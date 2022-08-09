ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winooski, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mychamplainvalley.com

Plattsburgh community welcomes home child battling brain cancer

Plattsburgh, NY — A nine-year-old Plattsburgh boy is back home after spending the last seven weeks in a Memphis hospital. Damian Sloan who suffers with brain cancer had quite the welcome home, with over 175 motorcyclists teaming up to bring him home and help out his family. Sloan arrived...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
LYNDONVILLE, VT
WCAX

Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Cabot

CABOT, Vt. — Tucked away in Washington County is Cabot, Vermont, a community of about 1,500 people. In this town, everyone knows Bobby Searles, co-owner of the Cabot Village Store, "Cabot is a great town. There's a lot of people who've lived here for generations, myself included. My father was born and raised here in Cabot."
CABOT, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Society
City
South Burlington, VT
City
Winooski, VT
South Burlington, VT
Society
Winooski, VT
Education
Winooski, VT
Society
Local
Vermont Education
South Burlington, VT
Education
vermontbiz.com

Burlington School District names new HR director, two new vice principals

Burlington School District(link is external) has named Denise Bailey executive director of human resources and promoted Sarah Gould and Antony Dennis to vice principal for the 2022-23 school year. Bailey, who previously served as the district's human resources compliance manager, is an attorney with extensive experience in various areas of...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

NEFCU to hold Shred Fest Sept 10

Vermont Business Magazine New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) will hold its fall Shred Fest of 2022 on Saturday, September 10th, from 9 am to 1 pm at the Credit Union’s 141 Harvest Lane branch in Williston. All NEFCU Shred Fests™ are free and open to the public, with ample free parking.
WILLISTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Dining on a Dime: Burlington Teens Power Fork in the Road Food Truck

"Ask us what's local," instructed a sign on the brightly painted food truck set up in the Champlain Elementary School parking lot around noon on a recent Thursday. Inside the Fork in the Road truck, a trio of teenagers was capably managing orders for the steady stream of customers pulling in off Pine Street. They juggled golden, herb-speckled fries ($5); kale Caesars ($5) tossed with fresh radishes and crunchy croutons; crispy chicken sandwiches ($10) piled high with vibrant red cabbage slaw; and black bean burgers ($10) garnished with tzatziki yogurt sauce, pesto and pickled onions.
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postsecondary Education#Plumbing#Construction Management#Engineering#Charity#Rearch Company Lrb#Winooski School District
colchestersun.com

After 33 years in Colchester, Dr. Rebecca Collman is closing her practice

Dr. Rebecca Collman arrived at her office a little before 1 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 9. Thirty-three years ago this month, she opened her practice at 164 Main St. in Colchester. She was a bright and eager new medical school graduate who had to quickly learn the ways of running her own business and her patients.
COLCHESTER, VT
miltonindependent.com

Painted Lady Cafe opens in Milton, a vision with deep flavors and contagious happiness

The Painted Lady Cafe started with an idea and the purple house in March of 2020, said Amy Hugo and Eric Fredette. Then came the pandemic, which halted everything. But for the past two years, Fredette and Hugo have been working on the space, painting the walls, searching for dishes and silverware, filling in the pool in the backyard to make an outdoor seating area and more.
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Vandalism sparks idea for Montpelier mural

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A large-scale art mural is now on display in Montpelier. Montpelier artist Gene Leon said recurring vandalism sparked the idea for the mural. Thanks to fundraising and a grant, the mural is now up at the Shaw’s on Main Street in Montpelier. More than 60...
MONTPELIER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WCAX

Rescuers come to aid of hiker on Camel’s Hump

DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly two dozen rescuers came to the aid of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency on Camel’s Hump Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Waterbury Backcountry Rescue say a 69-year-old male began to experience chest pains as he ascended the Long Trail south of the summit. Twenty-three rescuers from teams in Richmond, Stowe, and Waterbury responded and reached the hiker around 6 p.m. They carried him on a litter to a spot where he was transferred to an ATV and reached the trailhead around 8 p.m.
WATERBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Wee Bird Bagel Café Opens in Randolph

After selling 120 bagels in two hours during its August 2 soft opening, Wee Bird Bagel Café more than doubled production for the official opening last Friday, owner Chelsie Brown said. The new bakery is located at 22 South Pleasant Street in Randolph, in the space vacated by Huggable Mug Café but best known as the longtime home of Three Bean Café.
RANDOLPH, VT
Barton Chronicle

Primary races offer little surprise

This year’s primary races offered little in the way of surprises. Governor Phil Scott easily won a chance to seek a third term in the Republican primary. Democratic U.S. Representative Peter Welch was given the opportunity to vie for retiring U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy’s seat in the fall.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Weights Stacked After Day 1 Weigh-in on Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – As expected, plenty of big bass showed up to the weigh-in on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. The pros weighed 13 bags over 20 pounds, and dozens more stacked up limits over 18 pounds. Check out which anglers got off to a good start at another tournament on Champlain that could be decided by ounces.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Burlington man charged with vandalism spree

Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched Democratic U.S. House primary to replace Congressman Peter Welch. Charity Clark has won the Democratic nomination in the race for Vermont’s next attorney general. Zuckerman wins packed Democratic race for lt. governor. Updated: 5 hours ago. David...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Zuckerman Wins Democratic Primary for Lieutenant Governor

Former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman is once again the Democrats' choice to run for the state's second-highest office after besting three other lesser-known candidates in Tuesday's primary. Zuckerman, who served as LG from 2016 to 2020 before an unsuccessful run for governor, received 42 percent of the vote with 90...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy