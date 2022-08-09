For some, this summer may have been a bit of a downer. Filled with internships, summer classes or other typical stress associated with college life, summer can seem like a glorified version of the school year. If you feel a little tired of the long summer days filled with work and stress, you aren’t alone. To be completely honest, I just want the summer to be over already. Now before I get all the usual rebuttals, just hear me out.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO