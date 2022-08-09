ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Danny Carothers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Danny Carothers is known as the person you can always count on. “Danny is an inspiring human being, and I’m proud to call him my friend,” says Maura Gerard, a friend of Carothers.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Benefit held for BGPD family after tragic loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police and Fire Department rallied behind an officer, Benjamin Craig, at a fundraising event after his family suffered a tragic loss. His 2-year old daughter, Natalie Craig, lost her life suddenly after experiencing unexpected medical problems. At the fundraiser, organizers sold ‘Peppa...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Sister duo uses art to raise funds to help flood victims in EKY

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 17-year-old Chaney Genter, a junior at Bowling Green High School, is using her artistic ability to help families in Eastern Kentucky who have been affected by flooding. “As soon as I heard about the flooding, I automatically wanted to help,” said Chaney Genter. “I hated...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
wnky.com

Warren County homeowners react to new bus stops

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Imagine looking out your window to see children hanging out in your yard. That’s what one Bowling Green woman woke up to this week. Valarie Phelps has lived in her cul-de-sac off of Louisville Road for the last 12 years. Since she moved there,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BCHS students could face public offense action if caught with vape on campus

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials say there were nearly 500 incidents of students caught vaping at school in Barren County from grades seven through 12 last year. “I don’t agree with vaping, I’ve talked to my grandson, and you know, we talked about it and and how bad it is,” says Freddie Wilkerson of the compliance letter sent home regarding being caught at school with vapor products.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Bowling Green KY You Must Try

Are you looking for the best restaurants in Bowling Green, KY? You have come to the right place! One of the best things about traveling is finding new food to indulge in! Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or will eat anything, we have found something for you!. Traveling within the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on August 4, 2022 a woman entered a local business, bought several items, then got into a Mazda SUV parked at the gas pumps. A short time later two men entered the store. One of them selected several items and walked...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Construction update, US-31W Rich Pond area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If traveling in the morning or afternoon takes you down US-31W near South Warren Middle and High Schools, you might want to leave the house or work a little earlier than usual. Construction for the widening project is still in affect, and heavy traffic is expected with school back in session.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Countdown to Kickoff: Butler County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our Countdown to Kickoff coverage with a look at the Butler County Bears led by head coach Brandon Embry. 2021 was a massive improvement for the Bears, going from 2-5 in 2020, to 6-4 in 2021 with an appearance in the Class 2A Playoffs.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WCSO swears in 10 employees

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ten Warren County Sheriff’s Office employees were sworn in by Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon at Friday’s Fiscal Court meeting. School Resource Officers Rebecca Robbins and Dominic Ossello, Patrol Deputies Andrew Clements, Drake Bishop, and Clint Bushong, and Court Security Officers Barry Harris, Cody Axton, Doug Lehring, and Dave Coldwell, as well as CSO Richard Kirby, who has served previously as both a Patrol Deputy and a CSO before his retirement in 2020, were all sworn in.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WBKO

KSP investigating murder in Logan County

LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder in Logan County. The KSP was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Lewisburg community on Deer Lick Road where a man was found dead in his home just before 11 p.m. on Thursday.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

New roundabout opens near Westen Street

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The new roundabout near Westen Street and Rockingham Avenue is complete. The City of Bowling Green stated all barriers have been removed, just in time for the new school year.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGPD discusses Internet etiquette as school year begins

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The PEW Research Center found that in 2021, 72% of Americans used social media, with use of all major social media sites rising during the pandemic. As use of the sites becomes more popular, so does oversharing. Meaning those back to school photos, could have...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGPD arrest 2, charge with human trafficking and other charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two have been arrested after Bowling Green Police responded to a disturbance call at the Ramada Inn on Scottsville Road on Thursday. Portier Govan, 36, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with human trafficking (commercial sex activity), first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KFVS12

Cattle disease detected in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
HART COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Accused drunk driver slams into Barren Co. Dollar Store

An accused intoxicated man has been arrested after crashing into a Dollar Store just outside of Glasgow. On Tuesday afternoon, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the business on Scottsville Road in the Haywood community, about four miles southwest of Glasgow. (Glasgow officers responded because Barren County deputies were on...
GLASGOW, KY

