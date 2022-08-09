King health sciences class helps students pursuing medical field

Welcome to the health science class at King High School, where students get hands-on lessons in the medical field.

"Phlebotomy skills, EKG skills, a whole anatomy of the heart,” said former student Natasha Maldonado, listing off the multitude of things she and her classmates have learned. “Vital signs, taking your blood sugar, and stuff like that."

Elizabeth Uresti teaches the class, which is a partnership between CCISD and Del Mar College.

Maldonado plans to move onto Del Mar, and then Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, so the class is an ideal way for her to get her foot in the door.

“Whenever we go to college, we'll have more of an understanding versus someone who didn't take this course," Maldonado said earlier this year.

The class prepares students for college and careers with a focus on health care.

“Even if you don't go to college you still have a job waiting for you because the health care (field) always needs jobs,” she said

Students who are in the program can graduate with multiple certifications.

“Even if you are unsure, you'll still walk out with two certifications in EKG and a certified medical assistant," Maldonado said. "It's hard work, but if you put in the work, you can definitely succeed," she said.