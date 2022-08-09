Read full article on original website
Related
Cardi B Shows Off Her 'Mustache' in Makeup-Free Photo
Cardi B's refreshing candor continues. In a photo shared on Twitter on Thursday, the "I Like It" rapper, 29, stripped away her glam to reveal her "mustache" and bare-faced complexion. "Forehead foreheading, mustache mustaching," the Grammy winner captioned the photo. This is not the first time the singer has been...
Harper's Bazaar
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Coordinate in Summer Whites
Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin spent some quality time together in New York City yesterday, stepping out in breezy coordinating ensembles that showed off their individual styles. The Goop founder looked fresh in an airy, semi-sheer white blouse, which she buttoned all the way up and paired with baggy...
Khloé Kardashian Celebrates 'Soulmate Sister' Kylie Jenner's 25th Birthday: 'So Kind Yet Badass'
As Kylie Jenner turned 25 years old, members of her family praised the beauty mogul for a life well (adorably!) lived!. On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian penned a sweet tribute for her younger sibling on Instagram. The post featured a carousel of photos of the pair throughout the years, including one when Kylie was pregnant.
Elle
Khloé Kardashian’s White-Blonde Money Piece Bangs Are The Perfect Face-Framing Hairstyle
Everyone's favourite hair chameleon Khloé Kardashian has done it once again. Just after hearing her big news reveal (read: KoKo welcomes baby number two!), Khloé has debuted a new hairstyle whilst out in LA celebrating a new business, launched by her two friends. Wholesome, right?. Alongside her LBD,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Megan Thee Stallion Steps Out in a See-Through, Cutout Catsuit
When Megan Thee Stallion visited Sirius XM on Wednesday, she wore one of the most popular trends of the season: the catsuit. Championed by everyone from Kim Kardashian to Dua Lipa, Megan introduced her own interpretation of the trendy silhouette, opting for a one-piece number that featured all-over cutouts along the top and lacy finish throughout. On the bottom, the catsuit was nearly completely sheer, and she slipped into metallic platform heeled sandals to complete the chic ensemble.
PETS・
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck grab coffee and doughnuts from Dunkin’
Jennifer, meet Dunkin’. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez — who eloped in Las Vegas on July 16 — were seen packing on the PDA Tuesday after making a pit stop at a Dunkin’ in Santa Monica, Calif. The newlyweds decided to grab lunch with their kids at Huckleberry Café before going their separate ways to run errands. During the initial outing, Lopez could be seen lovingly scratching the actor’s head while his daughter, Violet, 16, tried to grab his attention. They were also accompanied by the singer’s twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian David, 14, as well as Affleck’s youngest son, Samuel, 10. Following their...
Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers
Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Karl-Anthony Towns & Jordyn Woods Shop For Jewelry In Italy & Appear To Check Out Rings
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods were spotted in Bellagio, Italy on Wednesday shopping at a jewelry store, where TMZ reports that they seemed to take a look at engagement rings. The outlet reports that witnesses confirmed they primarily spent their time shopping for necklaces and other items, but did take a peek at the rings.
NBA・
Kylie Jenner’s Most Epic Birthday Gifts: Luxury Sports Cars, Jewelry and More She’s Received
It's good to be Kylie Jenner when it comes to birthdays. She's had some very generous boyfriends, as well as family and friends, who have lavished her with luxury gifts over the years...
Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Message After Welcoming Baby Boy With Khloe Kardashian: ‘Don’t Try Me’
Learning lessons. Tristan Thompson shared a cryptic message about perception just one week after Us Weekly confirmed he and ex Khloé Kardashian had welcomed a son. "I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren't all built the same 🗣🗣👀,” Thompson, 31, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 11, alongside […]
NBA・
Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Hair Is a Marvel of the Universe
It has come to my attention (I spent approximately 35 seconds googling it) that there are seven wonders of the world, the youngest of which has been around for 91 years. How thrilling and historic, then, to be alive for the unveiling of what is certain to be the eighth: Teresa Giudice’s hair at her own wedding.Listen, I don’t have good hair. I’m not particularly fashionable or up on the trends. But I know enough to know that Teresa Giudice’s wedding hairstyle is remarkable.Like every bride, I hope that Teresa Giudice, a cast member on The Real Housewives of New...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Selena Gomez’s All-Time Best Style Moments: See Her Fashion Evolution
Selena Gomez has graced red carpets since a young teenager — see how her style has changed throughout the years!
Emme Muniz and Step-Sibling Seraphina Affleck Are ‘Besties’! Inside Their ‘Seamless’ Bond
Step-siblings and friends! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz and Ben Affleck’s daughterSeraphina Affleck are “definitely besties,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Emme gets along with Violet and Sam, but they’re closest to Seraphina,” the insider...
Fan hilariously edits Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian tattoo following their breakup
A fan came up with creative ways for Pete Davidson to cover up his “my girl is a lawyer” tattoo, which he got in honour of his now-ex Kim Kardashian.In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @mysweetadeline, shared a recommendation for Davidson.“This is a problem but I know how to fix it,” the text over the video reads, along with a screenshot of Davidson’s tattoo on an iPad. “Don’t worry, I got you Pete.”With their Apple pencil, the TikToker went on to modify the “my girl is a lawyer” ink to “Rudy...
People
Camila Cabello Walks Hand in Hand with New Flame, Dating App CEO Austin Kevitch, Around LA
On Monday, the "Bam Bam" singer-songwriter was photographed strolling around LA while holding hands with Austin Kevitch, CEO and co-founder of the Lox Club dating app. In the photos, Cabello, 25, wore a blue dress adorned with white flowers, a low ponytail, hoop earrings, black sandals and a beige cross-body bag while holding a boxed water in one hand.
Tyler Baltierra Reveals Ripped Figure After Losing 24 Pounds In 5 Months: Before & After Photos
Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra revealed that he’s “officially done” with a new cut, in which he was able to “drop 24 pounds while maintaining the strength” he “built” while he was gaining. The top photo, which you can see below, shows Tyler weighing 203 pounds at the end of March 2022. It was also the end of his latest bulk. And in the photo below that, which you can also see below, Tyler weighs 179 pounds. That image, he says, was taken today, Aug. 11, 2022, at the end of his cut. So in just five months, he lost a total of 24 pounds — pretty impressive!
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Princess’ on HBO, A Look At Diana’s Life As Told By 20 Years Of News Footage
HBO’s new documentary The Princess is a retelling of Princess Diana’s life told entirely by newsreels and reports about her life between 1980 and 1997 that have been pieced together into a narrative. There is no voice over save for those that are part of nightly news casts and the like, no graphics explaining what year it is or where we are geographically in any given scene, the footage it allowed to speak entirely for itself. Diana’s life was so exhaustively covered by the press that there is perhaps no other person in history whose life could be pieced...
Melanie Lynskey Is in Touch With Some of Her "Sweet Home Alabama" Children: "Very Cute, Sweet Kids"
"Sweet Home Alabama" was released in 2002, but — two decades later — star Melanie Lynskey says she's still in touch with some of the kids who appeared in the movie with her. In a poolside interview that InStyle shared on TikTok on Aug. 9 to accompany her...
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott show PDA backstage: ‘Utopia with you’
They’re in PDA mode. Kylie Jenner posted several photos getting cozy with Travis Scott while backstage at his concert in London over the weekend. “utopia with you,” she captioned the post on her Instagram on Sunday, which appeared to reference the name of his upcoming Las Vegas residency, “Road to Utopia.” Jenner snapped mirror selfies as the “Sicko Mode” rapper wrapped his arms around her waist. The two stared lovingly into each other’s eyes as they both leaned in to softly kiss on the lips. Jenner looked sexy in leather pants and a black T-shirt while Scott rocked futuristic-looking sunglasses, a jacket,...
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0