foxillinois.com
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation forMetro East
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, issued a disaster proclamation for Maidson and St. Clair counties to assist in recovery efforts after a fire at the Interco recycling center Wednesday night. Several fire departments in the Metro East and St. Louis area continue to work together in firefighting...
Local law enforcement receive upgrades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) used $450,000 of Federal Homeland Security Grant funds to provide crisis negotiator phone systems and ballistic shields to units across Illinois. Applicant agencies participated in a competitive application process. They were awarded the equipment based on several factors. Twenty...
Former Springfield FBI agent part of bureau's history
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The FBI is celebrating a major milestone this month. Fifty years ago the first women entered the FBI to become the first female special agents, and the Capital City is part of that history. The first female SWAT team leader in the bureau was Kathy...
Traffic stop data reports high rates of police stops for Black drivers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — According to data from the Illinois Department of Transportation, drivers of color on Illinois streets and highways continue to be stopped at higher rates than White drivers. American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) officials said they are seeing the same trends year after year. In Springfield,...
Slight decrease in Illinois counties rated high or medium community for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), announced a total of 90 counties in Illinois that are rated high or medium. Forty-two counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, while 48 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level.
Illinois backs new COVID-19 guidelines for schools, early education
With new guidance from the CDC that addresses the need to keep students in classrooms while protecting residents from COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) are adopting new operational guidance for schools and early education from the CDC that eases some restrictions while maintaining a core set of infectious disease prevention strategies as part of their normal operations. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules.
Children's ID wristband offered at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your child a free ID wristband at the Illinois State Fair. Parents can get the wristbands at Illinois State Police Safety Education Tent near the Grandstand. The point of the wristband is to help police find your child if they get lost...
Over $5 million in grants for Springfield Mass Transit District
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois transit systems are receiving $71 million in grant funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) through the Low-No and Buses and Bus Facilities Grant Programs. The Low-No Program will support the transition of the nation’s transit fleet to the lowest polluting and most energy-efficient...
More than $1 billion in the Illinois Rainy Day Fund
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday, $180 million was added to the state's Rainy Day Fund, bringing the total to $1.036 billion. In April of 2018, the Rainy Day Fund was only $48,327.53. "We’re saving today to invest in tomorrow,” said Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza. “This latest infusion...
Temporary Illinois Link card outage
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Link card users temporarily won't be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals. Scheduled maintenance is set to take place from August 20 to August 21. Officials say this is because the state is transitioning to a new link card system. Link cards will...
Woman found dead, person of interest arrested
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The body of a 43-year-old woman was found on Friday in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with the death investigation. When...
