There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas Lake
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 Balance
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & Museum
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In Arkansas
multihousingnews.com
Marker Investments Sells Arkansas Student Community
RRA/GREA and Triad brokered the transaction of the 232-bed Fayetteville property. A partnership between Rittenhouse Realty Advisors and Triad Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of Champions Club, a 232-bed student housing community in Fayetteville, Ark. Ashland Capital paid $15 million for the asset, after landing an $11 million bridge loan, funded by First Security Bank, public records show. Marker Investments previously purchased the property in 2021 for $10 million, according to Yardi Matrix data.
Springdale schools to have shorter Wednesdays to accommodate teachers
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — With schools starting back soon, change has become the only constant. From CDC mandates to virtual learning, kids and parents are constantly being asked to adapt. A big change coming to Springdale schools this year is a shorter day for students on Wednesdays. "We will be...
KHBS
University of Arkansas expecting record-high enrollment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas is expecting seven thousand students to enroll this year. “We are expecting a record enrollment," University of Arkansas Manager of University Communications John Thomas said. "We won’t know those numbers until school starts." Thousands of students have already moved in. Classes...
Women take to Fayetteville trail for viral 'Hot Girl Walk' trend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fitness trend "Hot Girl Walk" started during the pandemic and nationwide women started walking together in groups. The organizer for Wednesday's walk in Fayetteville got inspired and wanted to bring a sense of harmony to the area. “I just wanted to get a strong community...
NW Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit to re-open
The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) will reopen this month.
KYTV
Carroll County, Ark. property values rising; residents appeal reappraisals
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Carroll County residents have until August 15 to appeal property value reappraisals mailed in July. Carroll County, Arkansas, has seen a lot of growth in the last five years, something many believe is being driven by out-of-state buyers relocating to the area. “We see a lot...
uatrav.com
The sous chef: The executive chef’s right-hand man
As executive chef Austin Bond experiments with seasonings and full meals, his sous chef Justin Malonson stands by his side, ready to offer his perspective on the dishes’ finishing details and tone Bond back when he uses a little too much salt. Malonson, of Bentonville, and Bond, of Anderson,...
Construction in downtown Rogers blocking local businesses
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas street in downtown Rogers is still under construction. It has been, for over a year now, and has blocked off access to many local businesses. The city started construction on Arkansas street to expand the commercial footprint and add more access to parks and trails. But with unexpected challenges, construction has taken a lot longer than everyone expected.
ucanews.live
Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award
Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
kuaf.com
Proposed 'Glamping' Resort on Beaver Lake in Benton County Draws Opposition
Plans to build a large-scale commercial glamping resort called “Contentment at Beaver Lake” to contain over a thousand campers in luxury accommodations have been tabled by Benton County planners, due to design deficits as well as sharp criticism from residents who live nearby. Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative...
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Bentonville retail development checks out $2.95M sale
A 12,592-square-foot retail center in Bentonville sold recently for $2.95 million. The purchase price equals $234.27 per square foot. Coal Gap LLC, led by Steve Lane, bought the Eden Brooke Shopping Center at 1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. Cabe Ranch Leasing LLC, led by Kyle Naples, was the seller. BancorpSouth...
bigcountryhomepage.com
KTAB Meteorologist Zach Gilday says goodbye to the Big Country & hello to Northwest Arkansas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – After three-and-a-half years in the Big Country, Meteorologist Zach Gilday is joining KTAB’s Nexstar sister station at KNWA in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Gilday joined the KTAB Morning team in 2019 after graduating college. During his time in the Key City, he’s covered one of the...
Rogers mayor talks town growth and development
Rogers has seen much growth and development the past few years with many activities, events, and overall opportunities for residents and those visiting.
freeweekly.com
8 Days A Week
Crimes & Clues Book Club — “The Missing American” by Kwei Quartey, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org. Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Teen Movie Night — “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” 6...
talkbusiness.net
BOK Financial promotes Fayetteville banker to Arkansas market president
Tulsa, Okla.-based BOK Financial announced Thursday (Aug. 11) that Chris Schaechtel of Fayetteville is the company’s new Arkansas market president. He replaces Jacob Hudson, who took a new job with the company earlier this year. “I have no doubt that Chris will do an excellent job of leading the...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville Roots Fest to bring top chefs to town once again for annual event
One of the most delicious weekends of the year is coming up in Fayetteville. Of course, we’re talking about Fayetteville Roots Festival weekend, set for Aug. 25-27 in downtown Fayetteville. The event is a music festival primarily, but food has always been central to the event as well, and...
bentonvillear.com
Storm Siren Test - August 12, 2022
Bentonville,AR...The City of Bentonville will test the city’s storm warning sirens Friday, August 12, 2022, at 1:00 PM, with weather permitting. During the test, or an actual emergency, the sirens will sound twice. The first sound will be a steady blast for 3 minutes. This activation of the storm warning system means that an imminently dangerous storm is approaching the City. All citizens should take protective shelter at this time.
S. 52nd Street closing overnight in Rogers
An overnight road closure is scheduled on S. 52nd Street in Rogers tonight, August 11 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on August 12.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Accident blocks traffic on I-49 in Rogers
A three-vehicle accident blocks traffic on August 11 on Interstate 49 in Rogers.
