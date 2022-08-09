Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh community welcomes home child battling brain cancer
Plattsburgh, NY — A nine-year-old Plattsburgh boy is back home after spending the last seven weeks in a Memphis hospital. Damian Sloan who suffers with brain cancer had quite the welcome home, with over 175 motorcyclists teaming up to bring him home and help out his family. Sloan arrived...
WCAX
Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
WCAX
Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Cabot
CABOT, Vt. — Tucked away in Washington County is Cabot, Vermont, a community of about 1,500 people. In this town, everyone knows Bobby Searles, co-owner of the Cabot Village Store, "Cabot is a great town. There's a lot of people who've lived here for generations, myself included. My father was born and raised here in Cabot."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermontbiz.com
Burlington School District names new HR director, two new vice principals
Burlington School District(link is external) has named Denise Bailey executive director of human resources and promoted Sarah Gould and Antony Dennis to vice principal for the 2022-23 school year. Bailey, who previously served as the district's human resources compliance manager, is an attorney with extensive experience in various areas of...
Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday
A number of lively races are expected in November as candidates vie to replace outgoing legislators. Read the story on VTDigger here: Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday.
vermontbiz.com
NEFCU to hold Shred Fest Sept 10
Vermont Business Magazine New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) will hold its fall Shred Fest of 2022 on Saturday, September 10th, from 9 am to 1 pm at the Credit Union’s 141 Harvest Lane branch in Williston. All NEFCU Shred Fests™ are free and open to the public, with ample free parking.
Dining on a Dime: Burlington Teens Power Fork in the Road Food Truck
"Ask us what's local," instructed a sign on the brightly painted food truck set up in the Champlain Elementary School parking lot around noon on a recent Thursday. Inside the Fork in the Road truck, a trio of teenagers was capably managing orders for the steady stream of customers pulling in off Pine Street. They juggled golden, herb-speckled fries ($5); kale Caesars ($5) tossed with fresh radishes and crunchy croutons; crispy chicken sandwiches ($10) piled high with vibrant red cabbage slaw; and black bean burgers ($10) garnished with tzatziki yogurt sauce, pesto and pickled onions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
colchestersun.com
After 33 years in Colchester, Dr. Rebecca Collman is closing her practice
Dr. Rebecca Collman arrived at her office a little before 1 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 9. Thirty-three years ago this month, she opened her practice at 164 Main St. in Colchester. She was a bright and eager new medical school graduate who had to quickly learn the ways of running her own business and her patients.
WCAX
New York businesses on the hook for pandemic unemployment payments
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - While life is starting to look and feel normal again, many businesses are still facing pandemic problems. In New York, a deadline is looming to pay back borrowed unemployment money and the state is looking at businesses to foot the bill. Now, there is a push...
miltonindependent.com
Painted Lady Cafe opens in Milton, a vision with deep flavors and contagious happiness
The Painted Lady Cafe started with an idea and the purple house in March of 2020, said Amy Hugo and Eric Fredette. Then came the pandemic, which halted everything. But for the past two years, Fredette and Hugo have been working on the space, painting the walls, searching for dishes and silverware, filling in the pool in the backyard to make an outdoor seating area and more.
WCAX
Vandalism sparks idea for Montpelier mural
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A large-scale art mural is now on display in Montpelier. Montpelier artist Gene Leon said recurring vandalism sparked the idea for the mural. Thanks to fundraising and a grant, the mural is now up at the Shaw’s on Main Street in Montpelier. More than 60...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynbc5.com
Clinton Community College latest institution to receive call about suspicious package
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Clinton Community College is the latest institution to receive a call about a suspicious package. On Friday, New York State Police and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the college and were able to clear the building with no suspicious packages located. The call...
WCAX
Rescuers come to aid of hiker on Camel’s Hump
DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly two dozen rescuers came to the aid of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency on Camel’s Hump Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Waterbury Backcountry Rescue say a 69-year-old male began to experience chest pains as he ascended the Long Trail south of the summit. Twenty-three rescuers from teams in Richmond, Stowe, and Waterbury responded and reached the hiker around 6 p.m. They carried him on a litter to a spot where he was transferred to an ATV and reached the trailhead around 8 p.m.
Wee Bird Bagel Café Opens in Randolph
After selling 120 bagels in two hours during its August 2 soft opening, Wee Bird Bagel Café more than doubled production for the official opening last Friday, owner Chelsie Brown said. The new bakery is located at 22 South Pleasant Street in Randolph, in the space vacated by Huggable Mug Café but best known as the longtime home of Three Bean Café.
Barton Chronicle
Primary races offer little surprise
This year’s primary races offered little in the way of surprises. Governor Phil Scott easily won a chance to seek a third term in the Republican primary. Democratic U.S. Representative Peter Welch was given the opportunity to vie for retiring U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy’s seat in the fall.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Weights Stacked After Day 1 Weigh-in on Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – As expected, plenty of big bass showed up to the weigh-in on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. The pros weighed 13 bags over 20 pounds, and dozens more stacked up limits over 18 pounds. Check out which anglers got off to a good start at another tournament on Champlain that could be decided by ounces.
WCAX
Burlington man charged with vandalism spree
Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched Democratic U.S. House primary to replace Congressman Peter Welch. Charity Clark has won the Democratic nomination in the race for Vermont’s next attorney general. Zuckerman wins packed Democratic race for lt. governor. Updated: 5 hours ago. David...
Zuckerman Wins Democratic Primary for Lieutenant Governor
Former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman is once again the Democrats' choice to run for the state's second-highest office after besting three other lesser-known candidates in Tuesday's primary. Zuckerman, who served as LG from 2016 to 2020 before an unsuccessful run for governor, received 42 percent of the vote with 90...
mynbc5.com
'Please pack your patience': Williston town clerk prepares for big turnout ahead of primary election
WILLISTON, Vt. — Communities are expecting to see a big turnout for the Vermont 2022 primary election with rare vacancies in Vermont’s congressional delegation and a number of hot contests for statewide office. Williston’s town clerk, Sarah Mason, said more workers will be at the polls tomorrow.
Comments / 0