ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multihousingnews.com

Marker Investments Sells Arkansas Student Community

RRA/GREA and Triad brokered the transaction of the 232-bed Fayetteville property. A partnership between Rittenhouse Realty Advisors and Triad Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of Champions Club, a 232-bed student housing community in Fayetteville, Ark. Ashland Capital paid $15 million for the asset, after landing an $11 million bridge loan, funded by First Security Bank, public records show. Marker Investments previously purchased the property in 2021 for $10 million, according to Yardi Matrix data.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Springdale schools to have shorter Wednesdays to accommodate teachers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — With schools starting back soon, change has become the only constant. From CDC mandates to virtual learning, kids and parents are constantly being asked to adapt. A big change coming to Springdale schools this year is a shorter day for students on Wednesdays. "We will be...
KHBS

University of Arkansas expecting record-high enrollment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas is expecting seven thousand students to enroll this year. “We are expecting a record enrollment," University of Arkansas Manager of University Communications John Thomas said. "We won’t know those numbers until school starts." Thousands of students have already moved in. Classes...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Bentonville, AR
Health
Bentonville, AR
Education
Local
Arkansas Health
uatrav.com

The sous chef: The executive chef’s right-hand man

As executive chef Austin Bond experiments with seasonings and full meals, his sous chef Justin Malonson stands by his side, ready to offer his perspective on the dishes’ finishing details and tone Bond back when he uses a little too much salt. Malonson, of Bentonville, and Bond, of Anderson,...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Construction in downtown Rogers blocking local businesses

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas street in downtown Rogers is still under construction. It has been, for over a year now, and has blocked off access to many local businesses. The city started construction on Arkansas street to expand the commercial footprint and add more access to parks and trails. But with unexpected challenges, construction has taken a lot longer than everyone expected.
ROGERS, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Walton
ucanews.live

Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award

Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Bentonville retail development checks out $2.95M sale

A 12,592-square-foot retail center in Bentonville sold recently for $2.95 million. The purchase price equals $234.27 per square foot. Coal Gap LLC, led by Steve Lane, bought the Eden Brooke Shopping Center at 1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. Cabe Ranch Leasing LLC, led by Kyle Naples, was the seller. BancorpSouth...
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Design#Osd#Polk Stanley Wilcox
freeweekly.com

8 Days A Week

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “The Missing American” by Kwei Quartey, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org. Evenings In Eleven — 5 & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Teen Movie Night — “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” 6...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
bentonvillear.com

Storm Siren Test - August 12, 2022

Bentonville,AR...The City of Bentonville will test the city’s storm warning sirens Friday, August 12, 2022, at 1:00 PM, with weather permitting. During the test, or an actual emergency, the sirens will sound twice. The first sound will be a steady blast for 3 minutes. This activation of the storm warning system means that an imminently dangerous storm is approaching the City. All citizens should take protective shelter at this time.
BENTONVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy