Collapsing Sand Dune Crushes Florida Man Recording Sunrise

Jeff Greenberg/Getty

A collapsing dune 120 miles north of Miami, Florida caught someone in its tow early Monday morning. Detectives with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office believe that a 35-year-old man was recording the sunrise when the dune gave in, sucking him under. Another Hutchinson Island beachgoer found the man hours later when they noticed a portion of his body sticking out from the sand. Officials say the unidentified man from Stuart, Florida died of asphyxiation as a result of being trapped. The sheriff’s office is still awaiting toxicology results, but added in a statement that “those tests, however, are not likely to change the outcome of this incident being a tragic accident.”

