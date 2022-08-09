ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Collapsing Sand Dune Crushes Florida Man Recording Sunrise

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 4 days ago
Jeff Greenberg/Getty

A collapsing dune 120 miles north of Miami, Florida caught someone in its tow early Monday morning. Detectives with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office believe that a 35-year-old man was recording the sunrise when the dune gave in, sucking him under. Another Hutchinson Island beachgoer found the man hours later when they noticed a portion of his body sticking out from the sand. Officials say the unidentified man from Stuart, Florida died of asphyxiation as a result of being trapped. The sheriff’s office is still awaiting toxicology results, but added in a statement that “those tests, however, are not likely to change the outcome of this incident being a tragic accident.”

People

Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'

Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
