Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis activated to investigate Belleville homicide
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the death of a 33-year-old Belleville man Friday. In a tweet announcing the activation, the Major Case Squad said at about 10:45 p.m., Belleville Police Police Department responded to a report of a man shot in the 9800 block of West Main Street in Belleville.
St. Louis police associations sue city to block the new civilian oversight law
Three St. Louis police organizations have filed a lawsuit against the city to block a law expanding civilian oversight of the police. The law, which was approved by the St. Louis Board of Alderman last month and signed last week by Mayor Tishaura Jones, would create the Division of Civilian Oversight. Over the next year, the […] The post St. Louis police associations sue city to block the new civilian oversight law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Family of slain mom and community plea for an end to gun violence in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Countless hugs, comfort and support for the parents of D'Asia Bowers. They are suddenly mourning their 25-year-old daughter. "She was a free-spirited person. She loved animals. She loved nature," said Shantasha Love, Bowers' mother. Police say a stray bullet hit Bowers as she drove near Broadway...
St. Louis police to end 12-hour shifts earlier than expected
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers will be returning to their normal eight-hour shifts earlier than expected after spending summer weekends working mandatory 12-hour overtime shifts to deal with a reduced roster during the warmer months. Recently retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden began the 12-hour...
Schnucks asks St. Louis for safety, hygiene help at South City location
ST. LOUIS — Schnucks announced Thursday morning that the company wrote a letter to an alderwoman regarding health and safety concerns at their South City location on South Grand Boulevard. Jed Penney, Associate Gen. Counsel and Head of Govt. Relations, sent Alderwoman Megan Green of the 15th Ward information...
2 people shot and killed in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot in the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue at around 11:44 a.m. Both victims died from their injuries. The...
557 area code has been activated in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A new area code, 557, has been activated in the St. Louis area for new customers. The St. Louis area has been home to the 314 area code and now has a second one added to the list. The 314 area code serves many St. Louis...
New report details lengthy investigation over Bridgeton Landfill
(AP) – Missouri’s health department on Thursday announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the foul odor emitting from the landfill created health problems but did not increase the risk of cancer. The finding of the yearslong investigation...
Bi-State plans to have enclosed MetroLink platforms in St. Louis region
The Bi-State Development planned to have closed secure MetroLink platforms in the St. Louis region.
KMOV
St. Louis Port Authority approves agreement for $1.2 billion project
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Port Authority voted to enter a redevelopment agreement with the Good Development Group on a $1.2 billion dollar redevelopment project south of Downtown. Developers say they’ve secured 50 acres for the Gateway South Project which will be south of the Poplar Street bridge and along the Mississippi River. It’s an area known as Chouteau’s Landing.
St. Louis church and community center concerned after shooting at new bar next door
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating an early morning shooting near Sweet Timez bar on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on Friday that killed a man and sent three other men to the hospital. All of the victims are between 40 and 50 years old. The members...
Plea hearing set for former St. Louis alderman accused of bribery
ST. LOUIS — A plea hearing has been scheduled for former St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad – one of four St. Louis area public officials indicted in a years-long federal bribery investigation. There is a chance he could be detained until his sentencing hearing, but his attorney Joseph...
$19M grant will help reconstruct Lambert’s runways
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport will be getting some upgrades. Congresswoman Cori Bush and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a $19 million grant to reconstruct runway infrastructure. The grant will fund the reconstruction of 3,600 feet of runway. This will help maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign […]
Missouri attorney general investigating Loop Lofts vacate notice
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is looking into what’s going on at Loop Lofts Apartments. They were affected by flooding and some residents were told they had to move out by Monday. Loop Lofts Resident Janayah Dunlap said she lost everything on the...
Quadruple shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 3
ST. LOUIS — One person died and three people were injured in a shooting outside the Sweet Timez nightclub at 5166 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive Friday morning. According to St. Louis police, the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m., and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charges filed in Granite City, Illinois murder
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged a 30-year-old in connection with a fatal beating in Granite City.
Hazelwood School District tests for radioactive contamination at elementary school near Coldwater Creek
FLORISSANT, Mo. — It's been a problem brewing for decades. Coldwater Creek and the radioactive waste dumped there have been threatening neighborhoods since the 1940s. The impacts continue today and are now even affecting an elementary school. The Hazelwood School District has notified parents about the potential risks this...
St. Louis man sentenced 12 1/2 years for attempted robbery, gun charges
ST. LOUIS — A U.S. District Judge sentenced a St. Louis man to 12 1/2 years in prison for an attempted robbery. Marshall Seals, 26, entered a Mobil gas station, located at 1051 Hampton Avenue, back on Jan. 11, 2021, attempting to buy merchandise. When he did not have...
$1.2B STL riverfront redevelopment resolution unanimously passes
A resolution for a $1.2 billion project aimed at developing potentially 80 acres of land along the St. Louis riverfront was unanimously passed Thursday morning.
St. Louis City Justice Center inmate dies Wednesday
ST. LOUIS – A man being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday afternoon. Officials said fellow inmates found him unresponsive in his cell. Corrections officials called 911 at approximately 3:47 p.m. Medical staff at the Justice Center performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived at approximately 4:16 p.m. The inmate was taken […]
