Congress & Courts

deseret.com

Will the Inflation Reduction Act save you money on your energy bills?

The Inflation Reduction Act will lower annual emissions and save households hundreds of dollars a year in annual energy costs, according to a report from a Princeton University’s Zero Lab. The report estimates the Inflation Reduction Act will lower annual U.S. energy expenditures by a minimum of 4% by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WashingtonExaminer

Democrats poised to pass sweeping $740 billion bill Friday with many absent lawmakers

House Democrats are expected to send their sweeping, party-line energy, healthcare, and tax legislation to President Joe Biden’s desk on Friday. While the party is anticipating scoring a substantial legislative win ahead of the midterm elections, up to a third of the Democratic caucus is expected to cast their vote for the $740 billion budget reconciliation bill via proxy on Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

America can no longer afford our comforting lies about Taiwan

“When I was a little girl," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in Japan last week, “I was told when at the beach that if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China. So we’ve always felt a connection there.”. The speaker was sadly misinformed. If Pelosi...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
rigzone.com

88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement

'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
ALASKA STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War

M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
nationalinterest.org

U.S. Bolsters Ukrainian Air Force as Russia Fails to Dominate the Skies

This development appears to indicate that U.S. and allied supporters of Ukraine are perhaps more inclined to think Ukraine might ultimately prevail in stopping or even destroying Russia’s advances. While the U.S. Department of Defense continues to fast-track weapons and supplies to Ukrainian defenders fighting in the southern and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

