recordpatriot.com
ARIELLE BREEN: 4 ways to get the most out of the summer outdoors in northern Michigan
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. I remember when I was in elementary school I was that know-it-all kid who was in Science Olympiad learning how to make my coffee can equipped with a rubber band, washers and pencils race across the strip faster than my peers or competitively identify the signs of certain local wildlife outdoors.
Safety officials: Lake Michigan beaches ‘dangerous’ with big waves Thursday
Due to big waves and strong currents, Michiganders are encouraged to stay out of the lake and off the piers on beaches between Manistee and St. Joseph Thursday. Waves are expected to build during the morning hours on Thursday, peaking at three to six feet by the afternoon and evening hours, the National Weather Service reported. The agency added that 81% of rescue incidents happen with waves between three and six feet.
Michigan back to school could cost less with tax holiday
For the select few that can easily make their way south of the border to Ohio, back-to-school shopping is a full-price affair for Michigan shoppers. Many states offer tax-free weekends, or tax holidays, this time of year to help parents and students pay for the items needed for school as well as get a break from some everyday items. But this is not so in Michigan.
Novavax vaccine for COVID-19 now available in Michigan
Michigan residents ages 18 and older have a fourth COVID-19 vaccine option called Novavax to help protect them from serious illness and death due to the virus. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that a limited number of doses of Novavax shots will be distributed in the state and not all providers are expected to carry it in a press release on Thursday. About 100,000 doses are set to be available statewide for order by vaccine providers. To locate providers offering Novavax, visit vaccines.gov.
Northern Michigan man arrested for injuring girl by throwing rock from moving car
A 31-year-old Gaylord man has been taken into custody for throwing a large rock from a moving vehicle and injuring a young girl, Michigan State Police reported. Brandon Clifton was arraigned in Otsego County for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of malicious destruction of personal property over $1,000 but less than $20,000 and littering in the path of a vehicle, according to MSP in a recent press release.
