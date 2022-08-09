Michigan residents ages 18 and older have a fourth COVID-19 vaccine option called Novavax to help protect them from serious illness and death due to the virus. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that a limited number of doses of Novavax shots will be distributed in the state and not all providers are expected to carry it in a press release on Thursday. About 100,000 doses are set to be available statewide for order by vaccine providers. To locate providers offering Novavax, visit vaccines.gov.

