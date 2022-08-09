ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Missouri Independent

St. Louis police associations sue city to block the new civilian oversight law

Three St. Louis police organizations have filed a lawsuit against the city to block a law expanding civilian oversight of the police.  The law, which was approved by the St. Louis Board of Alderman last month and signed last week by Mayor Tishaura Jones, would create the Division of Civilian Oversight. Over the next year, the […] The post St. Louis police associations sue city to block the new civilian oversight law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
5 On Your Side

2 people shot and killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot in the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue at around 11:44 a.m. Both victims died from their injuries. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

New report details lengthy investigation over Bridgeton Landfill

(AP) – Missouri’s health department on Thursday announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the foul odor emitting from the landfill created health problems but did not increase the risk of cancer. The finding of the yearslong investigation...
BRIDGETON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Police#Labor Union#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Louis#Civilian Oversight Board#The Ethical Society
KMOV

St. Louis Port Authority approves agreement for $1.2 billion project

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Port Authority voted to enter a redevelopment agreement with the Good Development Group on a $1.2 billion dollar redevelopment project south of Downtown. Developers say they’ve secured 50 acres for the Gateway South Project which will be south of the Poplar Street bridge and along the Mississippi River. It’s an area known as Chouteau’s Landing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 2

$19M grant will help reconstruct Lambert’s runways

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport will be getting some upgrades.  Congresswoman Cori Bush and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a $19 million grant to reconstruct runway infrastructure. The grant will fund the reconstruction of 3,600 feet of runway. This will help maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis City Justice Center inmate dies Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – A man being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday afternoon. Officials said fellow inmates found him unresponsive in his cell. Corrections officials called 911 at approximately 3:47 p.m. Medical staff at the Justice Center performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived at approximately 4:16 p.m. The inmate was taken […]
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy