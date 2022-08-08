Summer Reading Program concludes with music at Cameron

The Cameron Public Library has announced a celebration to ends its summer reading program. A performance by the group Polka Dot Zebras, also known as Home Again, and prizes are made possible by the Cameron Friends of the Library. It takes place Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. at Sportsman's Park on Spruce Avenue in Cameron.

The band is a whimsical trio of bassoon, string bass and guitar who will kick off the evening with kids music, followed by 60s folk for grown-ups. Their selections will include a variety of instruments, jig dolls and an Appalachian wooden dancing doll. For the adults, they will perform familiar songs by Peter, Paul & Mary, John Denver, James Taylor and more.

Sponsors who donated prizes to the summer reading program will be recognized. The summer reading program is a joint endeavor between the Cameron Area School District and the Cameron Public Library.