wnewsj.com
‘Sweet 70’ for WHS Class of ‘70
Editor’s Note: Due to a production error, the accompanying photo ran too small in print/was cropped incorrectly when it was originally published, so we are re-running it. We apologize for the error. Members of the Wilmington High School Class of 1970 celebrated their 70th birthdays on August 6, 2022...
wnewsj.com
Field of dreams tourney a big hit in Clarksville
Nearly 500 people were in Clarksville for the three-day Tiffany Jackson Memorial Softball Tournament. The goal of the tournament is to raise money for a graduating senior at Clinton-Massie High School, help families dealing with cancer and give to the Friends of Clarksville organization, said tournament director Dave Carroll. Money...
wnewsj.com
Family to family: Bill Marine Ford purchased by Busam Automotive
WILMINGTON — In 1960, Bill Marine and his family settled in Wilmington and began their family-owned car dealership, beginning their great legacy in the area. For 62 years, the Bill Marine Family has been a staple in the Clinton County community — and now they welcome another family to join them.
wnewsj.com
Blan Girl Scouts excel
Two members of Blanchester Girl Scout Troop 45988 earned honors at the Clinton County Fair. Josie Fruediger won first place in Art Division 2 Section 6 Class 06, and Avaylia Hollingsworth won first place in Art Division 2 Section 6 Class 07.
wnewsj.com
Important ag events are upcoming
I hope you are enjoying the cooler, less humid weather like I am. I complain about our very hot/humid weather each year, but I should not complain too much, as our neighbors in the south and southwest have had it much worse than us. Through some of this unlikable weather,...
wnewsj.com
Live music downtown Friday night
WILMINGTON — Enjoy an evening of blues and soul by the Eric Jerardi Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the stage at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1224. “Eric and his band will take you on a ride of soulful blues that you will not want to miss.”
wnewsj.com
2 local youth inventors honored
CINCINNATI — Students in K-12 from throughout Ohio were recently recognized in the 29th Ohio Invention Convention Virtual Award Ceremony & Celebration. Those honored included two local students. The competition was an opportunity for students to display their problem-solving and critical-thinking skills through prototypes they have invented. The annual...
Thrillist
7 Must-Visit Outdoor Spaces in the Cincy Region
Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have a lot to offer visitors who haven’t been before — especially when it comes to food and culture. What first-time visitors also might not know is that the area is surprisingly walkable. Neighborhoods like Mt. Adams plus downtown hubs clustered around the river make for an easily-explored city, especially when compared to other Midwestern cities. That, combined with an extensive parks system, means there are plenty of opportunities for getting outside when visiting this hidden gem. To help you figure out where to stop when checking out the Cincy Region, here are our picks for the must-see outdoor spaces:
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
wnewsj.com
BREAKING: BHS football scrimmage tonight cancelled
The Blanchester High School football scrimmage at Greeneview tonight has been cancelled. Blanchester athletic director Brad Ballinger said the Wildcats are battling illness “so we’re taking precautions to stop the spread” by cancelling the game. Blanchester, and all other Clinton County football teams, open their regular season...
wnewsj.com
Hillsboro hands Blanchester 4-1 loss in opener
HILLSBORO — The Blanchester girls tennis team was defeated by Hillsboro 4-1 Wednesday in its season-opening match. Coach Julia Perry said her team “got our nerves out of the way and are ready to roll.”. The lone win came at second doubles where Taylor Baker and Greta Quigley...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals
Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food, or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
Times Gazette
Rebuilt McDonald’s is open
The rebuilt and modernized Hillsboro McDonald’s location reopened for business on Tuesday after more than a three-month hiatus when the old building, which had stood on North High Street for half a century, was razed and a new building sporting an updated, contemporary architectural design and interior was built in its place, according to owner Leigh Chamness.
wnewsj.com
Massie nets big 5-0 win over Hurricane
WILMINGTON — Led by five sophomores, Clinton-Massie took a giant step in ending Wilmington’s reign atop the SBAAC American Division girls tennis standings Thursday with a convincing 5-0 win on the WHS home court. “Very proud of the focus and determination this group of girls has,” CM coach...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Drop Blake 'The Attorney' Maislin, Other Cincinnati Celebs into Northside Yacht Club Dunk Tank This Weekend
The Northside Yacht Club (NSYC) is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a literal splash this weekend. The landlocked-but-loosely-nautically-themed bar is hosting a day full of celebratory festivities on Aug. 13, including setting up a Cincinnati celebrity dunk tank. For $5 you'll have three chances to throw a ball to drop...
wnewsj.com
PERSING-HOFFMANN WEDDING
Joe and Michelle Persing are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Honor Christine Persing of Martinsville, Ohio, to Charles Owen Hoffmann of Batavia, Ohio, by Pastor Mike Poynter. The ceremony took place July 16 at Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church. The groom’s parents are Susan Sherman and David Hoffmann....
‘Treehouse-like views’: Geometric home for sale in Ohio
OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated in Oberlin, Ohio is a geometric beauty of a home, with bright and airy studio spaces, year-round forest views, and plenty of room for guests. According to the listing on Realtor.com, this two-bed, three-bathroom home was built in 2004, and it is the perfect place to let your creativity flow. […]
wnewsj.com
Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling
WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
Residents: Altafiber has created a 'nightmare' in West Chester neighborhood
Just one cul-de-sac has had to deal with power outages, a water main break and more as Altafiber installs fiber optic cables.
wnewsj.com
Laurel Oaks welcomes students, parents at 2022-2023 open house
WILMINGTON — There are about 120 more incoming students this fall at Laurel Oaks Career Campus than there were last fall. Altogether, there are 470 incoming students who are newly entering Laurel Oaks this year. The total student body will be comprised of about 760 juniors and seniors who...
