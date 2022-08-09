ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Roquan Smith wants out of the Bears’ sinking ship and it’s honestly very hard to disagree with him

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlbXH_0hAZU13x00

Since he entered the NFL, Roquan Smith has been a man of few words. As one of the game’s elite linebackers, Smith has preferred to let his play do the talking for him, choosing what words he utters in public extremely carefully.

That’s why — amid his current hold-in — the poignant words Smith chose to use in Tuesday’s formal trade request through NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport speak volumes. The soft-spoken linebacker is not happy that the Bears refuse to pay him what he’s worth (while also backloading his deal, potentially guaranteeing he never sees his money), and it’s high time he let everyone know:

“I’m a kid from Macon County, Georgia. When you grow up playing football, you dream of making it to the NFL one day. However, playing the linebacker position, you NEVER imagine getting drafted in the top 10 by the Chicago Bears! I’m a HOMEGROWN Bear! A dream came true for me to have an opportunity to put that Bears helmet on, wear that same jersey that the legendary LBs did; it’s an indescribable feeling.”

Oh boy. We are off to a great, emotional start here. Speaking as a Chicago native who has closely followed the latest great entry to Bears linebacking lore, that one paragraph is more heartfelt honesty from Smith than he’s shown in the previous four years combined. It means everything that he’s expressing himself now while he seeks a new lucrative contract and established financial security in a dangerous game like pro football.

Smith wasn’t done pouring his heart out.

“Walking these hallways the past four years, you can feel the spirit, you feel the pressure to live up to that timeless history, that great legacy. I dreamed of playing like Wilber Marshall, [Mike] Singletary, [Lance] Briggs, [Brian] Urlacher, [Dick] Butkus. Since the day I was drafted, I vowed to play this position that upheld the standard that was set before me, to uphold that respect and honor, and I have.”

Smith’s candor in all respects is refreshing. He appreciates those that paved the way for him in Chicago. Playing linebacker for the Bears was his boyhood dream, and it doesn’t seem like anything could fill him with more pride as a football player. He’s a company man for Chicago because this is the vision he had for his life. Unfortunately, the Bears themselves don’t seem to want to reciprocate that love for the two-time Second-Team All-Pro. His somber words of lost patience feel utterly wasted, as if he’s preaching to a choir that’s too busy ignoring his pleas.

And, while I’m not personally contending for a multi-million dollar contract, given the uncertain direction of the Bears as an organization lately — I understand Smith’s frustrations. Just in a different all-encompassing way.

In Justin Fields, Chicago has its inarguable best quarterback prospect in decades. They could finally have an actual face of the league who keeps them in the title picture every season. Yet, in a critical Year 2 of development in his hopefully bright career, Fields’ receiving corps consists of Darnell Mooney, and at the moment, after respective injuries — Tajae Sharpe, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dazz Newsome, and gadget player Velus Jones. Jr. Inspiring work!

The offensive line in front of Fields — arguably even more important, so he doesn’t spend every Sunday planted in some random stadium’s turf — notably has three over-the-hill veterans (Riley Reiff, Michael Schofield, Cody Whitehair), an interior guy who probably doesn’t belong in the league whatsoever (Sam Mustipher), and a tackle who may or may not want to play in the NFL (Teven Jenkins). Oh, and there’s the rookie fifth-round pick in Braxton Jones from noted powerhouse Southern Utah.

Yes, like you, I have long been asking “who?” and “why?” across the board.

Between the failure to place a talented quarterback like Fields in an optimal position to succeed and the reported low-ball offer for a 25-year-old blue chip linebacker like Smith, you’d almost think the Bears are trying to tank. That they don’t want to actually win games in 2022. Which, by all estimations, is a fair assessment of their likely plans. However, it’s a foolish, unproven strategy.

Tanking is not a viable plan in the NFL. Due to the nature of player health (and, ironically, contract disputes sometimes), most contention windows don’t last more than a few years. Even in the case where a team has a legitimate franchise quarterback, they still often have down years from time to time with a pending retool necessary. Look at the upcoming year for Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs, for example. Kansas City will probably still be a contender, but they’ve got a lot of new moving parts to develop before they’re the Chiefs again. NFL football is not MLB baseball — where you hoard teenage prospects and call them up after they’ve gotten seasoning. Football is too fickle a sport to waste any time with promising players.

The Bears, by contrast, have nothing established in a strong place like the Chiefs. They would rather throw away a year of Fields while potentially jettisoning a young core defensive player like Smith. It’s bold and clear tanking, and it. doesn’t. work.

I can’t blame Smith for wanting to jump off Chicago’s rudderless ship. The Bears have eight winning seasons since the salary cap era started in 1994. Their last playoff win was over a decade ago. I have more negative memories of their many missteps rather than any fond moments. This is not a franchise I enjoy following anymore, and that hasn’t been the case for a long time. Players like Fields and Smith were supposed to change that. Given the Bears’ current approach, it’s difficult to see either helping to shift the trajectory meaningfully in the near future, if at all.

Some of Smith’s closing words from his trade request are still hitting me hard.

“I wanted to be a Bear for my entire career, to help this team bring a Super Bowl back to our city. However, they have left me no choice but to request a trade that allows me to play for an organization that truly values what I bring to the table.”

I wanted Smith to help bring a Super Bowl back to Chicago, too. Maybe one day, the Bears will be a franchise that values the foundational quality it has to get to that point. I won’t hold my breath.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Georgia State
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Utah State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch NFL Preseason

The Green Bay Packers will meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason on Friday night from Levi’s Stadium. The Packers are coming off a 13-4 year as they look to make another run in the playoffs this year, meanwhile the 49ers went 10-7 and will give the reigns to Trey Lance to help them get further this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Pat Mahomes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Cardinals' social media team hilariously trolled the Bengals after preseason win

Games in the preseason may not count, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your jabs in when you catch a W. The Arizona Cardinals’ social media team took this message to heart on Friday night. After a 36-23 victory on the road to open the preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals, the official Cardinals Twitter account took a shot at its opponent.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Baseball#American Football#Nfl Network#The Chicago Bears
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Chiefs' preseason Week 1 loss to Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 1 preseason tilt with the Chicago Bears is officially in the books. Things went about as well as you could possibly hope for if you’re the Chiefs, outside of winning the exhibition match. The game started off hot with the starting defense forcing a quick three-and-out of Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense. The starting offense matched that energy, with Patrick Mahomes and company moving down the field with ease on an 11-play scoring drive. The rookies on both offense and defense seem to be getting settled in, with the game featuring some big performances from a handful of young players. The team also managed to escape the game with just a few injuries, with Blake Bell and Derrick Gore exiting the game early.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs RB Derrick Gore questionable to return vs. Bears with neck injury

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their running backs for the fourth quarter of preseason Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. The team has announced that RB Derrick Gore has suffered a neck injury and will be questionable to return to the game. Gore has struggled in this game so far with two carries for -2 yards. He’s also just 1-for-3 for six yards on the day on passes that have come his way. The injury occurred in the third quarter on a play when Gore was stuffed and fumbled the ball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 veterans with a lot on the line in Saints preseason opener

The NFL preseason is here and that means there will finally be New Orleans Saints football tonight. The Saints will open their exhibition play against the Houston Texans, allowing fans a first look at some of the new additions on the roster. But it won’t be all about the faces new to league, there will be several veterans with a lot on the line in Houston as well. Some have been with the team for multiple years, others are new to the roster. But for all, one thing is true: this preseason matchup is about much more than just playing football. Here are six veterans who will be looking to make the most of their opportunities Saturday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts was deliberate in not targeting A.J. Brown vs. Jets

The Eagles’ starters were perfect on offense in their preseason debut, and they did it did without their most accomplished weapon being involved. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown was not targeted by quarterback Jalen Hurts in Friday’s 24-21 preseason loss to the Jets, and the move was intentional. Rather than sticking to a training camp narrative and feeding Brown in front of the home crowd, Hurts spread the ball around to a handful of different pass catchers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs injury updates following preseason Week 1 vs. Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs completed their Week 1 preseason game against the Chicago Bears and they lost a few players to injury during the course of the game. TE Blake Bell left the game on the second offensive series with a hip injury. He had to be helped to the sideline and was eventually carted to the locker room. He was initially ruled questionable to return and eventually was ruled out of the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy