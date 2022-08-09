Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Downtown Norfolk Civic League wants downtown bars to close at midnight
Downtown Norfolk Civic League wants downtown bars to close at midnight. Plans to present to city council their concerns about crime in the area.
Portsmouth residents invited to enter drawing for free doorbell camera
Portsmouth residents seeking to own a free doorbell camera can put their name in a drawing for a free one.
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting Saturday in the area of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth.
No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of Portsmouth
The call for the fire came in just after midnight in the 700 block of Dorset Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Agl919. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Woman faces child abuse, cruelty charges after fire …. ‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk …. On...
‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk teen continues to search
Her mom told 10 On Your Side that they reported Kadence missing Sunday, but hadn’t seen her since that previous Thursday. Her family thought she was in her room and “not feeling well.”
Puppies born as Portsmouth and Chesapeake Fire respond to residential fire
Portsmouth Fire and Rescue along with Chesapeake Fire responded to a residential structure fire early Friday morning, August 12, 2022.
Former Portsmouth daycare owner faces 19 charges after townhome fire
"I smelt the fire 2 houses beside me and I was wondering what's going on. I heard kids screaming outside"
Va. Beach honors Ramon W. Breeden Jr.
Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed day in honor of real estate mogul. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed Aug. 9, 2022, as Ramon W. Breeden Jr. Day, in honor of the real estate mogul. Since starting The Breeden Co. in 1961 out of the trunk of his Pontiac convertible and the...
'So surreal' | What a new wave of funding means for anti-violence leaders in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When he got the call, it renewed a years-long journey for Lamont Finley. “When I found out that we actually were one of the few chosen, I kind of cried because it’s one of those things where I see this vision, and I want to re-educate what people think about mentoring programs are for," Finley said.
Virginia Beach reveals proposals for Rudee Loop redevelopment
The City of Virginia Beach has revealed some of the proposals they have received for the redevelopment of the Rudee Loop at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
Man dead, another injured following shooting on Manor Road in Newport News
One man is dead and another was injured following a shooting in Newport News late Friday evening.
Storage building catches fire at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A storage building for landscape equipment and golf carts caught fire overnight at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach. Crews were dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. to the golf course in the 4700 block of Indian River Road after a passerby saw fire at the far end of the course, per Barbara Morrison with the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
Animal shelters in Hampton Roads face overcapacity
4,000 dogs that were saved from a breeding facility have been sent throughout the country to different rescue centers. 17 of those dogs went to Virginia Beach SPCA and other centers in Hampton Roads.
Search for missing 15-year-old Norfolk girl continues
Investigators with the FBI and Norfolk Police have been searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Police say Kadence Morrell was last seen one week ago at her Norfolk home. Volunteers have helping.
13News Now Investigates: Ex-employees cash big severance checks in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The turnover in Portsmouth politics has some people out of the job but still getting paid. The City of Portsmouth paid almost half-a-million dollars in severance to some high-profile ex-employees in recent years. Since 2019, five former employees raked in a combined $414,984.64 in severance pay,...
Residents speak out after 2-year-old shot in Portsmouth
A Portsmouth community wants to know what led to a 2-year-old boy getting shot. Police tell us he suffered critical injuries.
Williamsburg man dead on the scene after tree branch falls on car
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Williamsburg man dead on the scene after tree branch …. Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve …. Financial back-to-school advice from Bayport Credit …. Portsmouth residents invited to enter drawing for …. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …
2-year-old shot in late night Portsmouth shooting
Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that involved a 2-year-old boy late Wednesday night, August 10, 2022.
Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company
WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company. Spirit cruises to restart in Norfolk after Spirit …. New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia …. Gloucester firefighters donate old fire truck, ambulance …. Trial for Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary …. Staying...
Newport News gives SeaView Lofts repairs update: Some tasks finished, others need work
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Codes Compliance Department in Newport News gave a progress report for the condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex Thursday. The verdict: Some work has been done, but not enough to let people back into the building, yet. There are five main areas that have repeatedly...
