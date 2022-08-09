ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Scott: Wray, Garland and Biden must ‘take all questions’ at news conference on Mar-a-Lago raid

By Jared Gans
The Hill
 4 days ago
Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), the head of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, on Tuesday called for FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Biden to each give a press conference on the FBI’s raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property the day before.

Scott told Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo that the three need to “take all questions” to explain why the FBI conducted the raid and what each of them knew and when.

“This should scare every American,” he said. “Until we get answers, you should have unbelievable concern.”

Scott joins a chorus of Republicans who have lambasted the raid as taking place for political reasons as Trump, who is the subject of investigations in multiple jurisdictions, considers another run for the presidency in 2024.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said that Republicans would launch an investigation into the Justice Department if the GOP retakes control of the House in the midterm elections.

The raid took place on Monday, reportedly related to documents sought by the National Archives that Trump should have turned over after leaving the White House. The documents reportedly included some containing classified material.

Scott, who serves as the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said Republicans currently have no power to force anything to happen other than to ask questions because the party does not currently control either house of Congress. He said Democrats will not conduct an investigation, so Republicans need to retake majorities to make Americans “more comfortable” that the government “is not out to get them.”

“And whether you’re Republican, Democrat or independent, you should be worried,” Scott said. “If this is where our government works from now on, if you’re going back [and] forth who’s in power and they’re going to go after their opponents, this is a tough place to live.”

#Mar A Lago#Senate Republicans#Fbi#Fox Business#American#The Justice Department#Gop#The National Archives#The White House
