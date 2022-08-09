ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PJ
13h ago

Then maybe Chris shouldn’t have made the comment he did. Go after Jada not Will she laughed at it Ashe was protecting her.

Cynthia Barrett
16h ago

Jada has humiliated Will in every possible way, from constantly comparing Will to Tupac to her "entanglement" with her son's friend.

AP_000684.4693e0cc63844401ae5dc608723ffb56.0436
12h ago

Can yal get off this omagah he got slapped he a grown man he can defend himself uugh

AOL Corp

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
ATLANTA, GA
Page Six

‘Cosby Show’ star’s hunky son makes screen debut in ‘Uncoupled’

“The Cosby Show” alum Geoffrey Owens is one proud papa. Earlier this week, the 61-year-old actor — who played Elvin Tibideaux, Sondra Huxtable’s husband on the ’80s sitcom — walked the red carpet for the Netflix show, “Uncoupled” alongside his son, Jordyn Owens, who plays the character Trey in the series. “I’m beyond words proud,” he gushed to Page Six, “I’m speechless.” It’s the first role for the 23-year-old Montclair native, who was a guard on the University of Massachusetts Lowell basketball team. Jordyn appears to be slightly stunned that his first role found him acting opposite Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden, exclaiming...
CELEBRITIES
Tony Rock
Will Smith
Jada Pinkett
Chris Rock
RadarOnline

Chris Rock 'Ready To Meet' With Will Smith After Oscars Slap Drama — With One Catch

Chris Rock is "ready" to sit down with Will Smith after the Oscars slap heard 'round the world, Radar has exclusively learned.However, there is one stipulation.Sources told RadarOnline.com that Rock has agreed to meet with Smith ONLY if the King Richard actor promises to never talk about what is said at the meeting."Chris is a good guy. Like everyone that saw Will's apology, he had mixed feelings," insiders said about the video that Smith shared addressing the incident that took place while Rock served as host at the 2022 Academy Awards in March. "Part of him felt sorry for Will...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
People

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hold Hands and Ride Boat During Croatia Vacation

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are enjoying the summer together!. Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, have been vacationing in Croatia, and were photographed Sunday smiling and holding hands while walking through the city of Dubrovnik. Later, they boarded a boat to continue touring the seaside hotspot. The comedian kept it...
CELEBRITIES
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Friendship#Academy Awards
Cinemablend

The Rock Gets Praise For Buying His Mom A House, But Kevin Hart Can't Help But Roast His Super-Pets Co-Star

Because they've worked together for nearly a decade now, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have cultivated a rapport most on-screen duos can only hope to have. Their friendship has also also seen Hart and Johnson hilariously rip on each other, with the press tour for their most recent collaboration, DC League of Super-Pets, being the latest example of they can throw A+ insults at each other. While Johnson does get his digs in, Hart's top-notch trolling and comedic timing have been unmatched. Nothing is off limits, even the fact that The Rock recently bought his mom a fully furnished home, as his co-star found a way to savagely roast him for that.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87

Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Terrell Owens Confronts Racist White Woman In Viral Video

Click here to read the full article. Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens confronted a “Karen” near his home in Florida last Wednesday (August 3). In the now-viral video, the woman, Caitlyn Davis, can be seen hurling racist sentiments at Owens in the presence of police officers. The ex-NFL player took to Instagram Live during the confrontation, stating that he exited his vehicle to address Davis’s claim that he was speeding. In response, Davis called the police. In 911 audio obtained by TMZ, Davis claimed that Owens “threatened” her and was “driving aggressively” through her neighborhood.More from VIBE.comLil Yachty Embraces Health...
NFL

