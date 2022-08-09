Roquan Smith wants out of the Bears’ sinking ship and it’s honestly very hard to disagree with him

Since he entered the NFL, Roquan Smith has been a man of few words. As one of the game’s elite linebackers, Smith has preferred to let his play do the talking for him, choosing what words he utters in public extremely carefully.

That’s why — amid his current hold-in — the poignant words Smith chose to use in Tuesday’s formal trade request through NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport speak volumes. The soft-spoken linebacker is not happy that the Bears refuse to pay him what he’s worth (while also backloading his deal, potentially guaranteeing he never sees his money), and it’s high time he let everyone know:

“I’m a kid from Macon County, Georgia. When you grow up playing football, you dream of making it to the NFL one day. However, playing the linebacker position, you NEVER imagine getting drafted in the top 10 by the Chicago Bears! I’m a HOMEGROWN Bear! A dream came true for me to have an opportunity to put that Bears helmet on, wear that same jersey that the legendary LBs did; it’s an indescribable feeling.”

Oh boy. We are off to a great, emotional start here. Speaking as a Chicago native who has closely followed the latest great entry to Bears linebacking lore, that one paragraph is more heartfelt honesty from Smith than he’s shown in the previous four years combined. It means everything that he’s expressing himself now while he seeks a new lucrative contract and established financial security in a dangerous game like pro football.

Smith wasn’t done pouring his heart out.

“Walking these hallways the past four years, you can feel the spirit, you feel the pressure to live up to that timeless history, that great legacy. I dreamed of playing like Wilber Marshall, [Mike] Singletary, [Lance] Briggs, [Brian] Urlacher, [Dick] Butkus. Since the day I was drafted, I vowed to play this position that upheld the standard that was set before me, to uphold that respect and honor, and I have.”

Smith’s candor in all respects is refreshing. He appreciates those that paved the way for him in Chicago. Playing linebacker for the Bears was his boyhood dream, and it doesn’t seem like anything could fill him with more pride as a football player. He’s a company man for Chicago because this is the vision he had for his life. Unfortunately, the Bears themselves don’t seem to want to reciprocate that love for the two-time Second-Team All-Pro. His somber words of lost patience feel utterly wasted, as if he’s preaching to a choir that’s too busy ignoring his pleas.

And, while I’m not personally contending for a multi-million dollar contract, given the uncertain direction of the Bears as an organization lately — I understand Smith’s frustrations. Just in a different all-encompassing way.

In Justin Fields, Chicago has its inarguable best quarterback prospect in decades. They could finally have an actual face of the league who keeps them in the title picture every season. Yet, in a critical Year 2 of development in his hopefully bright career, Fields’ receiving corps consists of Darnell Mooney, and at the moment, after respective injuries — Tajae Sharpe, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dazz Newsome, and gadget player Velus Jones. Jr. Inspiring work!

The offensive line in front of Fields — arguably even more important, so he doesn’t spend every Sunday planted in some random stadium’s turf — notably has three over-the-hill veterans (Riley Reiff, Michael Schofield, Cody Whitehair), an interior guy who probably doesn’t belong in the league whatsoever (Sam Mustipher), and a tackle who may or may not want to play in the NFL (Teven Jenkins). Oh, and there’s the rookie fifth-round pick in Braxton Jones from noted powerhouse Southern Utah.

Yes, like you, I have long been asking “who?” and “why?” across the board.

Between the failure to place a talented quarterback like Fields in an optimal position to succeed and the reported low-ball offer for a 25-year-old blue chip linebacker like Smith, you’d almost think the Bears are trying to tank. That they don’t want to actually win games in 2022. Which, by all estimations, is a fair assessment of their likely plans. However, it’s a foolish, unproven strategy.

Tanking is not a viable plan in the NFL. Due to the nature of player health (and, ironically, contract disputes sometimes), most contention windows don’t last more than a few years. Even in the case where a team has a legitimate franchise quarterback, they still often have down years from time to time with a pending retool necessary. Look at the upcoming year for Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs, for example. Kansas City will probably still be a contender, but they’ve got a lot of new moving parts to develop before they’re the Chiefs again. NFL football is not MLB baseball — where you hoard teenage prospects and call them up after they’ve gotten seasoning. Football is too fickle a sport to waste any time with promising players.

The Bears, by contrast, have nothing established in a strong place like the Chiefs. They would rather throw away a year of Fields while potentially jettisoning a young core defensive player like Smith. It’s bold and clear tanking, and it. doesn’t. work.

I can’t blame Smith for wanting to jump off Chicago’s rudderless ship. The Bears have eight winning seasons since the salary cap era started in 1994. Their last playoff win was over a decade ago. I have more negative memories of their many missteps rather than any fond moments. This is not a franchise I enjoy following anymore, and that hasn’t been the case for a long time. Players like Fields and Smith were supposed to change that. Given the Bears’ current approach, it’s difficult to see either helping to shift the trajectory meaningfully in the near future, if at all.

Some of Smith’s closing words from his trade request are still hitting me hard.

“I wanted to be a Bear for my entire career, to help this team bring a Super Bowl back to our city. However, they have left me no choice but to request a trade that allows me to play for an organization that truly values what I bring to the table.”

I wanted Smith to help bring a Super Bowl back to Chicago, too. Maybe one day, the Bears will be a franchise that values the foundational quality it has to get to that point. I won’t hold my breath.