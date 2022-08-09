Read full article on original website
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Danny Carothers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Danny Carothers is known as the person you can always count on. “Danny is an inspiring human being, and I’m proud to call him my friend,” says Maura Gerard, a friend of Carothers.
WBKO
Benefit held for BGPD family after tragic loss
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police and Fire Department rallied behind an officer, Benjamin Craig, at a fundraising event after his family suffered a tragic loss. His 2-year old daughter, Natalie Craig, lost her life suddenly after experiencing unexpected medical problems. At the fundraiser, organizers sold ‘Peppa...
WBKO
Robotic-assisted knee surgery advances teachers life in Southern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Imagine a surgeon in the operating room with help from a robot. Dr. Christopher Patton, MD, is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist that practices at TriStar Greenview. He says, “I control the robot arm, and I use that saw to make very precise cuts.”. Well,...
WBKO
Sister duo uses art to raise funds to help flood victims in EKY
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 17-year-old Chaney Genter, a junior at Bowling Green High School, is using her artistic ability to help families in Eastern Kentucky who have been affected by flooding. “As soon as I heard about the flooding, I automatically wanted to help,” said Chaney Genter. “I hated...
WBKO
Bowling Green, Warren County tourism generated $287.7 million in 2021 direct visitor spending
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tourism in Warren County, in 2021, generated 2,553 jobs, $65.6 million of labor income and a total of $287.7 million in direct visitor spending and an indirect spend of over $400 million. Compared to 2020, 2021 was a banner year for the local hospitality industry.
wnky.com
Warren County homeowners react to new bus stops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Imagine looking out your window to see children hanging out in your yard. That’s what one Bowling Green woman woke up to this week. Valarie Phelps has lived in her cul-de-sac off of Louisville Road for the last 12 years. Since she moved there,...
WBKO
BCHS students could face public offense action if caught with vape on campus
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials say there were nearly 500 incidents of students caught vaping at school in Barren County from grades seven through 12 last year. “I don’t agree with vaping, I’ve talked to my grandson, and you know, we talked about it and and how bad it is,” says Freddie Wilkerson of the compliance letter sent home regarding being caught at school with vapor products.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Bowling Green KY You Must Try
Are you looking for the best restaurants in Bowling Green, KY? You have come to the right place! One of the best things about traveling is finding new food to indulge in! Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or will eat anything, we have found something for you!. Traveling within the...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on August 4, 2022 a woman entered a local business, bought several items, then got into a Mazda SUV parked at the gas pumps. A short time later two men entered the store. One of them selected several items and walked...
WBKO
Construction update, US-31W Rich Pond area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If traveling in the morning or afternoon takes you down US-31W near South Warren Middle and High Schools, you might want to leave the house or work a little earlier than usual. Construction for the widening project is still in affect, and heavy traffic is expected with school back in session.
WBKO
Countdown to Kickoff: Butler County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our Countdown to Kickoff coverage with a look at the Butler County Bears led by head coach Brandon Embry. 2021 was a massive improvement for the Bears, going from 2-5 in 2020, to 6-4 in 2021 with an appearance in the Class 2A Playoffs.
WBKO
WCSO swears in 10 employees
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ten Warren County Sheriff’s Office employees were sworn in by Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon at Friday’s Fiscal Court meeting. School Resource Officers Rebecca Robbins and Dominic Ossello, Patrol Deputies Andrew Clements, Drake Bishop, and Clint Bushong, and Court Security Officers Barry Harris, Cody Axton, Doug Lehring, and Dave Coldwell, as well as CSO Richard Kirby, who has served previously as both a Patrol Deputy and a CSO before his retirement in 2020, were all sworn in.
WBKO
KSP investigating murder in Logan County
LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder in Logan County. The KSP was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Lewisburg community on Deer Lick Road where a man was found dead in his home just before 11 p.m. on Thursday.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Department of Agriculture: Cattle threatened by deadly tick-borne disease
KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Veterinarian are warning cattle producers to protect their herds from a potentially deadly tick-borne disease. Theileria orientalis Ikeda is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in two beef...
wnky.com
New roundabout opens near Westen Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The new roundabout near Westen Street and Rockingham Avenue is complete. The City of Bowling Green stated all barriers have been removed, just in time for the new school year.
WBKO
BGPD discusses Internet etiquette as school year begins
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The PEW Research Center found that in 2021, 72% of Americans used social media, with use of all major social media sites rising during the pandemic. As use of the sites becomes more popular, so does oversharing. Meaning those back to school photos, could have...
WBKO
BGPD arrest 2, charge with human trafficking and other charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two have been arrested after Bowling Green Police responded to a disturbance call at the Ramada Inn on Scottsville Road on Thursday. Portier Govan, 36, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with human trafficking (commercial sex activity), first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
KFVS12
Cattle disease detected in Ky.
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
k105.com
Accused drunk driver slams into Barren Co. Dollar Store
An accused intoxicated man has been arrested after crashing into a Dollar Store just outside of Glasgow. On Tuesday afternoon, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the business on Scottsville Road in the Haywood community, about four miles southwest of Glasgow. (Glasgow officers responded because Barren County deputies were on...
WBKO
Two local business leaders to be added to JA Distinguished Business Hall of Fame
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two local business leaders will be inducted into Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky’s Distinguished Business Hall of Fame in March of 2023. From the field of nominees, Dr. Gary Ransdell, former president and President Emeritus of Western Kentucky University and former president of...
