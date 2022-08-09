ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
alabamanews.net

Should Short-Staffed Alabama Businesses Use Inmates to Fill Job Openings?

Many Alabama businesses have struggled throughout the pandemic with filling job openings, but could using trusted local jail inmates be the solution?. In North Alabama, Kim Thurston, director of Morgan County Community Corrections and Court Services in Decatur, said fast food and other restaurants, construction companies and manufacturing plants are the top employers using work-release inmates in the county.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Virtual learning schools seeing increased enrollment in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As students across the state head back to classes this week with COVID-19 precautions and new school safety plans in place, a number of students will log on to their computers for their first day of classes, this time by choice. “My opinion, it still works...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
AL.com

Alabama women who build missiles: We do it all but share the struggle

Huntsville’s Space & Missile Defense Symposium officially kicks off today, but women in the missile defense industry got a jump on the symposium with a sold-out Monday luncheon panel on women in defense. “Why we need diversity of thought to get to next-generation capabilities” was the topic. Haley Baker of WAFF-48 asked the questions and moderated the panel of:
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Alabama legend: Jim Oakley

A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville, turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Press newspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley, Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamians minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
CENTREVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc
southeastsun.com

Jim Oakley, an Alabama legend

A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Pressnewspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamian’s minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Vote Alabama for "America's Best Looking Cruiser"!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Each year the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation to vie for the top spot in the American Association of State Trooper’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Energy bills increasing for Alabama residents in August

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — This month, most Alabama residents will see increases on their monthly energy bills. The average energy bill right now for Alabamians is around $150 dollars a month. This increase is due to a fuel cost increase and people say they aren't happy about it, but...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
wbrc.com

Wellborn Cabinet Inc. plans expansion creating 415 jobs in East Ala.

ASHLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - Wellborn Cabinet Inc., a family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years, according to Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield. Wellborn Cabinet’s plan is to construct and equip a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford...
OXFORD, AL
AL.com

100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama

Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Alabama

Have you ever been to Alabama? If you haven't visited this beautiful but underrated state before, this is a sign that you should definitely explore it. While it's true that it can't compete with more popular and well-loved states in the country, Alabama does have a lot to offer and this article stands as proof of that. I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Alabama that you should visit if you are looking for new and exciting spots to discover. Here is the complete list:
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
Augusta Free Press

Gambling in Alabama – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at AL Gambling Sites

The Yellowhammer State is one of the less gambling-friendly states in the US, leaving bettors with various questions about online Alabama gambling. So, we created this guide to fill you in on all the nitty-gritty details on gambling in the state, including laws, taxes, and what’s legal and what’s not.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy