles, which took a large bite out of its Q2 profits as they languished on vacant lots, with the automaker dwindling the backlog down to roughly 75,000 units.
gmauthority.com
GM Has More Than 55,000 Corvette Orders On Deck
Demand for the C8 Corvette Stingray has been strong since the moment the mid-engine sports car was released and remains extremely high to this day. GM Authority has learned Chevy currently has 55,573 orders on the books for the C8 Corvette Stingray and C8 Corvette Z06, which is equivalent to roughly two years of production based on the current output at the GM Bowling Green plant in Kentucky.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Escalade Most Considered Luxury Vehicle In Q2 2022, Study Says
The fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade was the number-one most-considered luxury model considered by new vehicle shoppers during Q2 of the 2022 calendar year, per the recent Quarterly Brand Consideration study from Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive. As in the past, the Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive Quarterly Brand Consideration...
gmauthority.com
Here’s How GM Will Allocate 2023 Corvette Z06 To Dealers
Buyers are hungry for the new 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06, GM’s latest world-beating sports car. Now, GM Authority has learned the model by which GM will allocate new units of the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 to dealers. According to sources close to the matter, GM will allocate new units...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Lyriq Insurance Premium Comparison
The Cadillac Lyriq is the luxury marque’s first full-production EV, offering a combination of cutting-edge technology and all the traditional Caddy-style comfort. Now, GM Authority is taking a closer look at the Cadillac Lyriq with regard to insurance premiums, comparing the crossover to some of its direct rivals. For...
Ford is unveiling a new 'super' truck this fall
A lot of people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty super, but Ford has something that uses the word a bit more literally coming this fall. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.
gmauthority.com
More Than 60 Percent Of GM Vehicles Sold In Mexico Are Built In China
Considering Mexico is a free trade partner with the United States and Canada, one would be forgiven for believing that the GM vehicle lineup there is largely the same as it is up north. That’s not the case, however, as the majority of GM products sold in Mexico are global market nameplates that are built in China.
fordauthority.com
Ford Eluminator Crate Motor To Power Upcoming EV
The Ford Eluminator crate motor was revealed shortly before the 2021 SEMA Show – where it made its official debut alongside a vehicle featuring two of them – the 1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator concept. This electrified offering comes straight from the the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and produces 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque in a compact package that weighs just 205 pounds, all for a retail price of $3,900. In addition to some future project cars and builds, it seems as if the Ford Eluminator crate motor will also now power an affordable EV sports car from another manufacturer – the E-Cite Motors E-CGT.
gmauthority.com
Legacy EV Shows Off Electric 1966 Cadillac Coupe DeVille Convertible: Video
Most GM Authority readers are well-aware of the annual Holley LS Fest, an annual car show open to vehicles that either came with GM LS V8 engines, or had one of the automaker’s venerable Small Blocks swapped into it at some point. The well-known aftermarket company recently held a similar enthusiast gathering dubbed the Holley High Voltage Experience, a two-day summit that attracted customized EVs, as well as EV-swapped vintage vehicles like this 1966 Cadillac Coupe DeVille.
gmauthority.com
Check Out These 2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS Real-World Photos: Exclusive
General Motors officially revealed the all-new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV last month, debuting a brand-new all-electric entry for the crossover segment. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2024 Chevy Blazer RS with the following exclusive GM Authority real-world photos. For those readers who may be unaware, the...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Brand Average Transaction Price Rose 3.7 Percent In July 2022
With strong sales of pricy models like the Chevy Silverado, Corvette and Tahoe, it’s no surprise that Chevy’s average transaction prices remain elevated from last year. GM’s mass-market brand posted an average transaction price of $47,945, up 3.7 percent from $46,215 in Q2 2021. According to Cox...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac XT6 Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac XT6 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Argent Silver Metallic, Opulent Blue Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of eight exterior colors...
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranger Plant Upgraded To Accommodate Next Gen Production
Back in December 2020, Ford announced that it was investing $580 million in its Pacheco Assembly plant in Argentina for prepare it for the production of the next-generation Ford Ranger and to make it more environmentally friendly. A few months later, that renovation was well underway, while the Pacheco plant also began exporting the Ford Ranger for the very first time, too. Meanwhile, next-gen Ford Ranger production is already underway at Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM) and the new pickup will soon be coming off the line at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, as well as the Michigan Assembly plant in May of 2023, as Ford Authority previously reported. In the meantime, the transformation of the Pacheco plant continues, too.
gmauthority.com
Here Is 2023 GMC Canyon
General Motors has unveiled the all-new 2023 GMC Canyon, pulling the sheets on a fresh third generation for the midsize pickup. Highlights include the reveal of the off-road capable 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X trim level, revised exterior styling, an overhauled cabin, a new powertrain, and a range of tech goodies.
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Argentina Sales Up 61 Percent In July 2022
Chevrolet Argentina sales increased 61 percent to 3,002 units in July 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the fifth sixth best-selling automobile brand in Argentina during the month, behind Toyota, Fiat, Volkswagen, Renault and Peugeot. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales were flat at 0 units.
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Stingray Supply Running At 5 Days In August 2022
As anyone who’s been paying attention will tell you, demand for the new Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray is (and has been) through the roof. As such, it should come as no surprise that Corvette Stingray supply is currently running at an extremely low level, per GM Authority sources. GM...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Trailblazer Sales Place Fourth In Segment During Q2 2022
Chevy Trailblazer sales decreased in the United States, Canada, and South Korea during the second quarter of 2022. Note that this sales data and report refers to the Trailblazer subcompact crossover, and not the larger body-on-frame SUV that’s sold under the same nameplate in other global markets. Chevrolet Trailblazer...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Camaro, Cadillac CT4 And CT5 Production Down This Week
Production of the Chevy Camaro, Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT5 was heavily impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage throughout 2021, making these nameplates somewhat hard to come by at GM dealerships for a brief period. Unfortunately, the automotive industry isn’t out of the woods just yet when it comes to parts shortages, as GM has once again been forced to shutter the Lansing Grand River plant where these nameplates are built due to a lack of necessary components.
gmauthority.com
GM Financial Ranks Last In J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study
GM Financial has ranked last in the recent J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study with regard to the Captive Mass Market segment and Lease segment. The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study measures automotive dealer satisfaction in six specific segments, including captive luxury-prime, captive mass market-prime, non-captive national-prime, non-captive regional-prime, non-captive sub-prime, and lease. The latest 2022 study was based on responses collected from 3,578 automotive dealer financial professionals, and was fielded between April and May of 2022.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT4 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Cadillac XT4 discount again offers a cash purchase incentive of $500 on the 2022 Cadillac XT4, or $500 off combined with low-interest financing for up to 60 months. Low-interest financing is also available on the 2023 Cadillac XT4. The luxury marque continues to offer a $1,000...
