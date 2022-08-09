Read full article on original website
The Best Ways To Get Rid Of Pesky Tree Stumps
removing a tree requires more than just cutting it down. If you don't want it to grow back, you will also need to get rid of the pesky tree stump.
Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home
It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
I’m a lawn expert… my tips will make your grass thrive and it’s all about watering at the right time of the day
A LAWN whizz has revealed how to make your grass thrive and look lush whilst avoiding wasting water. With the UK and most of Europe under a dry spell, gardens may be looking a bit rough, full of yellow and brown patches. But although it might be tempting to grab...
I’m a gardening expert – the reason you lawn has yellow patches over summer & 3 simple fixes
WE often blame dry weather when it comes to grass turning straw-like and discolored. However, the most common causes of lawn discoloration involve wet weather, and a mistake you're making when mowing your grass. Lawn experts at Toolstation have shared their top tips for maintaining a luscious green garden. “If...
These Are The Finicky Perennials You Should Avoid Adding To Your Garden
While there are many beautiful varieties, not every plant is worth growing. Here are the top finicky perennials you should avoid adding to your garden.
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
5 food containers you should never throw away, you can use them in every room
RECYCLING does more than just help the environment – reusing household items is a good way to save money and boost your budget. DIY experts said that keeping packaging from common grocery items is a great way to save money – and even the smallest bits can be useful around the house.
15 Container Plants Perfect For Your Front Porch
Not much adds more curb appeal to the front of your home than plenty of thriving plants living on your porch. Here are some ideas for container plants.
How to prune roses for a healthy plant, ripe for flowering
Learning how to prune roses properly will keep your English shrubs, Hybrid Teas and other flowering varieties looking gorgeous in growing season, adding a ton of quaint personality to your garden space. Prune hard once a year for best results
7 flowers you don't have to deadhead according to gardening experts
When you're a proud gardener, a spent and wilted flower display is not the look you want – especially in the summertime, aka growing season. The reality is that flowers bloom and die off. And no matter how stunning your roses, hydrangeas or geraniums look in full bloom, once spent, pretty they are not.
Can I just water my plants once a week? Well, maybe. Here's what experts have to say.
When and how is best to water your plants? Many of us water daily or several times a week, but some suggest watering just once weekly. It all depends.
How to get rid of slugs: 10 quick ways to save garden plants
If you've spotted silvery slime trails, you'll want to know how to get rid of slugs ASAP. Unfortunately, these gross gastropods are a permanent fixture of temperate climates that get lots of rain and they can do some serious damage to your plants. Their favorite thing to eat is tender leaves, shoots, and seedlings, and they are very fond of lettuce and other green crops you're sure to be growing in your vegetable garden.
I’m a gardening expert and this simple trick will mean you can always revive brown leaves on your houseplants
HOUSEPLANTS are hard to keep alive, particularly with the soaring temperatures of summer. But they will quickly tell you if you're doing a bad job with drooping stems and browning leaves. These signs don't spell the end for your beloved greenery as the experts have a hack to pull them...
15 Plants Perfect For An East-Facing Window
If you have an east-facing window, you can turn one or more of your rooms into a foliage-filled oasis. Here are 15 plants perfect for an east-facing window.
6 Reasons to Not Cut the Grass and Let Your Lawn Grow Wild
There are multiple benefits to going the all-natural route by not cutting the grass and letting your lawn grow wild. The post 6 Reasons to Not Cut the Grass and Let Your Lawn Grow Wild appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Interior designers share the 10 biggest mistakes people make when decorating a living room
From incorrect couch placement to rugs that are the wrong size, here are some common design mishaps you could be making in your home.
The Best Lawn Mowers for Every Type of Yard
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Mowing the lawn can be a frustrating challenge, but investing in a high-quality lawn mower can make a huge difference in reducing the effort spent on this chore. If you're not familiar with lawn equipment and don't know where to start on your search, have no fear—we heavily researched all different types of mowers in order to make our list, looking into factors like fuel type, recommended terrain, and cutting width. Additionally, we spoke to Michael Felices, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Master Mower, to get expert advice on what to look for when shopping for lawn mowers as well as how to properly use and maintain them.
Hilary Farr Shares Her Best Advice For Buying A New Rug
Part of your home decor scheme should be rugs, and Hilary Farr has some great advice when it comes to picking the perfect rug for your indoor and outdoor space.
Our Place just launched mini versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot—and we're obsessed
Our Place launched mini versions of the popular Always Pan and Perfect Pot. Here's how they perform.
The 8 Best Push Mowers for Small and Medium Yards
Mowing is an essential part of summer lawn maintenance—and push mowers are the ideal size for homeowners with yards that are 1 acre or smaller. But wading through all the lawn mower choices can sometimes seem a bit overwhelming. Do you want the power of a gas mower, or would you prefer an eco-friendly electric option? If you prefer an electric mower, do you want a cordless mower powered by batteries or a corded model? Or would you rather opt for a quiet, budget-friendly reel mower that doesn't have a motor at all?
