wnewsj.com

‘Sweet 70’ for WHS Class of ‘70

Editor’s Note: Due to a production error, the accompanying photo ran too small in print/was cropped incorrectly when it was originally published, so we are re-running it. We apologize for the error. Members of the Wilmington High School Class of 1970 celebrated their 70th birthdays on August 6, 2022...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Field of dreams tourney a big hit in Clarksville

Nearly 500 people were in Clarksville for the three-day Tiffany Jackson Memorial Softball Tournament. The goal of the tournament is to raise money for a graduating senior at Clinton-Massie High School, help families dealing with cancer and give to the Friends of Clarksville organization, said tournament director Dave Carroll. Money...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

Family to family: Bill Marine Ford purchased by Busam Automotive

WILMINGTON — In 1960, Bill Marine and his family settled in Wilmington and began their family-owned car dealership, beginning their great legacy in the area. For 62 years, the Bill Marine Family has been a staple in the Clinton County community — and now they welcome another family to join them.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Blan Girl Scouts excel

Two members of Blanchester Girl Scout Troop 45988 earned honors at the Clinton County Fair. Josie Fruediger won first place in Art Division 2 Section 6 Class 06, and Avaylia Hollingsworth won first place in Art Division 2 Section 6 Class 07.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Important ag events are upcoming

I hope you are enjoying the cooler, less humid weather like I am. I complain about our very hot/humid weather each year, but I should not complain too much, as our neighbors in the south and southwest have had it much worse than us. Through some of this unlikable weather,...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Live music downtown Friday night

WILMINGTON — Enjoy an evening of blues and soul by the Eric Jerardi Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the stage at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1224. “Eric and his band will take you on a ride of soulful blues that you will not want to miss.”
wnewsj.com

2 local youth inventors honored

CINCINNATI — Students in K-12 from throughout Ohio were recently recognized in the 29th Ohio Invention Convention Virtual Award Ceremony & Celebration. Those honored included two local students. The competition was an opportunity for students to display their problem-solving and critical-thinking skills through prototypes they have invented. The annual...
CINCINNATI, OH
Thrillist

7 Must-Visit Outdoor Spaces in the Cincy Region

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have a lot to offer visitors who haven’t been before — especially when it comes to food and culture. What first-time visitors also might not know is that the area is surprisingly walkable. Neighborhoods like Mt. Adams plus downtown hubs clustered around the river make for an easily-explored city, especially when compared to other Midwestern cities. That, combined with an extensive parks system, means there are plenty of opportunities for getting outside when visiting this hidden gem. To help you figure out where to stop when checking out the Cincy Region, here are our picks for the must-see outdoor spaces:
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

BREAKING: BHS football scrimmage tonight cancelled

The Blanchester High School football scrimmage at Greeneview tonight has been cancelled. Blanchester athletic director Brad Ballinger said the Wildcats are battling illness “so we’re taking precautions to stop the spread” by cancelling the game. Blanchester, and all other Clinton County football teams, open their regular season...
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

Hillsboro hands Blanchester 4-1 loss in opener

HILLSBORO — The Blanchester girls tennis team was defeated by Hillsboro 4-1 Wednesday in its season-opening match. Coach Julia Perry said her team “got our nerves out of the way and are ready to roll.”. The lone win came at second doubles where Taylor Baker and Greta Quigley...
HILLSBORO, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals

Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food, or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Rebuilt McDonald’s is open

The rebuilt and modernized Hillsboro McDonald’s location reopened for business on Tuesday after more than a three-month hiatus when the old building, which had stood on North High Street for half a century, was razed and a new building sporting an updated, contemporary architectural design and interior was built in its place, according to owner Leigh Chamness.
HILLSBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

Massie nets big 5-0 win over Hurricane

WILMINGTON — Led by five sophomores, Clinton-Massie took a giant step in ending Wilmington’s reign atop the SBAAC American Division girls tennis standings Thursday with a convincing 5-0 win on the WHS home court. “Very proud of the focus and determination this group of girls has,” CM coach...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

PERSING-HOFFMANN WEDDING

Joe and Michelle Persing are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Honor Christine Persing of Martinsville, Ohio, to Charles Owen Hoffmann of Batavia, Ohio, by Pastor Mike Poynter. The ceremony took place July 16 at Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church. The groom’s parents are Susan Sherman and David Hoffmann....
BATAVIA, OH
WDTN

‘Treehouse-like views’: Geometric home for sale in Ohio

OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated in Oberlin, Ohio is a geometric beauty of a home, with bright and airy studio spaces, year-round forest views, and plenty of room for guests. According to the listing on Realtor.com, this two-bed, three-bathroom home was built in 2004, and it is the perfect place to let your creativity flow. […]
OBERLIN, OH
wnewsj.com

Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Laurel Oaks welcomes students, parents at 2022-2023 open house

WILMINGTON — There are about 120 more incoming students this fall at Laurel Oaks Career Campus than there were last fall. Altogether, there are 470 incoming students who are newly entering Laurel Oaks this year. The total student body will be comprised of about 760 juniors and seniors who...
WILMINGTON, OH

